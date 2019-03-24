Why We Are Not Racing To Buy Lyft's IPO

Our biggest concern is that we see weak operating leverage, and we therefore don't feel confident the company will ever reach profitability.

While we view Lyft as a promising tech company, and have had a good experience with its service, we do not see the IPO offering a favourable risk/reward.

While it can be exciting to have new companies added to the public markets, IPOs on average have been shown to have a long-run underperformance. This underperformance has been observed to last up to five years, and many potential explanations have been put forward. This does not surprise us, given that company insiders are incentivized to time the IPO to maximize their own return, and they have better knowledge about the company, the market, and the risks.

We still decided to give a read to Lyft's (LYFT) S-1 form in order to learn more about the company and decide whether it might be a good investment now or at some point in the future. We found some interesting things that we would like to share, but at this point we do not believe the risk/reward is positive, and we will be sitting this one on the side-lines for the time being.

A good place to start is the impressive growth in rides and bookings. No doubt this is what is attracting many investors to the company. Lyft included a cool graph showing this growth, together with many of their new products and features. Something we learned is that they are expanding to Canada, which we previously were not aware of.

Source: Lyft's S-1 filing

We also learned that they are paying to offset the carbon emissions for all of their rides, which is something that we appreciate and value in a company. Lyft mentions this fact in the context that they have the belief that technology will help reduce carbon emissions in transportation:

Lyft was founded on the belief that technology will enable us to dramatically reduce carbon emissions from the transportation system. In April 2018, we began making all Lyft rides carbon neutral and are now one of the world’s largest voluntary purchasers of carbon offsets.

Another encouraging data point we found in the filing is that users appear to use the service more often the longer they have known the service. For example, users from the 2015 cohort purchased 2.66 times more rides in 2018 compared to brand new users.

Source: Lyft's S-1 filing

Somewhat less positive, growth in active riders seems to be decelerating, even if it is still growing quickly. For example, growth from Q1'16 to Q2'16 was 28%, while growth from Q3'18 to Q4'18 was 'only' 6.9%. This is still rapid growth from one quarter to the next, but it does appear that growth is quickly decelerating. Even the absolute number of additions seems to be going down. From Q2'18 to Q3'18 Lyft added 1.9M active riders, but from Q3'18 to Q4'18 the number of additions was 1.2M.

Source: Lyft's S-1 filing

This growth deceleration is also shown in the growth rate for bookings in the "Other Key Business and Non-GAAP Metrics" section. The growth rate shown for bookings in 2017 is 140.8%, while that of 2018 went down to 75.6%.

While 75% growth is still quite high, we worry that it will continue quickly decelerating. It should also be put in context of the likely high revenue multiple Lyft expects to receive in the market, which assumes revenue will grow at a high rate for a long time.

Source: Lyft's S-1 filing

Something we found even more worrying is that operating leverage looks weak to us, and we don't see how they could become profitable any time soon. For instance, for the year 2018 even if "Sales and marketing" was reduced by 75% and "Research and development" was cut in half, the company would still have reported a loss.

Source: Lyft's S-1 filing

Another interesting graph is the one representing the contribution margin, which we interpret as a sort of gross margin for Lyft. At first glance it seems like the trend is very positive, with the contribution margin almost doubling in the last two years.

Unfortunately the company does not provide enough information to know if the contribution margin is going up for the right reasons. It would have been good if it more details had been shared, ideally using multiple graphs.

For example, we don't know how much the contribution margin is going up because they are increasing the take rate from drivers (which we would view as a negative, given that it would risk their long-term loyalty). It could also be that the company is negotiating better insurance deals (which we would see as being a lot more positive). Further distorting the numbers is the fact that bikes and scooters have been added into the mix, and they have a much higher contribution margin. Unfortunately bikes and scooters require significant capital investments, and we therefore wish the filing had separated the contribution margins for car rides from bikes and scooters.

Source: Lyft's S-1 filing

Apparently there is some excitement that Lyft could significantly increase margins with autonomous cars. While at first this seems to make intuitive sense, after further though it becomes clear that it is more of a risk than an opportunity for the company. The reason is that prices are likely to adjust lower if the autonomous technology is available to competitors too. We view as very unlikely that Lyft will manage to develop autonomous technology that is substantially better to that of competitors. Especially given the fact that many of the other companies working on autonomous technology have substantially more resources at their disposal. Lyft mentions the following in their S-1 form:

There are also a number of companies developing autonomous vehicle technology that may compete with us in the future, including Alphabet (Waymo), Apple, Baidu, Uber and Zoox, as well as many other technology companies and automobile manufacturers and suppliers.

If autonomous cars become a reality, Lyft could be in even more trouble, since the value of being a two-sided platform would diminish. People use ride-sharing apps that have many drivers, since that means faster service. Similarly drivers are attracted to the ride sharing apps with the most users.

In a world where fully autonomous cars are a reality, it would be relatively easy for an automaker from launching their own app, dispatching hundreds of cars in a city, and quickly gaining ride-share market share.

This makes us wonder if spending significant amounts on developing autonomous technology is the best use of capital for Lyft. The following extract gives more detail into their autonomous vehicle strategy:

Source: Lyft's S-1 filing

Valuation

While we would still consider an investment in Lyft at the right price, based on the reported 23B valuation that the company is trying to get, we do not see the IPO offering a favourable risk/reward.

We consider Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) as one of the key valuation metrics for early stage technology platform companies. In Lyft's case we view bookings as somewhat analogous to GMV.

Considering that Lyft is still growing at a reasonably fast pace, but that profitability still looks elusive for a few years and is far from guaranteed, we would only entertain an investment at one times GMV. In view that it is likely to start trading around 3X GMV, we will not be investing.

Conclusion

Reviewing Lyft's S-1 form was interesting, but we don't expect to be buying shares any time soon, if at all. We see too many risks that are not properly compensated in our opinion. Additionally, we believe autonomous technology is unlikely to boost Lyft's profitability even if it becomes reality, and it could actually reduce its competitive position.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.