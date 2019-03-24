eBay: Worsening Economics Keep Us On Hold

But in the absence of key catalysts, we remain on the sidelines for now.

eBay's financial performance has gradually deteriorated over the last few years.

While eBay's (EBAY) valuations may screen cheaply, we don't think the stock is a buy at this point. Fundamentals remain challenged and appear to be deteriorating, and we do not see any key catalysts emerging in the near-medium term.

Having reviewed eBay's performance over the last few years, we are concerned on current dynamics, namely a) slower growth in revenues and GMV, and b) declining operating margin due to competitive pressure. The ever-increasing need for e-commerce operators to plow back funds just to maintain margins speaks to the worsening economics. Thus, we remain on the sidelines.

Performance following the Pay Pal spinoff

From our observations of eBay before and after the spin-off from Paypal (PYPL), we found that pre-spin-off, eBay was on the right track – solid growth in GMV was the key during the period, along with Marketplace net revenue growth of 4.7% CAGR between 2013-2018 and 6.7% CAGR between 2015-2018.

We also observed certain cost synergies related to Marketplace’s operations: payment services and related cost and factored payment services cost which Paypal provides.

Using Marketplace costs as a percentage of net (Marketplace) revenues as an indicator, the ratio was 21.6% in 2016 - the year immediately following the spin. The cost had risen by 1.0 percentage point compared to 2015 (the year before Paypal spun off).

Here's a summary of eBay's movements pre- and post-spin:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Marketplace revenue trends Marketplace net transaction revenues grew by 12% in 2013 supported by growth in active users, mobile and improvements in customer experience. Marketplace net transaction revenues increased by 6% yoy due to continued growth in volume as well as foreign currency benefits. However, the growth in net transaction revenues was lower than the increase in GMV mainly due to a lower marketplace transaction take rate as further investment in buyer loyalty programs, and seller incentives, as well as pricing changes, occurred at the StubHub business. Marketplace net transaction revenues decreased by 4% in 2015 due mainly to a negative impact from foreign currency exchange relative to the U.S. dollar. While considered by FX-Neutral, net transaction revenues increased 3%yoy. Marketplace net transaction revenues were flat in 2016, while the cost of Marketplace as a percentage of net revenues increased to 22.4% from 20.6%, a 1.8 ppt. Marketplace net transaction revenues increased by 6%yoy driven by GMV growth while transaction take rate was flat compared to the prior year. Marketplace revenues again rose ~7% yoy on an FX-Neutral basis due to the growth in GMV and a positive impact from foreign currency relative to the U.S. dollar. Marketplace cost trends Meanwhile, the cost of Marketplaces as a percentage of total Marketplaces net revenues was 18.3% increased by 1.1 ppt compared to 2012 due mainly to investment in site operations infrastructure and customer support programs For the cost side, cost as a percentage of total Marketplaces net revenues was at 19.2% an increase by 0.9 ppt due to an increase in volume and continued investment in site operations, data centers, and customer support. Cost of Marketplaces was at 20.6% compared to 18.9% in 2014, a 1.7 ppt rise during the year. Again, site operations and data centers was the culprit Management once again attributed rising cost mainly to investment in site operations and data centers as well as payment services provided by Paypal. For cost side, cost of Marketplace as a percentage of net revenues was at 23.2%, an increase of 0.8 ppt. Significant costs included transaction fees, assessment fees, cost of goods sold from inventory program in Korea and Brands4friends online shopping community. Meanwhile, the cost of Marketplace to net revenues was 22.2%, marginally decreasing by 0.2 ppt compared to 2017.

(Source: Company Financials)

State of eBay's financials

Income Statement

Revenues (in a million USD)

Source: Company financials

Source: Company financials

Net revenues for eBay continued growing in the past five years, however at a slower pace as GMV growth has shifted gear from double digit to single digit %. While active buyer growth remains may seem well and good, alternative sites and applications have also risen. A slower revenue growth puts pressure on gross and operating margin, which has been on a downward trend over the past five years. This is worrying as the need for eBay to invest in site operations continuously and data centers have become increasingly important to remain competitive.

Source: Company financials

Sales and marketing trends are also worrying as costs have been on the rise. Ebay deployed this expense to improve the customer experience, acquire customers, and provide incentives for the seller. We are concerned if eBay’s increased need for investment into product development and higher sales and marketing expense requirements could affect margins.

Source: Company financials

Balance Sheet

On the plus side, eBay’s balance sheet remains strong as long-term debt stands at 1.2x and net debt to equity was at 1.1x at the end of 2018. We view eBay’s leverage ratio as healthy and appropriate in an economic context.

Moody’s affirmed stable outlook for eBay in Jan 2019 with Baa1 should provide some comfort: "the company's high brand awareness and strong position in the growing e-commerce space. eBay also benefits from its scale in terms of revenue and a large number of buyers and sellers globally that utilize its various marketplace sites which creates a positive network effect.”

Capital return

We view eBay’s intent to return capital via buybacks (additional USD 5 billion stock repurchase program with no expiration date) as a positive. Stock repurchases along with a quarterly dividend could serve as a catalyst going forward.

eBay's valuations - is it cheap/expensive?

Based on a relative valuation perspective, eBay screens cheaply at ~12x EV/EBITDA, slightly lower than industry and S&P500 index. However, eBay’s slower growth in revenues and earnings may justify the discount. On the flipside, its stock repurchase program should help mitigate downside risk.

Despite the lower valuations, we don’t think eBay is worth dipping our toes into for the following reasons: a) slower growth in revenues and GMV, and b) declining operating margin due to competitive pressure.

The latter will be the crucial challenge for not only eBay but for e-commerce and competitive retail space going forward as customers’ bargaining power has risen, thus increasing the need for e-commerce companies/platforms to invest in customer acquisition costs to maintain margins continually.

