How To Use Statistics To Play The U.S. Treasury Yield Curve

This is usually true, but not for the reasons that I originally thought and not in all market conditions.

I initially covered the idea of a "betting against beta" effect for US Treasuries, but I now realize that my initial hypothesis was only partially correct. For those of you who aren't familiar, "betting against beta" is a pricing anomaly in stocks where high volatility stocks underperform low volatility stocks. Researchers who have studied the US Treasury market showed that a similar effect exists in Treasuries, where long-term Treasuries have lower risk-adjusted returns than short-term Treasuries over the long run. Traders have long guessed that this was due to the constraints of pension funds and insurance companies that are constrained from using leverage to invest in the best assets on a risk-adjusted basis. This part is true, but there are other factors at play that have as much or greater of an effect on Treasury returns.

Academic research in the past couple of years shows that the shape of the yield curve is responsible for this effect, not the maturity of the Treasuries. Supply and demand do tend to favor shorter-term Treasuries in most market environments, but not in all environments. You should care about this because the yield curve is inverted right now, which will affect the profitability of these trades (and the profitability of your bond portfolio).

The regression of the betting-against-beta returns on the bond market and the curve carry factor results in an insignificant alpha. The reverse regression of curve carry returns on betting-against-beta returns results in a highly significant alpha.

The gist of this is that you can beat the market by picking the right Treasury maturities to invest in at any given time. The paper isn't perfect, as the authors of the paper seem to conflate the LIBOR, which is used to price S&P 500 futures, with the SOFR for Treasuries. SOFR is roughly equivalent to the implied repo rate for Treasury futures (just google SOFR vs. LIBOR for examples). However, their underlying premise is on the money. I'm guessing I'm the only author on Seeking Alpha who's worrying about Treasury repo markets or how to finance positions at or below LIBOR, but I'm okay with that. Data from CME seems to back up this hypothesis on Treasury futures having a lower financing cost than S&P 500 futures or gold futures, for example.

The inverted yield curve can wreak havoc on these leveraged Treasury trades, which normally are some of the easiest money in finance. Even if you don't use leverage, you might be leaving some money on the table.

Also, here's a PIMCO study on the carry factor across asset classes that came to many of the same conclusions (returns are adjusted for the risk-free rate).

Source: PIMCO

As an aside, look at the numbers for oil futures when they're in backwardation. The annual returns are massive. But let's get back to bonds.

Historically, investing in bonds when the yield curve is inverted, meaning that you're getting less yield to invest in bonds than you would be by investing in cash has a positive return as long as the trend is in your favor (as it is right now). If the trend is against you and the yield curve is inverted, you're usually going to get run over.

Research from Harvard additionally shows that you get the best result by choosing the maturities where the sum of the carry (against overnight cash rates) and roll-down is greatest. This isn't consistent with the Treasury market being efficient. Buying into the efficient market hypothesis (and its cousin, the expectations hypothesis in Treasuries) will cause you to lose money, but paying attention to carry and roll will help ensure that you profit.

The rules for profiting from Treasuries are simple.

1. Pick the Treasury maturity that has the highest risk premium per unit of duration. This is actually pretty easy. If you look at the yield curve graph, it's usually the steepest upward sloping part of the curve that is higher than the cash rate. This is often the 2- or 5-year Treasury note, but right now it's the 30-year due to the inverted yield curve.

2. Use leverage, so the dollar value of a 1-basis-point move in interest rates is equal across bonds and the position is set to your desired volatility target.

Additionally, to gauge "trend", I would increase Treasury holdings when the S&P 500 is below its 200-day moving average and risk aversion is high. This is when the Fed is most likely to cut interest rates and/or implement QE. You always need some Treasury exposure as a hedge to balance out your equities exposure, but you can strategically increase exposure to the trend to profit and put the carry factor in your favor. To avoid idiosyncratic risk, I would impose a leverage constraint based on how comfortable you are with leverage and what the rest of your portfolio looks like.

Yield curves are not priced efficiently and probably never have been due to the power of central banks to print money to set prices. Instead, understanding the sources of risk and return can help you play the game the way it's meant to be played. Right now, that means the play is to buy 10- or 30-year Treasury futures. If the Fed cuts short rates or if intermediate rates come back up, the optimal play will likely shift again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.