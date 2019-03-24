GLD: In Case Gold Melts Down

In the event the opposite happens, and the Fed and perhaps other central banks are forced tighten, I show two extremely inexpensive ways of hedging GLD.

As Catherine Rampell noted, Moore is inclined to be dovish on inflation. If that tilts the Fed in a more dovish direction, that could be bullish for GLD.

GLD longs got some good news last week: President Trump's announcement that he was nominating Stephen Moore to the Federal Reserve Board.

Moore Good News For Gold Longs

Gold bulls, including those long the yellow metal via the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), got a bit of good news last week, as President Trump announced he was nominating Stephen Moore to serve on the Federal Reserve board.

As the Washington Post's Catherine Rampell points out in this thread, Moore is inclined to be dovish, claiming that current Fed policy is causing deflation.

In her recent CNN appearance with Moore, Rampell pointed out that the one commodity whose declining prices Moore cited as an example of deflation was soybeans, and those declining prices were due not to deflation but to the current trade war with China.

To the extent that Stephen Moore will be a dovish influence on the Fed, that should be bullish for gold as some investors concerned about the inflationary risk of a dovish Fed will seek a haven in gold.

What if the opposite happens, though? What if the economy heats up to the point that the Fed is forced to tighten sooner than expected and that puts downward pressure on gold? Another bit of good news is that GLD is extremely inexpensive to hedge now. So, gold bulls who are concerned that economic growth might come in stronger than expected over the next several months and prompt central banks to tighten can buy cheap protection against the impact of that on their GLD shares now, as I detail below.

Adding Downside Protection To GLD

A lot of times, for hedging examples, I show protection against greater-than-20% drops. I got the idea for that, initially, from this market commentary by John Hussman:

An intolerable loss, in my view, is one that requires a heroic recovery simply to break even… a short-term loss of 20%, particularly after the market has become severely depressed, should not be at all intolerable to long-term investors because such losses are generally reversed in the first few months of an advance (or even a powerful bear market rally).

Essentially, a 20% decline tends not to be an insurmountable one; so, since it's typically less expensive to hedge against a greater-than-20% decline than, say, a greater-than-15% decline, I usually aim for 20% decline thresholds. In the case of GLD today, though, since it's so cheap to hedge against >10% declines, I've used a 10% decline threshold in both examples here, which assume you have 500 shares of GLD. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 500 shares of GLD against a >10% decline by late September.

The cost of this protection was $135 or 0.22% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts; in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

By way of comparison, look at the cost of hedging the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) against the same, >10% decline over the same time frame.

The cost of hedging SPY in the same way, as a percentage of position value, was 1.94%, nearly 9 times as expensive as the hedge on GLD.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

Another indication of how cheap it is to hedge GLD now is that we were able to find a zero cost collar for it with a cap twice as high as our decline threshold. If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 20%, this was the optimal collar to give you the same downside protection as the first hedge over the same time frame:

In this case, the put leg used the same strike as the previous GLD hedge, so the cost was the same: $135, or 0.22% of position value. The income generated by selling the call leg was the same though (calculated conservatively at the bid).

So, the net cost was $0 when opening this collar, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

An objection I've gotten from gold investors in the past when I've suggested hedging is that gold, or shares in GLD, is their hedge. I tend to think the best hedge is an option hedge on the underlying security, because that's one that's guaranteed to limit your risk as indicated: if GLD drops significantly, the GLD puts above are going to move to offset that. If you have significant position in GLD, it may be worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.