Aurora Cannabis: Financial Innovation Is Leading The Way

In nature, the phrase ‘survival of the fittest’ is accurate in that it appropriately describes that the organisms that prosper are those best fit for their environments or for adapting to changing environmental conditions. In business, this is a very harsh reality as well, but perhaps the best way of rephrasing this Darwinian maxim is as follows: ‘survival of the most innovative’. To innovate in business is to survive, and in evaluating the financial transactions entered into recently in the cannabis space, one firm that stands out is Aurora Cannabis (ACB). Management has an impressive history of making things work out, of growing the firm, and of setting the company up for the long haul.

How the cannabis space is developing

In a prior article, I criticized the management team at Aurora for their strategy of entering into Portugal in the way that they announced earlier this year. In that piece, I pointed out the competitive forces it will meet there, and in a market as prime as Portugal, you want to aim for significant market penetration. At this time, Aurora is severely lacking in that respect, and when you look at its exposure to a host of other nations, it looks like the firm is taking a piecemeal approach to growth. My sentiments since writing that article have not changed in that I still believe focus needs to be the name of the game, not setting up marginal growing facilities and seeing what fits.

Having said that, this does not mean I am bearish on Aurora. The cannabis industry, on the whole, is a space I find appealing, even if growth prospects might be fueling some risk of overcapacity. To tackle this market upside, firms have taken several different strategies. The most successful, likely, will be major partnerships/joint ventures being entered into that relate to market verticals like beverages and edibles, health & beauty, and more, as well as raising significant capital from potential or existing strategic partners.

I’m not aware of any firms in the space that are not interested in tackling market verticals, but only a few have taken their relationships with other firms the whole way by allowing prospective strategic partners the ability to invest in them in exchange for a sizable ownership percentage. Last year, Canopy Growth Corp. (OTC:CGC) locked in a C$5 billion investment from Constellation Brands (STZ), and earlier this year Cronos Group (OTC:CRON) closed its C$2.4 billion investment from Altria (MO). Aurora, on the other hand, despite being one of the largest players in the space, has taken a rather different approach.

A slew of piecemeal transactions

While an investment from some major player may come through for Aurora, the company has so far taken a different approach to tackling the once-in-a-lifetime market opportunity that the cannabis industry is offering up. While the firm surely wants to grow with cash on hand and through organic cash generation (if cash flow ever becomes positive), it has embarked on a journey of wheeling and dealing aimed at remaining a force to be reckoned with.

Take a look, for instance, at its latest deal with Nelson Peltz, the head Trian Fund Management, a multi-billion dollar investment firm. Earlier this month, management announced that they struck a deal with Peltz whereby he would serve as a Strategic Advisor for the firm. His goal, according to the press release, will be to “work collaboratively and strategically to explore potential partnerships that would be the optimal strategic fit for successful entry into each of Aurora's contemplated market segments”. That’s a rather broad charter, especially given the various markets Aurora can go into like industrial hemp, oils, edibles, beverages, lifestyle brands, and more.

Advice from top business professionals is incredibly valuable, but while Aurora will certainly receive input from Peltz (he has incentive to see them thrive, after all), investors would be wise to look at this more like another capital raise than an advisory agreement. This is because, according to the terms of their agreement, Peltz will receive the right (through options) to acquire 19.96 million shares of Aurora’s common stock over the next four years at a price of C$10.34 per share. That works out to a total potential investment from him of C$206.40 million. Today, shares of Aurora are trading for C$13.22 apiece, giving the options a profit, if they were exercised immediately, of nearly C$57.5 million. Financial advice is valuable indeed, but I have to wonder if even Warren Buffett or Jeff Bezos would be worth the kind of upside being offered here if they wouldn’t be asked to put money in as part of the arrangement.

This move by Aurora isn’t the only interesting financial maneuver I came across. One such deal I wrote about previously was management’s decision to issue convertible senior notes, with a 5.5% interest rate (payable semi-annually), that mature in February of 2024. In that article, I made the case that the notes were essentially a sweetheart deal for Aurora that illustrated how bad even smart money wants in on cannabis opportunities. Not only is the interest rate fairly low, but management has full discretion regarding whether to redeem the notes in cash, stock, or a mix of the two when they mature. If business is great and they can easily tap debt markets and/or have ample cash on hand, they will have gotten a low-interest loan. If times are tough and they don’t mind dilution, they will probably convert the notes into common equity.

Looking at Aurora, it’s not just two deals that caught my eye, but a slew of them. In its announced purchase of Whistler earlier this year, for instance, management took a rather traditional approach by issuing equity for the firm that could be valued at up to C$175 million as of the time the deal was announced. For its $10 million investment in High Tide, Aurora got cute and negotiated convertible debentures, yield 8.5% per annum, that could convert into common shares of High Tide, while with its Choom transaction, management locked in a $20 million convertible debenture that carried the right to allow the firm to acquire up to 40% of the business over a four-year period at a price more than double its initial investment.

Financial transactions entered into by Aurora over the past several months have ranged from a rather vanilla $50 million revolving credit facility and $150 million term loan (the combined amount being able to be upsized to $250 million), to its decision to sell off some of the 18.8% of the equity it owned in another firm, valuing it at C$1.50 billion. One of its largest transactions was its merger with MedReleaf that resulted in significant common shareholder dilution while almost simultaneously spinning off Australis as its own firm.

Takeaway

One thing investors can’t deny about the management team at Aurora is that the firm has demonstrated time and again that it can arrange financial transactions in ways some other companies just don’t think about. Employing all of these transactions over just the past several months alone suggests to me that the firm is not worried about what others may think. Instead, it is focused on expanding its operations (admittedly incurring dilution for shareholders in the process) without entering into a big financial transaction that gives the farm away to any one big player. While it’s uncertain whether or not management can continue using these types of maneuvers forever, there is a certain benefit to it not being married to any one prospective partner yet. Namely, that benefit is retained control by management, and if management has what it takes to build a world-class brand in the cannabis industry, that could mean a lot for the creation of value for shareholders in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.