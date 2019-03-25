How I Recession-Proofed My Retirement Portfolio

I'm now hunkered down in my bunker portfolio and plan to put all savings/dividends into long-term Treasuries until the S&P 500 officially enters bear market territory when I'll sell bonds to buy ultra-value SWAN stocks.

On March 22nd, the "banker's yield curve" inverted, officially starting the recession countdown at nine to 16 months, meaning an economic contraction is likely to begin between December 2019 and July 2020.

I used the strongest YTD market rally in 32 years to sell off riskier holdings, eliminate margin entirely, and start buying ultra-value SWAN stocks.

I've spent the last four months diligently paying down margin and de-risking my retirement portfolio.

In my Retirement Portfolio Update 63, I let readers know that I was planning to de-risk my retirement portfolio. That meant deleveraging (peak margin was $139K in late November and peak leverage was 85% at December's lows).

Initially, I expected my high savings and net dividend rate to allow me to get margin down to zero by the end of Q1 2020. As I explain in this article, I have no plans to use margin in the future.

I've been working hard at that, and used the best start to the year since 1987, to both deleverage as well as refocus my portfolio on blue-chip and sleep-well-at-night or SWAN stocks.

That's been based on consultations with Simply Safe Dividends (where I'm an analyst covering over 200 companies per year) as well as continued improvements to my watchlists and risk-management strategy.

I also outlined a future long-term capital allocation strategy I plan to use when a recession appears imminent, which uses cash/bond ETFs to allow me to store up dry powder to take advantage of the incredible buying opportunities that occur before the start of a new bull market.

So let's take a look at how my retirement portfolio has changed in the past few months, as part of my quarterly portfolio review.

Buys/Sells This Quarter

Sells In Recent Weeks:

Clearway Energy (CWEN): sold one day before the 40% dividend cut

Uniti Group (UNIT): sold 3 days before bombshell court loss that sent the stock from $20 to a current bottom of $8 (I sold at $20)

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI): sold at about $37

EQM Midstream Partners (EQM): only because it's a small cap MLP with very high concentration to a single company

Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX): only because it's a small cap MLP with very high concentration to a single company

Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP): only because it's a small cap MLP with very high concentration to a single company

CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM): small-cap MLP with slowing growth prospects

Amazon (AMZN): owned it for capital gains in a growing economy to fund future ultra-value SWAN buys (no longer applies until the next economic/market cycle begins)

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR): owned it for capital gains in a growing economy to fund future ultra-value SWAN buys (no longer applies until the next economic/market cycle begins)

Kimco Realty (KIM): lower-quality retail REIT used to fund SWAN buys

Kite Realty Group (KRG): lower-quality retail REIT used to fund SWAN buys

Brixmor Property Group (BRX): lower-quality retail REIT used to fund SWAN buys

A day before Clearway Energy (the renewable energy yieldCo with the most exposure to now-bankrupt PG&E) announced its dividend cut, I sold it and decided to eliminate all high-risk dividend stocks from my portfolio.

That proved great timing as I was able to lock in enormous profits (of nearly 30%) on UNIT and OHI, and just three days before Uniti would begin its 60% crash following the Windstream court loss that put its largest tenant (and source of 90% of cash flow) in Ch 11 bankruptcy.

The four small-cap MLPs I sold because I decided that these represented medium risk stocks due to high cash flow concentration with a single customer (like Oasis Petroleum or EQT). I kept just one hyper growth small cap midstream stock, Antero Midstream Corp. (AM) because it has the best prospects of living up to its 20+% long-term dividend growth guidance due to

Strong dividend coverage (long-term average of 1.3)

A plan for 2.5 long-term leverage (vs 4.4 industry average)

A self-funding business model (zero reliance on equity issuances) and 25% average returns on investment for its growth backlog

In recent weeks I created a new quality-based watchlist which applied an 11 point quality score to all my watchlist holdings based on three criteria

Dividend safety (1-5 points): payout ratio, balance sheet, cash flow stability

Business model risk (1 to 3 points): moat, ability to generate returns on investment above cost of capital, disruption risk

Management quality (1 to 3 points): capital allocation and dividend growth track record

The new Sensei Quality Score, which is the heart of my new "Greenlist" allows me to track all 107 companies I follow (which is growing over time as I add companies to it) and know where they stand based on the following scale

9+ = SWAN stock (example is TXN)

8 = blue-chip (example is IRM)

7 = dirty value (buy only at very high discount to fair value and margin of safety) example is CVS (due to high debt that's coming down quickly)

6 or below = high-risk (I'll be avoiding these)

The Greenlist is a spreadsheet on Google Sheets that not just keeps track of quality of my watchlist holdings but is programmed to tell me when a company is within 5% of its 52-week low. If it is that makes it an "ultra-value," meaning a SWAN stock that's deeply undervalued and a great buy at that moment.

