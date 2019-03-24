How Safe Is Hormel Foods' Dividend?

In this article, we perform a deep dive into Hormel's dividend safety by looking at earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt (including an interest rate stress test).

With that said, investors should not rely on the company's historical performance alone to measure its dividend safety.

With a market capitalization of $23 billion, a dividend yield around 2%, and 53 years of consecutive dividend increases, Hormel Foods is a popular stock among self-directed dividend investors.

Hormel Foods (HRL) has many of the characteristics of a high-quality business.

To begin, the company has a remarkable growth track record. Hormel Foods has increased its earnings-per-share in 28 out of the last 32 years, which is a consistent history that only a handful of companies within the S&P 500 can match.

Hormel has done an excellent job of passing this financial success onto its shareholders. With 53 years of consecutive dividend increases, Hormel Foods is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats Index, a group of elite dividend stocks with more than 25 years of consecutive dividend increases.

In fact, Hormel Foods’ dividend history satisfies the requirement to be a Dividend Aristocrat more than twice over. With more than five decades of consecutive dividend increases, Hormel is a member of the Dividend Kings, a group of even more exclusive stocks with 50+ years of dividend increases.

Despite Hormel's fantastic dividend history, investors cannot rely on its past performance alone to measure its future dividend safety. In this article, we perform a deep dive into Hormel Foods' current dividend safety by looking at earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt (including an interest rate stress test).

Business Overview

To begin, let’s talk about Hormel Foods’ business model. Hormel Foods’ operates in the food industry. The company was founded in 1891 and sold fresh pork products to its customers. In 1926, the company introduced the world’s first canned ham. Today, the company’s products include Skippy, Spam, Jennie-O, Hormel and more. Hormel Foods now trades with a market capitalization of more than $23 billion, with more than $10 billion in annual revenue.

Looking ahead, investors interested in owning shares of Hormel Foods will likely want to know the safety of future dividend payments. For the remainder of this article, we will discuss the company’s current dividend safety from four perspectives:

its dividend safety in the context of its current earnings its dividend safety in the context of its current free cash flow its dividend safety in the context of its recession performance its dividend safety in the context of its current debt load

Hormel Foods’ Dividend Safety Relative to Earnings

First, let’s discuss Hormel Foods’ dividend safety in the context of the company’s current earnings.

When Hormel Foods announced its fiscal year 2018 results on November 20th, the company reported that it generated earnings-per-share of $1.86 for the year. For context, Hormel Foods paid $0.75 of common share dividends during the same time period for a dividend payout ratio of 40%.

Using earnings, Hormel Foods’ dividend appears very safe for the foreseeable future.

Hormel Foods’ Dividend Safety Relative to Free Cash Flow

Many analysts believe that comparing a company’s dividend payments to its free cash flow is a better method for assessing dividend safety. Accordingly, we will now compare Hormel Foods’ current dividend payment to its free cash flow.

In fiscal 2018, Hormel Foods generated $1.2 billion of cash from operating activities and spent $390 million on capital expenditures for free cash flow of $810 million. The company distributed $390 million of common share dividends during the same time period for a free cash flow dividend payout ratio of 48%.

Using free cash flow, our conclusion is the same as when we used earnings to measure Hormel Foods’ dividend safety. The company’s dividend appears safe for the foreseeable future.

Hormel Foods’ Dividend Safety Relative to Recession Performance

Companies do not cut their dividends in the good times. Instead, dividends are reduced when companies experience financial difficulties. Accordingly, this section will analyze Hormel’s current dividend safety in the context of the company’s historical recession performance.

We believe that the best way to measure a company’s recession resiliency is by measuring its earnings-per-share performance during the financial crisis that occurred between 2007 and 2009. Hormel Foods’ performance during this time period is shown here:

2007 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.54

2008 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.52

2009 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.63

2010 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.76

2011 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.87

2012 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.93

Hormel Foods’ earnings-per-share declined by just 3.7% from 2007 to 2008 before rebounding 21% in 2009. Not many other companies performed as well as Hormel Foods did during the last recession. More importantly, the company’s earnings continued to cover its dividend and it continued its multi-decade streak of consecutive dividend increases. Accordingly, we have no concerns about the company’s ability to pay rising dividends during future economic downturns.

Hormel Foods’ Dividend Safety Relative to Its Current Debt Load

The last angle that we will use to assess Hormel Foods’ current dividend safety is by looking at the company’s current debt level. More specifically, we will see how much the company’s weighted average interest rate will need to increase before the company’s free cash flow will no longer cover its dividend payment.

In fiscal 2018, Hormel Foods generated $26.5 million of interest expense and had $625 million of debt outstanding for a weighted average interest rate of 4.2%

The following image shows how changes to Hormel Foods’ weighted average interest rate would impact the company’s dividend coverage, as measured by free cash flow.

As the image shows, Hormel Foods’ dividend would be well covered by free cash flow even if the company’s weighted average interest rate rose above the 40% level. Even in a worst-case scenario, Hormel's dividend would be safe. Accordingly, we believe that Hormel’s debt level is unlikely to impact the safety of its dividend moving forward.

Final Thoughts

Hormel Foods' historical earnings growth and dividend track record suggests that investors should not be concerned about the safety of its dividend moving forward.

Further investigation affirms this belief. After looking at Hormel's dividend compared to its earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt, we believe that the company's dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future.

