OFS Credit: The Littlest CLO Fund

This article was first released to subscribers 2 weeks ago.

Investment Thesis

OFS Credit Company (OCCI) is a newly formed CLO fund structured as a registered investment company [RIC] which is treated identically to a closed end fund [CEF]. OCCI offers investors an option to invest in CLOs [Collateralized Loan Obligations] with significantly less leverage than comparable options.

The Newcomer on the Block

OCCI attempts to offer retail investors another avenue to access the income stream provided by the equity tranche of various CLOs. OCCI started operations in October of 2018. Insiders hold 13% of the 2.5 million shares issued when OCCI hit the market - showing strong interest in the success of this new vehicle.

OCCI is an offshoot of OFS Capital (OFS) and is managed by the same management. This is similar to how OXLC got its start - by being an offshoot of Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ).

How does OCCI compare in size to its more established peers?

Data by YCharts

OCCI, compared to Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) and Eagle Point Credit (ECC), is significantly smaller. Furthermore, OCCI offers access to 24 different investments versus OXLC's 95 and ECC's 70. Of their 24 positions, OCCI is entirely invested in the equity tranches with no active positions in debt tranches of any CLO when they last reported their positions on March 4th.

Being so much smaller also brings another point to keep in mind - trading volume:

Data by YCharts

When considering investing in OCCI, due to its thinly traded nature, I would heavily suggest limit orders vs market orders. The quoted price and the what your market order might get the shares for may see a large discrepancy.

Let's Dig into NAV

Net Asset Value [NAV] is a favourite among CEF investors to monitor for keeping track of their investments - and wisely so. But with CLO funds, I've noted before and want to note again, CLOs are notoriously hard to value due to their relative illiquid trading nature. December brought hardship to CLO values, and ECC and OXLC saw significant NAV punishment - in the ballpark of 25%. But how did OCCI do? Their NAV decreased from $20 to $18.82 or only 5.9%. How did they manage to walk away punished way less than their larger brethren? Two factors are at play here: 1. Lack of additional leverage and 2. Later reporting date.

OCCI has no leverage of its own and no debt. This explains OCCI's lower yield of 11.84%. ECC and OXLC use leverage to increase their returns as the gains from their CLO portfolio out earn the cost of their leverage. But the dialing up on the NAV by use of leverage cuts both ways, it provides a larger NAV per share but swings in the CLO price market cause the changes to be larger.

Furthermore, OCCI reported their NAV a full calendar month after the CLO and loan market values bottomed - this bears' excitement when thinking of OXLC's and ECC's NAV there is continued evidence of solid recovery in CLO values. OCCI reported their NAV as of January 31st 2019, vs December 31st 2018 when OXLC and ECC reported theirs. Furthermore, OCCI is sitting on $3.9 million in cash as of Jan 31st. Their cash position equates to $1.4 per share.

Cash flow: trickle or a roar?

OCCI being brand new compared to other funds is still in what I'd call a ramp up timeframe. Oxford Square Capital's (OXSQ) earnings slides provide investors a starting point that new CLO positions can take 1-3 quarters to pay out. OCCI started 1 and a little quarters ago - meaning that many of its CLOs may not be paying out to their full potential.

OCCI received investment income of $1.6 million and paid out $1.5 million in dividends this last quarter ($0.60 x 2.5 million shares). This means on a run rate basis OCCI is covering its dividend. OCCI is also benefitting from the waiving of its external management fees - equal to $220,000 this quarter. But this waiver, which I wouldn't expect to continue, would drop OCCI to below covering its dividend.

The total NAV of: $47,152,969

Their Cost yield currently is: 14%

Meaning an annual income of: $6.6 million

Meaning a quarterly income of: $1.6 million - on point for what they've earned so far. But in this cost yield is their cash of $3.9 million, which is earning next to nothing compared to their CLO positions. Currently, OCCI's CLO positions are earning between 13-17%. Meaning this 3.9 million when invested could generate an additional $156,000 quarterly - close to enough to cover the waived management fees.

As it stands right now, OCCI's dividend is covered so long as their external management fees are waived and their cost yield is 14%. OCCI could raise their yield by investing in other assets at yield above their cost yield raising their income.

Investor Takeaway

OCCI offers a conservative means to invest in CLOs. The fund is so young that it's hard to see where it will go from here, but as it stands, it's covering its dividend on a run rate basis. OCCI's waivers make this happen and it must deploy its remaining cash to continue their success or see CLOs paying them at a higher rate.

Currently, I am not holding any shares of OCCI. Personally, the fund is too new to have proven it is capable of covering its yield - even while it is significantly lower than its peers and bears no leverage risk at the fund level. When buying CLO funds, I require that their dividends are covered on run-rate basis from the cash flows. Both OXLC and ECC are doing so and have clear paths to see their cash flows growing over the next number of quarters.

Treading Softly's best work is being featured first on CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, a Marketplace service by Stanford Chemist focused on income and arbitrage strategies for closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF), including model portfolios targeting ~8% yield. Members receive exclusive subscriber articles and an early look at public content with more actionable recommendations and ideas. We're currently offering a limited time-only free trial with a 20% discount for first-time subscribers. Also, check out our 5-star member reviews.

SIGN UP FOR A FREE TRIAL AND 20% DISCOUNT OFFER HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXLC, ECC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.