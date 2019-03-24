PKO: Time Again For Caution

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) as an investment option at its current market price. PKO is a fund I regularly cover and trade, and recommended strongly in my last review. While that trade has been profitable, it has not been without a cost. Specifically, the fund's premium to NAV currently sits just under double digits, which is a high level for this fund historically. When I recommended PKO in November, it was trading at a discount, so the valuation has changed sharply since then. Furthermore, income production is declining in the short-term. While PKO's track record tells me the distribution is safe, this is still an area to critically examine for all high yield funds. Finally, the mortgage backed securities (MBS) sector performed well in 2018, but issuance also grew. This could pressure the value of PKO's underlying assets going forward.

Background

First, a little about PKO. It is a "closed-end fund with an investment objective to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. It invests a substantial portion of assets in a variety of mortgage-related securities and also may hold common stocks." Currently, PKO is trading at $26.60/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.19/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.57%. I covered PKO most recently in late November, when I recommended it after a noticeable correction. This turned out to be a very timely call, as PKO has gained almost 15% since that review. This return factors in the distributions, including the special distribution for PKO of $.37/share, which was announced, and paid, in December.

Given this incredible short-term performance, I wanted to re-visit PKO to see if owning the fund still made sense going forward. From this review, I noticed that while PKO's return has been due to both distributions and gains to the fund's NAV, the premium to own the fund has gotten well above its normal trading range. This has helped compound the return, but has also made the fund much more expensive to buy. On this backdrop, coupled with some negative underlying developments, I am advocating against PKO at this time, and will explain why in detail below.

Valuation - Upper End of the Range

When it comes to Pimco CEFs, valuation is always a primary focus for me. This is because many of the funds are quite volatile, often trading at large premiums only to see those premiums slashed in times of market unrest. PKO is no exception to this trend, and its current premium sits at almost 9%. While that does not seem high, consider that the fund was trading at a slight discount when I wrote my last review. While there have been gains to this fund's NAV since 2019 began, which is a very positive sign, the premium of 9% tells me that the majority of the market gains over the past few months has been due to speculation. While not uncommon for Pimco CEFs, it does give me pause now that the sharp gain I was anticipating has materialized.

To put this figure in perspective, let us consider the 2-year trading range of PKO. To do so, I have compiled some key metrics from over the past two years in the chart below:

Current Premium 9.0% 2-Year Valuation High 10.8% 2-Year Valuation Low (2.6)% 2-Year Average Premium 5.1% Average YTD Premium 8.2%

Source: PIMCO (with calculations made by Author)

As you can see, PKO is not cheap right now, and is only slightly below its highest premium in two years. While its average premium in 2019 is fairly high, its current premium is still above that level, making the fund seem expensive based on its short-term history. Anther point to consider, is that over the past two years there have been 522 days of trading. During that time, PKO has traded at a valuation above its current 9% premium on only 84 occasions. This means that only 16% of the time over the past two years has PKO been more expensive than it is right now. This illustrates, in my opinion, that it is very likely investors will have an opportunity to buy this fund at a cheaper price in the future, compared to where it sits today.

My takeaway here is simple. The compelling argument to buy PKO because of its valuation from November no longer exists. Not only that, but PKO's sharp turnaround has actually turned a cheap fund in to an expensive one. This does not mean the fund can not move higher still, but rather that investors need to be cautious at these levels. There is a very high probability that a patient investor could find a better entry point in the future, and that is the course of action I would currently recommend.

Income Production Is Dropping

When I reviewed PKO last time, its income production was an area I touted, as Pimco's undistributed net investment income (UNII) report showed a fund that was earning income well above its stated distribution. Not only that, but it had built up a nice reserve of UNII to boot. This gave me a lot of confidence in the fund, especially considering the discounted valuation.

Unfortunately, quite a bit has changed since then. The positive UNII balance is now gone, although for a good reason, as Pimco returned the bulk of it to investors in the form of a special distribution in December, which I mentioned earlier. However, even after accounting for that outflow, it is clear that income production has noticeably dropped. In fact, PKO is now sitting with a negative UNII balance, and its short-term coverage metric is abysmal, as illustrated in the chart below:

To put this in perspective, the negative balance seems high, but bear in mind that is only slightly more than one month's worth of income, so it is not a lot in relative terms. Still, the drop from November is concerning, especially when we consider it has been a trend over the past few months. To illustrate, the chart below displays the same metrics as are highlighted above from the previous two months:

Month of Report Issuance UNII (per share) Coverage Ratio (3-month) Coverage Ratio (Fiscal Year) February ($.12) 91% 108% January ($.08) 121% 113%

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, PKO's metrics are declining across the board, all while the premium to own the fund is rising. This is not a good combination.

My takeaway here is PKO's current performance does not seem to warrant an above-average price. While I remain convinced the distribution is safe, the underlying trend is negative. Given the fund's track record, and the fact that the year-to-date coverage ratio still sits above 100%, I believe the UNII figures will recover. However, until I see clarity on this front, I would not gamble with a premium near double digits and wait for it to happen. I would urge patience here, and wait for PKO to right the ship.

Non-Agency MBS Issuance Is Up

My final point on PKO has to do with the fund's underlying holdings. While PKO has exposure in multiple areas, the fund is heavily invested in the mortgage space. In fact, almost 42% of the fund's debt is mortgage-related, with over 40% of the holdings in non-agency MBS, as illustrated below:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, the impact of this sector on PKO is quite substantial, so evaluating this space is critical in deciding whether or not to invest in the fund.

Let me first start by saying this is a space I have recommended for quite some time, and continue to do so. Mortgage debt has come a long way since the recession, and tighter lending standards, robust employment numbers, and rising wages are all contributing to low levels of mortgage delinquencies, even within the sub-prime category. However, this does not mean there are not risks in this area, especially in the non-agency arena. While demand for the debt has been high, 2018 saw a sharp increase in debt issuance, to about $100 billion in total, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Guggenheim

As you can see, this is a historically high level, and a solid increase over 2017, which was the previous high for the last decade.

My takeaway here is this could pressure the value of these holdings in the short-term, especially if demand wavers at all. My overall sentiment is the market will be able to handle this increase, because mortgage debt remains relatively attractive (in my view) compared to corporate debt. I say this because corporate debt loads have ballooned post-recession, while the average mortgage has not increased by much, which makes the debt look much more manageable to me. However, the fact remains that increased supply could make the value of that debt worth less, especially in the short-term, if the market is not able to absorb it. My conclusion would be this is an area that remains attractive, but investors need to be selective about how to play it, given the risks. Buying a fund that is trading close to its highest valuation in two years does not seem to be the most prudent way to do so.

Bottom-line

PKO has started 2019 off strongly, and its overall performance has been stunning since the December low. However, this strength has only been partly due to underlying performance, with the other factor being speculation. Investors have bid up the price to own PKO to almost a double digit premium, which makes me understandably cautious at this level. While a premium, especially for Pimco funds, is not something to fear on its own, PKO's income production has seen a worrying decline, and its UNII balance is sitting in the negative. Furthermore, the supply of debt within the fund's top sector, non-agency MBS, saw a marked increase in 2018. This could pressure the value of PKO's underlying assets in that space, especially if investor demand slows down. While I still believe the fundamentals of that sector are strong, I want to buy exposure to that debt through funds that are seeing improving performance at this time, and PKO no longer fits that bill. The bottom-line here is the fund has made investors a tidy profit in a short period of time, so it may be wise to consider locking in those gains. Therefore, I would advocate caution at these levels, and look to initiate positions in other funds until PKO's performance improves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.