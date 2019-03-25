Digesting Legacy Reserves' Big News

The past week or so has been a wild and negative ride for investors of Legacy Reserves (LGCY). The oil and gas E&P firm took a beating after news broke that the business was exploring ‘strategic alternatives.’ Not only have common shares plummeted, bond prices have as well, with some market watchers prognosticating that the business’s days are limited. What is undeniable right now is that we are in an uncharted territory for Legacy and while the fundamentals suggest management has a slew of options at its disposal, risks for the business do exist under certain circumstances. While I do not place a high probability on the company entering into bankruptcy outright or engaging in a pre-packaged restructuring that wipes out shareholders, we know that, very likely, the next two weeks will decide the fate of the firm.

A look at its capital budget

Part of being an investor is remaining as unbiased as possible. To help achieve this, I’d like to touch on some ugly truths centered around Legacy from what we know. First and foremost, in the firm’s fourth-quarter press release, management announced a substantial cut to the company’s capital spending budget for 2019 but did not offer production assumptions. In all, Legacy is slated to allocate around $135 million toward capex, down from the $229.5 million the business allocated in 2018.

At first glance, this looks scary because it throws the idea of management ramping up production (at least this year) out the window unless either some major deleveraging transaction takes place and/or unless energy prices rise enough that capital becomes easier to attract. In short, the prospect of management growing out of this issue, at the moment, no longer exists. Instead, the game is about reducing leverage, likely through one or more asset sales and by preserving capital.

Unfortunately, management was not kind enough to provide some sort of production guidance in its press release. While some investors may say that this is further evidence of the firm’s upcoming doom, another perfectly-justifiable explanation could be that management has been so focused on negotiating with its credit facility lenders that it hasn’t had adequate time to come up with a quality forecast. Nobody outside of management knows which case is correct, but they both warrant consideration.

In the past, I have estimated that maintenance capex (the capex required to keep output flat) for Legacy is probably between $150 million and $175 million. If this is true, some production decline is possible, but it’s also a number that’s close enough to the lower end here that I don’t think it’s outside the realm of possibilities that management may be able to keep output flat. At this point, management would be wise to spend the amount that will yield the greatest free cash flow (without ruining production for future years) in order to pay down debt. If production can remain flat and if costs match what my model suggested for Legacy, $59 oil would result in $113.11 million in free cash flow this year. A 10% decline in output across the board would result in $81.74 million in free cash flow, a 20% decline would result in $50.37 million in free cash flow, and a 30% decline would result in $19.01 million in free cash flow. Of course, if production were to fall materially, there’s a decent chance that the firm’s cost structure would worsen, so these numbers could be somewhat inflated.

The problem with companies that engage in a lot of different deals and transactions over the years is that those same deals tend to make it difficult to compare past years to what is happening today. That doesn’t mean, however, that our efforts would be wasted in doing so. Back in 2016, after coming off of total gross capex spending of $579.46 million in 2015, Legacy announced that its capex budget had fallen to just $29.5 million (or $41.93 million on a gross basis). Because of the high capex in the prior year, production grew from 14.06 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) in 2015 to 16.03 million boe in 2016. However, in its guidance for 2017, the company said it would spend, at the mid-point, $57.5 million on capex for the year. Even so, output in 2017 was slated to fall by only 2.9% to 15.57 million boe.

Ultimately, Legacy ended up spending far more than this in 2017 as it took over its JDA (joint development agreement) and had to ramp up its drilling activities, but the prospect of only a modest decline back then suggests to me that it’s not unreasonable to think that output might remain flat and investors might see the firm generate significant cash this year with that lower budget. Of course, we’ll only have some idea of that once management speaks up about it.

Outside of these items, there is one more I’d like to touch on: debt and EBITDA. During the last fiscal year, and if you include subsequent debt-for-equity swaps worth $10.85 million, debt at Legacy since the end of 2017 has fallen $68.05 million, even as management’s main focus has been on growing production, not paying down debt. This is a nice development, but a nasty surprise affected shareholders in the fourth quarter of last year: EBITDA for Legacy came in far lower than anticipated. For the full year, EBITDA totaled $276.95 million. My own estimates generally ranged between $310 million and $340 million, depending on the price of oil and natural gas. When put together, even with the debt reduction, this translates to a TTM (trailing twelve months) leverage ratio of about 4.6.

That figure, quite simply, is pretty high compared to the 4.1 or so I estimated on a TTM basis for the firm most of the time. Fortunately for shareholders, the issue appears to have been tied not to higher operational costs (though there were some issues there), but to the settlement of certain derivative contracts during the fourth quarter. Another big contributor to the bad EBITDA figure appears to have been significant price differentials for oil. The differential for crude in the fourth quarter appears to have been around $11.28 per barrel. That alone took off $19.33 million from the firm's cash flow.

Baines continues to buy

Despite concerns that the firm does face a difficult time ahead for it, Baines Creek Capital, the largest investor in the company by a mile, continues to invest heavily in it. In the three business days ending March 20, Baines bought a further 601,000 shares for a weighted-average purchase price of $0.52 apiece. That's a significant boost of confidence for long-term investors and it suggests that things might not be all that horrible.

Putting things in perspective

I’m disappointed in the lack of guidance for this year and I’m disappointed in the EBITDA figures reported by management. That said, not everything seen here is horrible. Management did not declare bankruptcy, the company has not even hinted at such an outcome as it continues to look for different alternatives aimed at reducing leverage, and the firm has a significant roster of opportunities it can explore up its sleeve. These include, but are not limited to, asset sales, preferred unit issuances backed by M&A activity, and engaging in cost-cutting measures over a period of time. Continued debt-for-equity swaps, like the latest on March 6 for $2.5 million, could also be a meaningful part of its approach to resolving what concerns exist when it comes to leverage.

In all, management’s decision to report what it did as opposed to delaying its filing outright and because of the language used within the filing (the same set of ‘strategic alternatives’ discussed by management on March 13) suggest to me that the firm is still working things out. More likely than not, I think an asset sale will probably be announced in the coming weeks or we’ll see a short-term extension to its credit facility to permit further moves by management, so it’s not forced to fend off vultures looking for firesale prices. That said, if nothing does happen by or around the start of April, the firm could be looking at a contractual default.

Takeaway

Right now, I still own my stake in Legacy and I believe that the company has the ability to reduce its leverage via an asset sale or some other transaction (I’m alright with some dilution to get rid of the senior notes and/or GSO). My thoughts have been further improved (compared to where they were in the days leading up to this) by management’s decision to report fourth-quarter results, but even within those results there were some negatives to consider. At the end of the day, the company’s future will hang on two factors that investors need to monitor closely. First, can the company get some sort of deal in time to reduce leverage and second, is its spending budget enough to keep the lights on. The first factor here is the single most important by far, but the second should not be ignored since a material drop in production would offset some improvements created as a result of debt reduction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.