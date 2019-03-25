Wheaton Precious Metals: The Sky Is The Limit, So It Seems

The stock enjoyed a nice reprieve recently after the favorable settlement regarding the concerning, long-standing tax dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $196.6 million, representing an 18.9% decrease from Q4 2017, and up 5.3% sequentially.

Courtesy: Wheaton Precious Metals

Investment Thesis:

Vancouver-based Canadian company Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) is no doubt a recent celebrity in the streaming "universe," and a mere look at the chart below is providing us with a solid idea of what signifies success from a savvy investor's perspective compared to its peers.

The long-term view to express my sentiment about Wheaton is straightforward. The company is a long-term "keeper."

First, the company is presenting the right growth profile, with a large portion concentrated in the Americas, which offers extra safety and more visibility.

Second, the company is dealing with reliable mining companies such as Vale (NYSE:VALE), Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF), Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), Sibanye (NYSE:SBGL) and many more, which qualifies Wheaton as a low-risk investment with steady growth.

Third, the company owns high-quality assets with low costs and long-life production, and a proven and probable reserve of 33 M Au Oz.

Finally, the company is paying a yearly dividend of $0.36 per share or a dividend yield of ~1.5%.

The point now is to determine if it is time to take some profit off the table or let the stock extend its uptrend with new higher highs to re-test WPM's long-term resistance at ~$25+, while the gold price is improving slowly in 2019?

It is a solution of course, but my experience is always telling me to be careful and expect bull run periods and inevitable retracements even if the long trend direction is showing the "top of the mountain."

The safe answer is, of course, to secure your gain by trading at least 25% of your position now using the recent highs and wait for a healthy retracement.

Randy Smallwood, the CEO, said in the conference call:

During 2018, we produced over 370,000 ounces of gold, 24 million ounces of silver and 14,000 ounces of palladium, all in excess of the company's guidance. Furthermore, annual gold production and sales represented a record. We continued to generate strong operating margins, resulting in sector-leading cash flow of over $475 million in 2018 from revenue of close to $800 million.

Highly Diversified Portfolio with a strong presence in the Americas

Source: WPM Presentation (partial)

Wheaton Precious Metals: Financials And Production In 4Q 2018

Wheaton Precious Metals 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 198.0 199.7 203.0 242.5 199.3 212.4 185.8 196.6 Net Income in $ Million 61.2 67.6 66.6 -137.7 68.1 318.1 34.02 6.83 EBITDA $ Million 131.9 133.6 134.8 -55.1 130.7 383.3 112.8 89.5 Estimated by Fun Trading. Profit margin % (0 if loss) 30.9% 33.9% 32.8% 0 34.2% 149.8% 18.3% 3.5% EPS diluted in $/share 0.14 0.15 0.15 -0.31 0.15 0.72 0.08 0.02 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 119.9 124.7 129.1 165.1 125.3 135.2 108.4 108.4 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.8 0.2 614.5 510.4 0.6 Estimated by Fun Trading Free Cash Flow in $ Million 119.9 124.7 129.1 164.3 125.1 -479.3 -402.0 107.8 Estimated by Fun Trading Total Cash $ Million 114.8 76.6 69.9 98.5 115.6 92.7 119.4 75.8 Long-term Debt in $ Million 1,064 953 854 770 663 957 1,381 1,264 Dividend per share in $ 0.07 0.10 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 442.0 442.4 442.5 443.0 443.2 443.8 444.1 443.9 GEOs/SEOs 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Production in Gold Equivalent K Oz GEO 177.6 176.8 194.0 189.9 170.2 162.5 178.1 178.2 Production in Silver Equivalent Oz SEO 12,429 12,913 14,728 14,491 13,495 12,840 14,394 15,044 Gold price realized $/Eq. Oz 1,208 1,263 1,283 1,277 1,330 1,305 1,205 1,229 Silver price realized $/Eq. Oz 17.45 17.16 16.87 16.75 16.73 16.52 14.91 14.66 The gold/Silver ratio 70.0 73.0 75.9 76.3 79.3 79.0 80.8 84.4

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues and trend

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $196.6 million, representing an 18.9% decrease from Q4 2017, and up 5.3% sequentially. If we break down the total revenues per metal, 33% was attributable to silver, 64% came from gold, and 3% was from palladium.

