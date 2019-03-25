Denbury Resources: Penn Virginia Deal Termination Leaves It Reliant On Higher Oil Prices

Denbury probably needs at least low $60s WTI oil to reduce its leverage to 3.0x by its 2021 debt maturities.

Denbury Resources (DNR) and Penn Virginia have mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement rather than face the high chance that the agreement would not gain the votes need for approval at Penn Virginia's shareholder meeting next month. Neither company will be responsible for payments to the other company as a result of the mutual termination.

This appears to be a slight negative for Denbury, as the transaction would have immediately deleveraged it a bit and also given it a potential route to deleverage further via significant production growth if oil prices went up. However, this result was also largely expected given the public opposition by a couple major shareholders.

Notes On Share Price

Denbury shares closed at $1.95 before the termination was announced. The deal (one Penn Virginia share for 12.4 Denbury shares and $25.86 in cash) would have resulted in $50.04 in value per Penn Virginia share. As Penn Virginia was still trading 8.5% above that when it closed, the market was assuming a fairly low chance that the deal would go through. Neither Penn Virginia or Denbury's shares ended up moving significantly differently than their peers on Friday.

Denbury's 2019 Outlook At Strip

While Denbury would have deleveraged somewhat (with leverage going down by around 0.6x at high $50s oil) as a result of the Penn Virginia acquisition, it is now dependent on stronger oil prices to deleverage.

2019 WTI strip prices appear to be around $58 now, which means that Denbury could receive around $59.50 per barrel for its oil. That would allow it to generate around $1.272 billion in revenues net of hedges.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 20,534,900 $59.50 $1,222 Natural Gas (Mcf) 3,810,600 $2.40 $9 Net Other $35 Hedge Value $6 Total $1,272

With $1.095 billion in cash expenditures, Denbury would end up with around $177 million in positive cash flow in 2019 in this scenario.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $466 Marketing Expenses $38 Production Tax $84 Cash G&A $70 Cash Interest $187 Capital Expenditures $250 Total $1,095

Denbury's 2020 Requirements

If Denbury keeps production flat in 2020, it would generate around $1.373 billion in revenue at roughly $64 WTI oil (with a slightly higher realised price). The $64 WTI oil price is around $6 higher than current 2020 strip, and is not a forecast but rather a look at a scenario where oil prices end up around where the company likely needs them to be.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 20,534,900 $65.00 $1,335 Natural Gas (Mcf) 3,810,600 $2.40 $9 Net Other $35 Hedge Value -$6 Total $1,373

In this scenario, Denbury's capital expenditures are $320 million, which is approximately what it identified as a maintenance capital expenditure number. This results in around $1.172 billion in cash expenditures and $201 million in positive cash flow.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $466 Marketing Expenses $38 Production Tax $91 Cash G&A $70 Cash Interest $187 Capital Expenditures $320 Total $1,172

Leverage And Debt

Denbury's net debt was $2.494 billion at the end of 2018. In the scenarios outlined above ($58 WTI oil in 2019 and $64 WTI oil in 2020), the company would be able to reduce its net debt to around $2.116 billion by the end of 2020.

At $64 WTI oil in 2020, Denbury would be able to generate around $708 million EBITDAX. This would result in its net debt ending up at around 3.0x EBITDAX at the end of 2020.

(Source: Denbury Resources)

Denbury has $819 million in debt that it needs to deal with in 2021 ($615 million in second-lien notes and $204 million in subordinated notes). Getting its leverage down to 3.0x may allow the company to deal with those note maturities. Producers are often pushing to get their leverage ratio down to 2.0x now, so Denbury's debt level would still be higher than ideal in this scenario. However, I think a 3.0x leverage ratio or under would be a sufficient target for early 2021.

Conclusion

The termination of the Penn Virginia deal leaves Denbury reliant on higher oil prices to deleverage ahead of its 2021 and subsequent debt maturities. While Denbury may pursue other acquisition opportunities, the company's ability to do so is hampered by its stock being less than half what it was just before the Penn Virginia acquisition announcement in October.

Denbury is capable of generating a significant amount of positive cash flow at current strip prices, but probably needs higher oil prices still in order to get its leverage to a more acceptable level ahead of its 2021 maturities. If WTI oil prices average around $58 for 2019 (current strip), then it would probably need around $64 WTI oil in 2019 to get its leverage ratio down to 3.0x. In general, Denbury needs oil to average at least in the low $60s over the next couple years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.