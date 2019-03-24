Portfolios Of Lower Risk Vanguard Funds

Introduction
A reader of "Portfolios For The Risk Averse" requested a similar analysis using only Vanguard funds. I liked the idea as I invest heavily in Vanguard funds. While I own mostly mutual funds, for this article when an Exchange-Traded Fund was similar, I went with it to appeal to readers.
Mutual Fund Observer (MFO), Morningstar, and Portfolio Visualizer were used to rate and rank funds for risk as measured by Ulcer Index, risk-adjusted returns as measured by Martin Ratio by Lipper Category. Funds with MFO's Great Owl classification were given preference.
Mutual Fund Observer
Mutual Fund Observer is the starting point for selecting funds that are lower risk based on the Ulcer Index and higher risk-adjusted returns based on the Martin Ratio, among other criteria. Below are the 11 funds that I chose to be in the three portfolios. I excluded "Very Aggressive" funds.
|Symbol
|Lipper Category
|MAXDD
|Ulcer
|Martin
|APRvsPeer
|Yield
|Very Conservative
|VUSFX
|Ultra-Short Obligations
|0
|0
|0.4
|2.4
|VCSH
|Short-Intmdt Invest Grade Debt
|-0.1
|0.1
|20.1
|0.6
|2.6
|BSV
|Short Invest Grade Debt
|-0.3
|0.1
|6.7
|0.4
|2.0
|VTABX
|International Income
|-0.3
|0.1
|25.2
|4.7
|3.0
|BIV
|Core Bond
|-1.2
|0.5
|3.4
|1.1
|2.9
|Conservative
|VWIAX
|Mxd-Ast Trgt Alloc Consv
|-2.9
|1.2
|2.1
|2.7
|3.1
|Moderate
|VPU
|Utility
|-4.1
|1.2
|15.7
|4.4
|3.0
|VMNVX
|Global Small-/Mid-Cap
|-8.2
|3.0
|1.9
|10.6
|2.2
|Aggressive
|VDC
|Consumer Goods
|-9.0
|3.6
|0.9
|4.7
|2.6
|VIG
|Equity Income
|-11.0
|4.1
|1.4
|4.7
|1.9
|VFMV
|Multi-Cap Core
|-11.9
|4.3
|2.1
|8.7
|2.1
Source: Created By the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer
Morningstar
I use Morningstar to confirm the fund selection and to take a closer look at recent trends.
|Name
|Ticker
|Fund Category
|Rating
|STDev
|Rtn 1 Mon
|Rtn 3 Mon
|Rtn 12 Mon
|Vanguard Ultra-Short-Term Bond Fund
|VUSFX
|Ultrashort Bond
|3
|0.3
|0.4
|1.1
|2.9
|Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
|BSV
|Short-Term Bond
|2
|1.3
|0.8
|1.8
|3.6
|Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
|VCSH
|Short-Term Bond
|4
|1.5
|1.0
|3.0
|4.6
|Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund
|VTABX
|World Bond
|4
|2.3
|1.4
|3.2
|5.3
|Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
|BIV
|Interm-Term Bond
|3
|3.6
|1.9
|4.3
|6.1
|Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund
|VWIAX
|Alloc--30% to 50% Equity
|4
|4.6
|1.2
|7.2
|6.8
|Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility Fund
|VMNVX
|World Small/Mid Stock
|4
|7.6
|0.4
|10.6
|9.1
|Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF
|VFMV
|Mid-Cap Blend
|-1.3
|13.1
|8.7
|Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
|VIG
|Large Blend
|3
|11.0
|-0.9
|14.1
|9.7
|Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
|VDC
|Conservative Defense
|4
|11.3
|1.5
|10.8
|10.2
|Vanguard Utilities ETF
|VPU
|Utilities
|4
|12.0
|3.0
|9.4
|22.1
Source: Created By the Author Based on Morningstar
Portfolio Visualizer
I use Portfolio Visualizer to help select funds and set allocations. These allocations reflect my own biases such as transitioning from short-term bonds to intermediate, high quality bonds, and low allocations to sector funds. Below is the Efficient Frontier which shows the returns for the past 12 months compared to volatility (Standard Deviation). I excluded the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), but for many investors it is a good fund for a small percentage of their portfolio. I added it to my watch lists.
Chart #1
The metrics below are mostly of relative value to investors as high volatility will change them significantly from month to month because the Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has an inception date of 12 months ago. The link is provided to backtest portfolio asset allocation, and interested readers can change the allocations to suit their preferences.
My personal preferences is to be between 25% and 35% stock because of the higher risk-adjusted returns. I own and like the Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund and use it as a baseline fund to beat during risk off environments.
|Symbol
|60% Stock
|40% Stock
|25% Stock
|VWIAX
|VUSFX
|10%
|10%
|15%
|BIV
|10%
|15%
|15%
|VCSH
|0%
|15%
|10%
|BIV
|10%
|15%
|15%
|VTABX
|10%
|15%
|10%
|VWIAX
|15%
|0%
|15%
|100%
|VFMV
|15%
|15%
|10%
|VMNVX
|15%
|15%
|5%
|VIG
|15%
|6%
|0%
|VPU
|5%
|5%
|5%
|VDC
|5%
|0%
|0%
|Start Balance
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|End Balance
|$1,071,502
|$1,065,289
|$1,054,215
|$1,044,636
|CAGR
|7.2%
|6.5%
|5.4%
|4.5%
|Stdev
|7.6%
|5.1%
|3.2%
|5.6%
|Max. Drawdown
|-5.1%
|-3.1%
|-1.4%
|-2.9%
|Sharpe Ratio
|0.68
|0.88
|1.04
|0.45
|Sortino Ratio
|1.00
|1.37
|1.85
|0.73
Source: Created By the Author Based on Portfolio Visualizer
Chart #2 shows the performance of the three hypothetical model portfolios compared to my baseline fund, the Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund. The model portfolios outperformed both the Wellesley Income Fund and the S&P 500 over the past 12 months.
Chart #2
Source: Based on Portfolio Visualizer
The dashed lines in Chart #3 below are the bond funds. The gold colored line is utilities. The key takeaway is that if the economy tends to worsen, bond performance will likely to continue to outperform. The Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund is a solid fund for a defensive environment.
Chart #3
Tactical Changes
Chart #4 contains the Moving Average Convergence Divergence Indicators. It is not showing positive momentum. With growing evidence of a global slowdown, my suspicion is that there will be better times throughout the year to add stocks to portfolios. There is a valid reason for trading more "riskier" stock funds for less risky stock funds.
Chart #4
Summary
As a Vanguard fund investor looking for stability, these are model portfolios that I like for the intermediate term. I own some of these funds and mutual fund equivalents of others. I will be looking for opportunities over the next year or two to continue moving in the direction of these model portfolios.
Disclosure: I am/we are long VTABX, VWIAX, VMNVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional.