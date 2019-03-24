Digital Realty Trust: This 5.85% Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Where in the context of all securities, issued by Digital Realty Trust, does DLR-K stand?

In this article, we want to shed light on a new preferred stock issued by Digital Realty Trust (DLR). Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 494B2 filing, the prospectus (Source: SEC.GOV).

For a total of 8M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $200M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Digital Realty Trust 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: DLR-K) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 5.85%. The new preferred stock has a 'BB+' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 03/15/2024. Currently, the new issue trades at its par value at a price of $24.96 and has a 5.86% current yield and a 5.91% yield-to-call. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" current yield and YTC would be 4.88% and 4.92%, respectively.

Here is what the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

As per the company description from Reuters:

Digital Realty Trust, Inc., incorporated on March 9, 2004, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. It is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 145 operating properties, including 14 properties held as investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, of which 104 are located throughout the United States, 32 are located in Europe, four are located in Asia, three are located in Australia and two are located in Canada. The Company is a general partner of Digital Realty Trust, L.P. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an approximate 98.5% common general partnership interest in Digital Realty Trust, L.P. The remaining approximate 1.5% common limited partnership interests are owned by non-affiliated investors and certain directors and officers of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. As of December 31, 2016, it owned all of the preferred limited partnership interests of Digital Realty Trust, L.P. The Company is diversified in various metropolitan areas where data center and technology tenants are concentrated, including the Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle and Silicon Valley metropolitan areas in the United States, the Amsterdam, Dublin, Frankfurt, London and Paris metropolitan areas in Europe and the Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Hong Kong and Osaka metropolitan areas in the Asia Pacific region. As of December 31, 2016, its properties contained a total of approximately 26.1 million rentable square feet, including approximately 2.0 million square feet of space under active development, which included base building and data center projects in progress, as well as approximately 1.1 million square feet of space held for future development, which included space held for future data center development and excludes space under active development. The types of properties within its portfolio include data centers, which provide environments for the exchange, processing and storage of critical electronic information; Internet gateway data centers, which serve as hubs for Internet and data communications within and between major metropolitan areas, and office and other non-data center space. The Company competes with CoreSite Realty Corporation, CyrusOne Inc., DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc., Equinix, Inc., QTS Realty Trust, Inc. and Global Switch Holdings Limited.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, DLR:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the common stock has paid а $4.04 yearly dividend. With a market price of $119.38, the current yield of DLR is at 3.38%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $839.6M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued series K preferred stock) of the company is around $66.09M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $24.85B, DLR is the biggest "Office" REIT in the US (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in December 2018. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q4, DLR had a total debt of $11.1B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series K preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company, which have a market cap of $1.25B.

The Digital Realty Trust Family

Source: Author's database

DLR has 5 more outstanding preferred stocks:

Digital Realty Trust Inc. 7.375% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE:DLR.PH)*

Digital Realty Trust Inc. 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DLR.PC)

Digital Realty Trust Inc. 6.35% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DLR.PI)

Digital Realty Trust Inc. 5.875% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DLR.PG), and

Digital Realty Trust Inc. 5.25% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DLR.PJ)

*On February 28, 2019, the company announced the redemption of all outstanding shares of its 7.375% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DLR-H) on April 1, 2019. As such, it will not be part of the following bubble charts. I'll compare the newly issued Series K preferred stock with the rest of its "brothers":

By Years to Call and Yield to Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield to Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

With yield-to-worst (equal to its current yield) of the newly issued preferred stock of 5.86%, DLR-K seems to have an advantage, compared with yield-to-worst of 3.68%, 3.06%, 4.47%, and 5.54% of the other preferred stocks of the group - DLR-C, DLR-IE, DLR-K, and DLR-J, respectively. The company finance itself at a rate that is 0.50%-0.80% lower than the highest-yielding preferred stocks, DLR-I and DLR-C. This makes it very likely that their yield-to-call is the best return one can get from them.

Furthermore, there are 14 Corporate Bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

For my comparison, I choose the bond that matures closest to the call date of DLR-K, the 2023 Corporate Bond.

Source: FINRA | DLR4527163

DLR4527163, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated a 'BBB' and has a yield-to-maturity of 3.378%. This should be compared to the 5.91% yield-to-call of DLR-K, but when making that comparison, remember that DLR-K's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2024. The result is a yield spread of 2.5% between the two securities. This yield margin can be justified by the higher rank in the capital structure, the higher credit rating, and the occurrence a year earlier of the maturity.

All REIT Preferred Stocks

Except for the DLR preferred stocks, there are only two more fixed-rate preferred stocks issued by an office REIT. In the charts below, I'll compare all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 that pay a fixed dividend rate, excluding the preferred stocks issued by CBL & Associates (CBL), as this company has a lot of problems right now:

Source: Author's database

The next chart presents only the preferred stocks with a positive yield-to-call:

Source: Author's database

Now, if we take a look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

I will add one more condition - the preferred stocks to be rated by Standard & Poor's:

Source: Author's database

The next bubble chart will examine how the yield curve in the sector looks. It presents only these preferred stocks that are not callable, have a positive YTC and are rated by S&P, by their years-to-call and YTC:

Source: Author's database

All 'BB+' Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a 'BB+' Standard & Poor's rating and positive yield-to-call.

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control (as defined below), the Issuer may, at its option, redeem the series K preferred stock, in whole or in part within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, by paying $25.00 per share, plus any accrued and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the date of redemption. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date (as defined below), the Issuer exercises any of its redemption rights relating to the series K preferred stock (whether the optional redemption right or the special optional redemption right), the holders of series K preferred stock will not have the conversion rights described below.

Source: FWP Filing by Digital Realty Trust, Inc

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $200M, it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index. If the average monthly volume of DLR-K after its first six months on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible for inclusion in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and might be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

However, it must be noted that the main benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this Index, is in process of changing its investment objective. The fund is expected to change the underlying index, passing through a Transition index ("ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Transition Index") during the period from February 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019, and after that will track the "ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index". Since the requirements for addition of the new index are much likely the same as the old one (with the difference that the new index will also include notes), with a high probability DLR-K will be included to the PFF holdings.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock, DLR-K. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you informed about all new preferred stock and baby bond IPOs.