Wheaton posted for full-year 2018, adjusted net earnings of $213.8 million, or $0.48 per share, down from $276.8 million, or $0.63 the precedent year.

2 - Free cash flow is a significant loss in 2018, dominated by two large acquisitions.

The free cash flow was a little skewed in 2018 with the acquisition of the two new significant streams (e.g., Stillwater, etc.). Thus, it is not a component that represents a substantial financial implication. We need to be patient a little to be able to see what cash flow is generated from the extra CapEx. Gary Brown, the CFO, said in the conference call:

For the entire year, the company repaid $331 million of debt, distributed $133 million of dividend and invested a net amount of $900 million in new precious metal purchase agreements, with these disbursements being funded through a combination of operating cash flow and drawdowns under the revolving facility of $825 million.

The Board agreed to pay a $0.09 per share dividend again this quarter.

3 - Available capital, net debt, and liquidity

As at December 31, 2018, Wheaton Precious Metals had cash and cash equivalents of $75.8 million and debt outstanding under its $2 billion revolving term loan of $1,264 million, resulting in a net debt position of $1,188 million.

The net debt increased significantly, starting in the third quarter of 2018 due to the drawing down of the credit facility to pay Stillwater newly acquired stream (Palladium and Platinum).

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and trend details

The gold/silver ratio is 84.4 this quarter. The company's precious metal interest produced 5.5 million ounces of silver, 107,567 ounces of gold, and 5,869 ounces of palladium in the fourth quarter of 2018.

For all of 2018, Wheaton exceeded production guidance for gold, silver, and palladium by 5%, 9%, and 41%, respectively. Wheaton filed record gold output of 373,239 ounces, up from 355,105, and silver output of 24.5 million ounces that was down from 28.3 million. Also, the company added its first 14,686 ounces of palladium from Sibanye-Stillwater. All of the production exceeded the company’s guidance.

The increase in gold production was due principally to the new streaming agreements relative to the San Dimas and Sibanye-Stillwater mines, partially offset by lower production at Sudbury and Minto which was placed into care & maintenance during October of 2018.

Note: Silver recorded a 14% decrease relative to 2017, due to the termination of the San Dimas stream and the cessation of metal deliveries from Lagunas Norte, Veladero and Pierina mines.

Guidance for 2019 of 690 K Oz GEO.

Source: WPM Q4 Presentation (Partial)

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

We can compare Wheaton Precious Metals to Franco-Nevada (FNV) or Royal Gold (RGLD) in this class.

Source: WPM Presentation (partial)

I have to mention also two "junior" streamers that can be considered in this class, but only as a secondary choice. Sandstorm Gold (SAND) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) that I am covering as well.

The stock enjoyed a nice reprieve recently after the favorable settlement regarding the concerning, long-standing tax dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency.

Now, under the terms of the settlement, foreign income on earnings generated by Wheaton's wholly-owned foreign subsidiaries will not be subject to tax in Canada.

It was the most significant highlight in 2018 and will have favorable long-term repercussions for years to come.

One great acquisition in 2018 was the Sibanye-Stillwater palladium-platinum stream with a steady increase in production with the Blitz expansion project.

Technical Analysis

WPM experienced a bullish breakout of its ascending wedge pattern which should reach long-term line resistance at $25.25 (I strongly recommend taking some profit off the table and at least 30% at this record level).

The new line support is $22.50, but I do not recommend buying at this level, expecting a re-test of the $21 support, at which point I recommend buying back and adding to your long-term position unless the price of gold turns bearish.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.