A Transformative Move By Murphy Oil Corporation

Right now, the oil and gas industry is undergoing a period I like to refer to as a rearrangement. Firms like Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), for instance, continue to rearrange their operations, many of them placing a greater emphasis on opportunities within the United States. Even as these big players shift around their assets, small players are doing the same. One such firm, Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR), as an example, just announced a material change that will make it more US-centric and, as a result of this significant asset sale, the business is opening the door for real value creation for shareholders over the next few years.

A look at the sale

For decades, Murphy has operated oil and gas operations in Malaysia, but those days are quickly drawing to a close. In a press release issued March 21st, the management team at the business announced that it had struck a deal whereby two of its subsidiaries, Murphy Sabah Oil Co. Ltd. and Murphy Sarawak Oil Co. Ltd., will sell their assets located within the country to PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Ltd. In exchange for these operations, PTT will pay to Murphy the sum of $2.127 billion in cash, plus it will owe the company up to $100 million in contingent payments if future exploratory drilling results between now and October 2020 yield agreed-upon (or better) findings.

Of the 816 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) that Murphy had as of the end of its 2018 fiscal year, about 129 million (or 16%) were attributable to its operations in Malaysia. Total production of Murphy’s for this year had been forecasted previously by management at 206 thousand boe per day (at the mid-point). The divestiture in Malaysia will reduce this by around 48 thousand boe per day, which is sizable, but management’s rationale behind the sale is sound.

You see, according to management, Murphy is trying to shift itself to become as heavily-weighted in favor of oil and NGLs (mostly oil) as possible. The ultimate goal is to eventually be at least 65% weighted in liquids, and Malaysia no longer helps in that objective. Last year, about 60% of those assets’ output came in the form of oil and another 2% was in the form of NGLs, leaving only 38% attributable to natural gas. However, it’s estimated that by 2023, given the data Murphy has on hand, that only 40% of the output from those assets will be focused on oil. This is expected to lead to depressed margins, keeping all else the same, which explains why management is selling these assets today for only 4.5 times (excluding the contingent payment) 2019’s projected EBITDA of $475 million. This entire shift toward heavy gas, it should be said, isn’t surprising. After all, according to management, about 60.5% of the proved reserves for these assets is in the form of natural gas.

Based on the data provided, management also has big plans for the proceeds from the sale. All the cash is expected to be repatriated to the US and management plans to allocate around $500 million toward share buybacks. Of these, $300 million will be done in the first tranche, with the remaining amount in the second tranche. All buybacks are expected to be completed by the end of next year. In addition to this, the company intends to allocate $325 million toward paying off its senior credit facility, and it will put another $425 million toward paying down its senior notes outstanding.

Outside of these activities, though, Murphy intends to invest far more heavily in its operations, either in the US onshore space (potentially through acquisitions) and/or in its deepwater space, by allocating $750 million toward expansion-related activities. As you can see in the image below, total production for the firm is expected to grow at a rate of about 8% per annum, with the US onshore area growing at a rate of 15% per annum over the same time frame. It will only be by around 2023 that we should see the firm recover its lost production from Malaysia under existing plans, but as you’ll see, the drop in production is not without its rewards.

*Taken from Murphy Oil Corporation

Shares have attractive upside

Using 2018’s figures, with EBITDA of $1.66 billion, Murphy is trading today at an EV (enterprise value)/EBITDA multiple of 4.88 and its net debt/equity ratio is around 1.65. Both of these are fairly low, especially the latter, even given the current energy environment, but if management executes its plans as they say they will, then the upside for shareholders moving forward could be material. As you can see in the image below, management believes that between now and 2023, the firm will generate free cash flow of about $1.2 billion. Of this, $780 million will be allocated toward dividends, with the rest of the cash being retained.

*Taken from Murphy Oil Corporation

By my calculations, actual excess cash, with $55 crude oil, should be closer to $1.68 billion, which is what I included in the EV figure for the business. More likely than not, the higher concentration of crude over time will lead to more robust EBITDA figures, but even if EBITDA in 2023 is flat compared to this year, the forward EV/EBITDA ratio for that year will be 3.65, implying upside to shareholders of 51% if the firm’s current EV/EBITDA ratio is considered fair value. That said, I don’t believe that will be the case. Not only is it likely that Murphy is undervalued today, if the firm’s cash flow walk turns out to be accurate, then its net debt/EBITDA figure will decline to just 0.42. I would be shocked to see an EV/EBITDA multiple at that time that is less than 8. At that point, the market cap in the firm would warrant upside compared to today of around 134.8%.

Takeaway

Although the sale of its Malaysia assets will result in a material decline in production, the fact of the matter is that they no longer align with Murphy’s core strategy moving forward. Add to this the benefits of this transaction and the low multiple Murphy already appears to be trading for, and it's difficult to see why the business wouldn’t make for an attractive long-term prospect for value-oriented investors in this space.

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.