Oasis Midstream: A High-Quality MLP With Double-Digit Yield Potential

Oasis Midstream is already in a good shape, but it will likely end 2019 on an even stronger note, which will lay the foundation for further growth in the future.

Oasis Midstream brought a major project online at the end of last year, which will not only drive its growth but also help diversify the MLP’s customer base.

Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) registered strong growth last year, and it is just getting started. The master limited partnership brought a major natural gas processing facility online in December and I believe that’s going to play a big role in fueling its growth in 2019. Oasis Midstream, which mainly serves its parent Oasis Petroleum (OAS), will also begin to meaningfully diversify its customer base from this year. It looks all set to significantly grow distributable cash flows in 2019 and reward unitholders with 20% distribution growth while improving an already healthy coverage ratio and maintaining a solid balance sheet. Its distribution yield, currently at 8.7%, will likely climb to 10.5% at current prices by 4Q19 as it gradually grows distributions. I believe Oasis Midstream is a high-quality MLP that investors should look to buy.

Oasis Midstream Partners is a young master limited partnership formed by Oasis Petroleum (OAS) and began trading 18 months ago. The MLP owns and operates various gathering, processing, storage, and transportation assets at the Williston Basin, which is where the Bakken shale play is located. Oasis Midstream owns an interest in three Williston Basin development companies – Bighorn, Bobcat, and Beartooth.

Image: Oasis Midstream Investor Presentation, February 2019

So far, I believe Oasis Midstream has delivered a spectacular financial and operational performance by considerably growing its volumes, profits, distributable cash flows and distributions while maintaining a healthy coverage ratio and a strong balance sheet.

In 2018, Oasis Midstream’s adjusted earnings (EBITDA) climbed from $43 million to $68.8 million, and the distributable cash flows surged from $12 million to $59.32 million. The company distributed $49.24 million to unitholders, up from a little less than $11 million a year earlier. The MLP has grown per unit distributions at an average of 4.2% in every quarter of 2018 and ended the year after announcing a payout of $0.45 per unit for the fourth quarter, which depicts an increase of 4.7% from the third quarter and 18.4% from the prior year. Even with the strong distribution growth, Oasis Midstream has maintained a solid coverage of more than 1x throughout the year. In fact, it ended last year with annual DCF coverage of 1.20x, up from 1.10x in 2017. The earnings and cash flow growth came on the back of an increase in volumes from the development companies.

However, what’s great about Oasis Midstream is that its growth will continue in 2019. The MLP has been running an 80 million cubic feet per day (MMscfpd) natural gas processing plant (Gas Plant I) at the Williston Basin but in early-December, Oasis Midstream placed a much larger 200 MMscfpd processing facility (Gas Plant II) into service. This has made Oasis Midstream the second largest natural gas processor in the Williston Basin. The Gas Plant II has been running at 60% utilization but that will increase to more than 90% by the end of this year. The Gas Plant II is owned by Bighorn which is Oasis Midstream’s wholly owned subsidiary which means that the MLP will realize all of the benefits of the new plant. The new facility will more than double Bighorn’s natural gas volumes, pushing Oasis Midstream’s overall gas volumes, earnings, and cash flows higher.

I believe the other major advantage of Gas Plant II is that it will allow Oasis Midstream to diversify its customer base. Currently, Oasis Midstream has just one primary customer - Oasis Petroleum which accounts for virtually all of the MLP’s revenues. This lack of diversification makes Oasis Midstream a risky MLP but it has started to expand its customer base with the Gas Plant II which will serve other exploration and production companies as well. By the final quarter of this year, when Gas Plant II will be running close to full capacity, around 30% to 40% of its volumes will be associated with third-party customers. Furthermore, Oasis Midstream has also successfully signed multiple third-party agreements for other assets as well at Bighorn and Bobcat.

Note that a significant diversification of customer base will be a lengthy process which can take several years. Oasis Midstream might continue to get a majority of its revenues from Oasis Petroleum in the near-term. However, the good thing is that the MLP is heading in the right direction. The management is actively working to attract third-party customers, and it has achieved success along the way. In 2018, Oasis Midstream got 98% of its revenues from Oasis Petroleum but I believe the parent’s contribution will decline in the coming years.

Furthermore, Oasis Midstream has also acquired additional interest in Bobcat and Beartooth. Until 3Q18, the MLP owned 10% of Bobcat and 40% of Beartooth but by 4Q18, Oasis Midstream increased its positions to 25% of Bobcat and 70% of Beartooth. In addition to this, Oasis Midstream has entered into a capital expenditure agreement with Oasis Petroleum, which owns the remaining interest in the two development companies, which will allow the MLP to further increase its interest in Bobcat to almost 35%. These acquisitions will also be incremental to Oasis Midstream’s volumes, earnings, and cash flows.

In addition to this, Oasis Midstream’s growth will be supported by Oasis Petroleum’s development program. Although Oasis Petroleum has reduced drilling activity in the Bakken, it is still targeting 7.2% production growth, as I’ve discussed in a recent article. The oil and gas producer will carry most of its exploration and production work at the Wild Basin area where Oasis Midstream’s assets are located, including the Gas Plant II.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, I believe Oasis Midstream can achieve its target of significantly growing its earnings. The MLP has planned to grow its adjusted EBITDA to the range of $148 to $157 million in 2019, depicting a strong growth of 121% at the mid-point. The earnings growth will likely be accompanied by robust growth in distributable cash flows. This will lay the foundation for distribution growth.

Oasis Midstream plans to gradually increase quarterly distributions from $0.45 per unit in 4Q18 to $0.54 per unit in 4Q19, showing an increase of 20% which is higher than the 18% growth reported in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the coverage ratio will get even better to 1.5x in 2Q19 climbing further to the range of 1.8x-2.0x through the end of the year. The improvement in coverage confirms that distributable cash flow growth will exceed distribution growth by a big margin, which is a good sign. This shows that distribution growth will be sustainable.

Oasis Midstream also has a decent balance sheet marked by low levels of debt. At the end of the year, the company’s debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was a respectable 3x. As Oasis Midstream grows earnings, the leverage metric will improve to 2.3x by the end of this year.

This means Oasis Midstream will end 2019 on a strong note, with considerably higher levels of earnings, distributable cash flows, an even better coverage ratio, and with a stronger balance sheet. The MLP will be in a good position to continue expanding its midstream footprint through acquisitions and organic growth. By 4Q18, its distribution will climb to $0.54 per share which will push the yield from 8.7% to 10.5% by the end of the year at current price level. Note that the current yield is already higher than the industry’s average of 8.48%, as measured by the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index, and it will get better in the future. For these reasons, I believe Oasis Midstream is a high-quality MLP that investors should consider buying.

