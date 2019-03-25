Dividend Increases: March 18-22, 2019

The list of dividend increases announced last week includes one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC List, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In the past week, six companies that declared dividend increases passed these screens, including one of the stocks I own.

The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

International Bancshares (IBOC)

IBOC is a financial holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. Founded in 1966 with headquarters in Laredo, Texas, IBOC has four bank subsidiaries with more than 200 main banking and branch facilities and a network of automated teller machines throughout South, Central and Southeast Texas and in the State of Oklahoma.

Recently, the board of directors of IBOC declared a quarterly dividend of 50¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 19.05%. The dividend is payable on April 15 to shareholders of record on April 1. IBOC will trade ex-dividend on March 29.

Children's Place (PLCE)

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, PLCE operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. PLCE sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children. Also, it designs, manufactures, and sells merchandise under The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

The board of directors of PLCE has declared a quarterly dividend of 56¢ per share. The new dividend is 12.00% above the prior dividend of 50¢ per share. The first payment will be on April 26 to shareholders of record on April 15. The ex-dividend date is April 12.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, WSM operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of home products. WSM markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct mail catalogs, and in more than 600 stores in the United States and internationally. Brand names include Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Rejuvenation.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 48¢ per share, an increase of 11.63% over the prior quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend will be paid on May 31 to shareholders of record on April 26. The ex-dividend date is April 25.

CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

CTRE is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. The REIT has more than 200 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states. CTRE was formed in 2014 through a tax-free spin-off from The Ensign Group.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 9.76% to 22.5¢ per share. The dividend is payable on April 15 to shareholders of record on March 29. CTRE will trade ex-dividend on March 28.

Raytheon (RTN)

Established in 1922 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, RTN is a leading U.S. military contractor, specializing in defense, security, and civil markets throughout the world. The company provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, cyber security systems, and communications and intelligence systems. RTN also provides business and special mission aircraft.

RTN will pay a quarterly dividend of 94.25¢ per share, an increase of 8.65% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on May 9 to shareholders of record on April 10. RTN will trade ex-dividend on April 9.

Steelcase (SCS)

SCS was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes an integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. SCS markets its products to corporate, government, healthcare, and retail customers in the United States and Internationally.

On March 19, the company declared a dividend of 14.5¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 7.41% increase. The stock will trade ex-dividend on March 28, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on April 12.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, WSM, RTN, and SCS.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

WSM's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in WSM in February 2010 would have returned 14.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

RTN's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in RTN in January 2009 would have returned 14.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

