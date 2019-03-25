Boeing Shapes Itself For Future In February

Every month, AeroAnalysis International covers the orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY, OTCPK:EADSF). Now, there's a lot more than just orders and deliveries. Some subjects are worthy of more detailed analysis, and some are not. The subjects that are not are not necessarily unimportant. Therefore, AeroAnalysis has been running a monthly series that bundles some of the most interesting news items that do not justify a separate article or deserve to be mentioned again. You can read the January report here. In this report, some news items from February will be highlighted.

Author’s note: While I do understand that currently a lot of attention is going to the problems with the Boeing 737 MAX, I’d like to keep the comment section of this report reserved for discussion of the February news items. In due time, I will be providing my view on the recent events with the Boeing 737 MAX, but essentially my view remains more or less the same compared to the Lion Air crash in October 2018.

In January 2019, Boeing's shares gained 14% compared to a 20% gain a month earlier. Boeing's shares were significantly better than the Dow Jones, which gained over 3%.

Boeing's performance was strong throughout the month, as hopes for a China-US trade deal are mounting

A look at some price target announcements in February:

Jefferies increased its price target for Boeing's shares to $448 from $420.

Bernstein reiterated its Outperform rating while increasing the price target from $435 to $459.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its price target for Boeing's shares to $450 from $390.

UBS Group reiterated its Buy rating for Boeing with a $500 price target.

Morgan Stanley maintained its Overweight rating with a $450 price target.

The February analyst coverage was positive. With the knowledge about the second fatal crash with the Boeing 737 MAX, we do think it is important to point out that we have seen some downgrades coming, which is an understandable step down from the broad bullish view on Boeing that we observed for quite some time.

Commercial Airplanes News

Source: Boeing

During the month, Boeing announced that British Airways is set to become the newest customer for the Boeing 777X. The airline intends to order 18 aircraft with options for another 24. There also was news from the US-North Korea summit in Vietnam as Bamboo Airways and Vietjet were revealed as customers for 10 Boeing 787-9s and 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

During the month Comair took delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

While most of the attention currently is going to the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 crash, there also was a fatal crash in February with the Boeing 767. On the 23rd of February, an Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767-300ER Boeing Converted Freighter operated by Atlas Air crashed on approach to Houston. Preliminary findings found that the crew applied full thrust for unknown reasons, and after that, triggered by a nose down elevator input, the aircraft ended up in a steep dive from which it did not recover. At the time of the crash, there were adverse weather conditions. Important to understand is that this crash seems to be significantly different from the ones with the Boeing 737 MAX.

Investment News

Source: The Boeing Company

The biggest investment news was the announcement of a partnership between Boeing and Aerion, which is developing a supersonic business jet. Boeing will provide engineering, manufacturing and flight test resources, as well as strategic vertical content, to bring Aerion's AS2 supersonic business jet to market. The AS2 is designed to fly at speeds up to Mach 1.4 or approximately 1,000 miles per hour. With the ability to fly up to 70 percent faster than today's business jets, the AS2 will save approximately three hours on a transatlantic flight while meeting environmental performance requirements. The aircraft is slated for first flight in 2023.

During the month, the Boeing-Embraer (ERJ) partnership received shareholder approval and the name of the joint venture between Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) and Boeing was revealed. The joint venture has been named Intium Aerspace and will focus on the design, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of auxiliary power units.

Global Services

Source: Aviation Jobs and Aviation Employment - AviationCV.com

During the month, there were some services announcements with commercial airlines. Boeing reached an agreement with Uzbekistan Airways to provide landing gear support. Through the support program, Boeing provides a simple and economical solution for managing landing gear overhauls, while building on Boeing's successful history of exchange programs. Through the offering, a carrier can exchange landing gears that need to be repaired or overhauled for another set of certified landing gear from a pool that Boeing maintains. This service eliminates the need for operators to contract, schedule and manage the overhaul process. The jet maker also announced an agreement with Royal Air Maroc to use a suite of Boeing AnalytX-powered crew solutions to bring greater efficiency to the airline's planning and operations. The airline will be the first in Africa to use the advanced solutions, which include Crew Pairing, Crew Rostering and Crew Tracking — with options to add modules in the future.

Boeing also had some news concerning its newly acquired spare parts and services business; Boeing Distribution Services (formerly KLX Aerospace Solutions) secured a long-term contract with Joramco this week at MRO Middle East 2019 to provide the aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul along with aerospace hardware and chemical products and services. All of the services announcements were made in Dubai during the MRO Middle East conference and exhibition where Boeing projected Middle East services to be worth $745 billion through 2037.

Defense News

Source: The Boeing Company

During the month, Boeing delivered the 5th Boeing KC-46A which is the first one to be based at the Altus Air Force base.

Boeing has introduced its newest unmanned platform, the Boeing Airpower Teaming System. Designed for global defense customers by Boeing Australia, it is the company’s largest investment in a new unmanned aircraft program outside the United States. The aircraft will complement and extend airborne missions through smart teaming with existing military aircraft.

The Boeing Airpower Teaming System provides fighter-like performance and is able to fly more than 2,000 nautical miles, integrates sensor packages onboard to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions and electronic warfare and uses artificial intelligence to fly independently or in support of manned aircraft while maintaining safe distance between other aircraft.

Conclusion

The monthly reports don't have a real conclusion but have takeaways instead. What we saw during the month is that Boeing outperformed the market driven by possible easing in trade tension.

Boeing continued to shape its company via a strategic partnership with Embraer that was approved by shareholders and the company also continues to position itself well for the future with investments in a supersonic business jet concept.

We also saw some global services contracts, which should be a huge growth area for Boeing next to organic growth of commercial aircraft deliveries.

For Boeing Defense, Space & Security, a milestone was achieved with the Boeing Airpower Teaming System being revealed.

At present, there is a whole lot of pressure on Boeing because of the second crash with the Boeing 737 MAX and we think there is no reason why this shouldn’t be the case, but we also see that Boeing continues to strengthen its business to position itself well for the future. Keeping in mind what has happened with 2 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, you’d almost think that Boeing has been so focused on positioning itself well for the future that it failed to deliver what it does best presently.

