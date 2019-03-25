Stifel Financial Corp.: First Preferred Stock Issued By An Investment Brokerage In 2 Years

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product, while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Stifel Financial Corp. - the prospectus. (Source: SEC.gov)

For a total of 6 million depositary shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $150 million. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Stifel Financial Corp. 6.25% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (NYSE: SF-B) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 6.25% and has a par value of $25. The new preferred stock is expected to be rated a BB- by Standard & Poor's and is callable as of 03/15/2024. Currently, the new issue trades a above its par value at a price of $25.15 has a 6.16% Current Yield and a 5.98% Yield-to-Call.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Stifel Financial Corp., incorporated on December 31, 1981, is a financial holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Company's principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated (Stifel), a full-service retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking company. Its principal activities are private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading, research and municipal finance; investment banking services, including mergers and acquisitions, public offerings and private placements, and retail and commercial banking, including personal and commercial lending programs. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of two businesses, such as the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank. The Private Client Group includes branch offices and independent contractor offices of its broker-dealer subsidiaries located throughout the United States. These branches provide securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products and insurance, as well as offers banking products to its private clients through Stifel Bank, which provides residential, consumer and commercial lending, as well as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit accounts to customers of its broker-dealer subsidiaries and to the general public. The Institutional Group segment includes research, equity and fixed income institutional sales and trading, investment banking, public finance, and syndicate. The Other segment includes interest income from stock borrow activities and interest income, among others.



The Company, through its subsidiaries, is principally engaged in retail brokerage, securities trading, investment banking, investment advisory, retail, consumer, and commercial banking, and related financial services. The Company's other subsidiaries include Century Securities Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSA), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (NYSE:KBW), Miller Buckfire & Co. LLC (Miller Buckfire), Eaton Partners, LLC (Eaton Partners), Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (SNEL), Stifel Bank & Trust, Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A., 1919 Investment Counsel, LLC (1919) and Ziegler Capital Management, LLC (ZCM).



Source: Reuters.com | Stifel Financial Corp.

Below, you can see a price chart of Stifel Financial Corp. common stock, SF:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the common stock has paid а $0.48 yearly dividend. With a market price of $51.46, the current yield of SF is at 0.93%. As an absolute value, this means it pays more than $34.5 million in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all preferred stocks of the company (including the newly issued Series B Preferred Stock) are $18.75 million.

In addition, with a market capitalization around $3.82 billion, SF is the second biggest regional investment brokerage company (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Stifel Financial Corp.'s capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in December 2018. You also can see how the capital structure has evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q4, SF had a total debt of $1.8 billion, ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series B preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company that totals $150 million.

The Stifel Financial Family

SF has one more outstanding preferred stock, the Stifel Financial Corp. 6.25% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (NYSE: SF.PA), and a baby bond, the Stifel Financial Corp. 5.20% Senior Notes (NYSE: SFB) due 2047. The better security for comparison is definitely the other preferred stock, so here is some more information about the "older brother":

Source: Author's spreadsheet

SF.PA also pay a qualified fixed dividend at the rate of 6.25%. The older issue is also rated a "BB-" Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 07/21/2021. With a market price of $25.97, SF.PA has a Yield-to-Worst of 4.64%, compared to 5.98% Yield-to-Worst of SF-B, which gives an advantage to the newly issued preferred stock.

Furthermore, SF has six corporate bonds:

Source: FINRA

For a comparison, I choose the bond that matures closest to the call date of SFB, the 2024 Corporate Bond.

Source: FINRA | SF4145036

SF4145036, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated a "BBB-" and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 3.65%. This should be compared to the 5.96% Yield-to-Call of SFB, but when making that comparison, remember that SFB's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2024. This result is a yield spread of 2.4% between the two securities. This yield margin can be justified by the higher rank in the capital structure and the higher credit rating, but I'll give an advantage to the newly issued preferred stock, especially given how well-capitalized SF seems to be. At these price levels, SFB looks like the better security of the two.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks issued by an in-investment brokerage company (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend rate and has a par value of $25, by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

All BB- Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that have a par value of $25 and a "BB-" Standard & Poor's rating.

Source: Author's database

Redemption after the Occurrence of a Rating Agency Event or Regulatory Capital Event

We may, at our option, redeem the shares of Series B Preferred Stock, upon notice, (I) in whole or in part, from time to time, on or after March 15, 2024 (or, if not a business day, the next succeeding business day), or (II) in whole but not in part, at any time within 90 days following a Regulatory Capital Event (as defined on page S-21), in each case, at a redemption price equal to $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per depositary share), plus accrued and unpaid dividends for the then-current dividend period to, but excluding, the redemption date, whether or not declared. If we redeem the Series B Preferred Stock, the depositary will redeem a proportionate number of depositary shares.



Source: 424B2 Filing by Stifel Financial Corp.

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the depositary shares representing interests in the Series B Preferred Stock for general corporate purposes.



Source: 424B2 Filing by Stifel Financial Corp.

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $153 million, it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index. If the average monthly volume of SFB after its first six months on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible for inclusion in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and might be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

However, it must be noted that the main benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this Index, is in progress of changing its investment objective. The fund is expected to change the underlying index, passing through a Transition index (the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Transition Index) during the period from February 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019, and after that will track the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index". Since the requirements for addition of the new index are much likely the same as the old one (with the difference that the new index will also include notes), with a high probability that SFB will be included in the PFF holdings.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock, SFB. With these kinds of articles, we want to keep you informed about all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.