SCS's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in SCS in February 2010 would have returned 12% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: March 26-April 8, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date ABM Industries ABM 2.13% $33.88 52 3.10% $0.72 04/03 05/06 Agree Realty ADC 3.27% $67.93 7 5.40% $2.22 03/28 04/12 Armada Hoffler Properties AHH 5.53% $15.18 7 37.60% $0.84 03/26 04/04 Acadia Realty Trust AKR 4.15% $26.98 6 5.90% $1.12 03/28 04/15 Andersons ANDE 2.08% $32.64 17 9.10% $0.68 03/29 04/22 Air Products and Chemicals APD 2.49% $186.30 37 8.90% $4.64 03/29 05/13 Alexandria Real Estate Equities ARE 2.74% $141.72 9 8.00% $3.88 03/28 04/15 AvalonBay Communities AVB 3.05% $199.59 8 6.90% $6.08 03/28 04/15 American Express AXP 1.43% $109.46 7 10.90% $1.56 04/04 05/10 AXIS Capital AXS 2.87% $55.83 17 9.30% $1.60 03/28 04/15 BancFirst BANF 2.38% $50.38 25 9.50% $1.20 03/28 04/15 Franklin Resources BEN 3.24% $32.10 39 18.70% $1.04 03/28 04/12 B&G Foods BGS 7.71% $24.64 8 9.60% $1.90 03/28 04/30 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 3.41% $48.16 10 2.70% $1.64 04/04 05/01 Brady BRC 1.88% $45.29 33 1.70% $0.85 04/08 04/30 Brixmor Property BRX 6.24% $17.95 6 N/A $1.12 04/04 04/15 Cardinal Health CAH 3.92% $48.64 23 10.20% $1.91 03/29 04/15 Comcast CMCSA 2.13% $39.46 12 14.20% $0.84 04/02 04/24 CyrusOne CONE 3.53% $52.14 6 30.30% $1.84 03/28 04/12 CoreSite Realty COR 4.19% $105.12 10 30.10% $4.40 03/28 04/15 Camden Property Trust CPT 3.21% $99.81 9 4.50% $3.20 03/28 04/17 Cisco Systems CSCO 2.65% $52.74 9 14.50% $1.40 04/04 04/24 CareTrust REIT CTRE 3.84% $23.43 5 N/A $0.90 03/28 04/15 CubeSmart CUBE 3.99% $32.10 9 22.20% $1.28 03/29 04/15 Douglas Emmett DEI 2.59% $40.11 9 6.80% $1.04 03/28 04/16 Quest Diagnostics DGX 2.38% $89.24 8 10.20% $2.12 04/05 04/22 Amdocs DOX 2.12% $53.83 8 13.30% $1.14 03/28 04/19 EastGroup Properties EGP 2.62% $109.90 7 4.30% $2.88 03/28 04/15 Edison International EIX 3.79% $64.69 16 12.40% $2.45 03/28 04/30 Equity LifeStyle Properties ELS 2.15% $113.90 15 17.20% $2.45 03/28 04/12 EPR Properties EPR 5.92% $76.02 9 6.60% $4.50 03/28 04/15 Erie Indemnity ERIE 2.04% $176.06 29 7.20% $3.60 04/05 04/23 Essex Property Trust ESS 2.68% $290.71 25 9.20% $7.80 03/28 04/12 Fifth Third Bancorp FITB 3.57% $24.62 9 7.70% $0.88 03/28 04/15 First Industrial Realty Trust FR 2.66% $34.57 7 59.00% $0.92 03/28 04/15 Healthcare Trust of America HTA 4.38% $28.29 7 1.30% $1.24 04/02 04/10 International Bancshares IBOC 2.71% $36.94 9 11.80% $1.00 03/29 04/15 Ingredion INGR 2.66% $94.01 8 11.60% $2.50 03/29 04/25 Inter Parfums IPAR 1.46% $75.13 10 13.80% $1.10 03/28 04/15 Illinois Tool Works ITW 2.82% $141.65 44 16.40% $4.00 03/28 04/10 JPMorgan Chase JPM 3.21% $99.76 8 12.80% $3.20 04/04 04/30 Kimco Realty KIM 6.18% $18.13 8 5.90% $1.12 04/01 04/15 Kennedy-Wilson KW 4.06% $20.68 9 23.90% $0.84 03/28 04/04 Lincoln Electric LECO 2.31% $81.51 24 14.30% $1.88 03/28 04/15 Lennox International LII 1.00% $257.13 9 21.20% $2.56 03/29 04/15 Lexington Realty Trust LXP 4.49% $9.13 9 3.40% $0.41 03/28 04/15 Mondelez International MDLZ 2.12% $49.13 7 11.20% $1.04 03/28 04/12 Vail Resorts MTN 3.32% $211.79 8 46.50% $7.04 03/26 04/11 National Fuel Gas NFG 2.81% $60.44 48 2.60% $1.70 03/28 04/15 National HealthCare NHC 2.54% $78.62 15 9.60% $2.00 03/28 06/03 National Health Investors NHI 5.37% $78.23 17 6.90% $4.20 03/28 05/10 NetApp NTAP 2.39% $66.84 6 32.00% $1.60 04/04 04/24 Nucor NUE 2.81% $57.00 46 0.70% $1.60 03/28 05/10

