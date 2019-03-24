REITs: Cheap Trash Versus Expensive Quality?

But, one has to be careful concerning the risks involved.

The REIT market is very top heavy, the top 25 names make up over half of the market and the top three sectors are just under half. Any index that is market cap-weighted will be heavily concentrated in these names and sectors. Most REIT strategies are very index-like, with active share in the 60% range on average, and heavily concentrated in the largest REITs. This suggests more attractive investments are getting overlooked. Most non-large cap REITs are indeed undervalued compared to the large cap REITs. Is this undervaluation due to higher risks or are these true mispricings?

Small cap REIT undervaluation

Exhibit 1 clearly shows that small cap REITs are much cheaper than the large cap REITs.

Exhibit 1: REIT Valuation by Market cap

Source: Nareit

Is this undervaluation a true mispricing or is it due to higher risks? REIT investors attach a lot of importance to dividends. So, one way to look at the risks is to check how safe the dividends are.

Dividend safety

The team of Simply Safe Dividends calculates their so-called Dividend Safety Score. Their system takes into account more than a dozen fundamental metrics that influence a company's ability to continue paying dividends. Some of the metrics scrubbed are a company's:

Payout ratios

Debt levels and coverage metrics

Recession performance

Dividend longevity

Industry cyclicality

Free cash flow generation

Recent sales and earnings growth

Return on invested capital

They divide companies in 5 categories, from very safe over safe, borderline safe, and unsafe to very unsafe.

Exhibit 2: Dividend Safety Score

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we apply this methodology to REITs, we can draw two conclusions.

The average REIT Dividend Safety Score is (only) borderline safe. There is a clear link between the size of a REIT’s market capitalization and its Dividend Safety Score.

The smaller the market cap of a REIT, the bigger the risk of a dividend cut is.

Exhibit 3: Market cap vs. Dividend safety

When there is a clear link between the size of a REIT and on the one hand the valuation and on the other hand the risk of a dividend cut, one would expect also a clear link between the Dividend Safety Score and the valuation of REITs. And this is clearly the case.

Exhibit 4: Dividend safety & Valuation

Source: Nareit

Sectors

The next question: Is the picture also so straightforward when we look at the different REIT sectors? Certain sectors certainly have less risk of a dividend cut compared to other sectors. Exhibit 5 shows the different REIT sectors ranked from most safe to least safe.

Exhibit 5: REIT sector vs. Dividend safety

When we look at the current valuation of the different sectors, one can say in general that the safer sectors are indeed more expensive than the ones who run a bigger risk of a dividend cut.

Exhibit 6: REIT sector & Valuation

Source: Nareit

We could end our analysis here and recommend the cheapest sectors: Regional Malls, Lodging/Resorts, Shopping Centers and Health Care.

But implicitly we would assume that all sectors deserve the same absolute valuation as a fair value. And that would be too easy.

A question of fair value

What are the reasons a certain sector would deserve a higher fair valuation compared to another sector?

A sector with a higher:

growth rate,

payout ratio,

return on equity, and

profit margin...

...deserves in our view a higher valuation. Based on the so-called Gordon growth model, we can determine justified valuation metrics which confirm the above.

Exhibit 7: Justified P/E

In exhibit 7, we can clearly see that a higher payout ratio (1- earnings retention rate, b) and a higher growth rate g, lead to a higher valuation.

Exhibit 8: Justified P/B

In exhibit 8, we can clearly see that a higher return on equity (ROE) and higher profit margins (which lead to a higher ROE) lead to a higher valuation.

Exhibit 9: Justified dividend yields

In exhibit 9, we can clearly see that a higher growth leads to a higher valuation.

Of course, for REITs it makes more sense to talk about P/FFO instead of P/E, but the reasoning remains the same for P/FFO.

Upside potential

All this information can be used to determine a fair value for each REIT and a corresponding upside potential for each REIT and each REIT sector.

Exhibit 10: Potential to fair value

We already said that one can say in general that the safer sectors are indeed more expensive than the ones which run a bigger risk of a dividend cut. But this pattern isn’t as straightforward as it was when we took a look at the different market cap or dividend safety buckets.

The trendline in exhibits 11 and 12 makes clear that in general more risky sectors are cheaper and vice versa. But some sectors are clearly cheaper than the trendlines would suggest.

Exhibit 11: Sector valuation

Exhibit 12: Sector valuation

Within the (green) “Safe” bucket, the Self Storage sector is cheaper than one would expect.

Within the (blue) “Borderline Safe” bucket, the Health Care sector is cheaper than one would expect.

Within the (yellow) “Unsafe” bucket, three sectors are cheaper than one would expect: Lodging/Resorts, Shopping centers and Specialty.

These sectors are the same sectors that are the most promising in our valuation exercise. They all have an upside to our fair value that’s much bigger than the average of the REIT sector.

And last (but not least?) we have the only “Very unsafe” sector, Regional Malls. It appears that the negative sentiment towards this sector has pushed the valuation of this sector too low.

This brings us back to our starting point: in general, one has to choose between cheap but risky or less risky but expensive. Which factor has to prevail: the valuation or the riskiness? Valuation is one of the main drivers of long-term returns while a dividend cut can have a very negative impact in the short term on the share price.

As long as the economic outlook is okay, we wouldn’t worry too much about the risk. And when we look at James Picerno's recession probability estimate, we conclude that for the time being everything looks okay on the economic front.

Exhibit 13: Recession probability

In general, we see most potential in the smaller and more risky corners of the REIT market.

Exhibit 14: Potential to fair value

Exhibit 15: Potential to fair value

The point we want to make is this: one has to look at every REIT separately and ask the question: Do I have enough margin of safety for the risks involved?

There are 15 REITs in the “Very Safe” bucket. 10 of them are large cap. Despite the low risk, only one of those 10, Digital Realty Trust (DLR), has some upside potential to fair value. The remaining 5 of the “Very Safe” bucket are not large cap and can hence be expected to be cheaper. While this is the case, there are only two of them, Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA), that have upside potential to our fair value estimation.

Conclusion

At first sight, the choice is limited in REIT land: cheap trash or expensive quality. Currently, we see little or no risk for a recession and no upside potential for large cap REITs in general.

The sectors that look most promising in this environment are Lodging/Resorts, Shopping centers, Specialty and last but not least, Regional Malls.

Disclaimer

This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain a recommendation or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.