I used the new Greenlist system (based on success with my Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio) to buy three companies, using recycled capital from the above asset sales (specifically KRG, KIM, and BRX sales).

Buys In Recent Weeks

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA): ultra-value Greenlist buy recommendation

AbbVie (ABBV): ultra-value Greenlist buy recommendation

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT): ultra-value Greenlist buy recommendation

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (VGLT) - where all savings go prior to a recession and until stocks officially enter bear market territory

I was able to sell the lower-quality REITs above at significant profits to fund the purchase of AbbVie (now my biggest holding), Walgreens (one of the most undervalued dividend aristocrats in America) and Tanger (a high-yield level 9 SWAN whose turnaround I believe will succeed).

I've been tracking the performance of those ultra-value buys in a separate portfolio I call EDDGE 4.0, which is 100% focused on buying SWAN stocks near 52-week lows.

While that portfolio within a portfolio (but a vastly different strategy to what I started with in EDDGE 3.0) is limited to just three buys and two weeks' time, the results appear very promising and similar to the kind of outperformance DVDGP has been delivering over 14 weeks.

Total return since inception: 1.7%

S&P 500 total return: -0.3%

Outperformance: 2.0%

The plan during a growing economy is to use the new Greenlist UV SWAN buy recommendations to put my capital to work in high-quality blue-chip dividend growth stocks at deep discounts to fair value (confirmed via dividend yield theory).

However, on Friday, March 22, the bond market triggered my recession capital allocation protocol when the most accurate recession predictor in history, the 10y-3m yield curve, inverted (it's currently -2 basis points).

My Portfolio Plans Now That We're Likely Headed For Recession

While predicting recessions (which have historically always led to bear markets) is impossible with precision, the yield curve is by far the most accurate forecasting method ever discovered. According to a San Francisco Federal Reserve study, the yield curve has inverted 10 times since 1955. 90% of the time a recession began within two years.

While there are many yield-curves (dozens in fact) the most accurate of all is the 10y-3m yield curve.

(Source: San Francisco Federal Reserve)

The reason for this is likely because, according to a Dallas Fed survey of bank loan officers, banks use a 10y-3m inversion to signal they should pull back on lending to lower quality credit customers. In other words, banks, which provide about 85% of the money supply in our economy, help trigger the very recession they fear the yield curve inversion signifies, by constricting credit that is the lifeblood of our economy.

Well, the "banker's yield curve" is now negative, for the first time since 2007. This means the recession clock is officially counting down (barring an un-inversion in the coming days or weeks).

Using the last three recessions as a guide, that means an economic contraction appears likely to begin within nine to 16 months (December 2019 to July 2020).

(Source: Fisher Investments)

While the stock market might not begin declining for several more months (it usually doesn't until long after an inversion), I'm not taking any chances myself, given that I was still using a high amount of leverage (30% as of two weeks ago).

This is the reason I sold off the last of my small-cap MLPs last week, bringing my margin down to $3,200. Then on Friday, when the yield curve inverted on very weak global economic data (the EU is likely already in a recession) I also sold Amazon and IIPR (at 3% and 93% profits, respectively) which brought my net cash to $21.6K.

These were two high volatility holdings that were part of my portfolio based on strong capital gains that would be used for UV SWAN purchases. In a bear market both are likely to fall fast and hard, so the reason for owning them doesn't apply for now (I'll buy them back later).

Per my recession prep capital allocation plan, I put all that money into VGLT.

This is because long duration US Treasuries (VGLT has an average duration of 17 years) appreciate during bear markets due to falling interest rates and a flight to safety.

Cash tends to hold up well, but due to short duration (on T-bills), it doesn't appreciate as much. T-bills (via the ETF MINT) is my plan for savings during normal economic times when the yield curve is positive.

Should the yield curve un-invert in the coming weeks, I'll put my weekly savings and dividends into MINT while waiting for my Greenlist to give me ultra-value SWAN recommendations (which are rather rare in a strong rally environment).

If the yield curve remains negative I'll keep plowing all my savings/dividends into VGLT stockpiling - an appreciating, risk-free income-producing asset to sell when stocks hit -20% from all-time highs (16% below current levels) and then begin diversifying my portfolio with a 100% focus on deeply undervalued SWAN stocks based on my quality score ratings.

Average Bear Market/Correction Since 1926

Why start buying at -20% instead of waiting for the 30% average peak decline? Because historical averages are only a rough guide and every bear market is different.

(Source: Moon Capital Management)

On average, stocks spent 13 months falling and bottom 30% below all-time highs. But as you can see, in the 1990 bear market, created by a modest recession (what we're likely facing this time) stocks fell for just three months and bottomed at 20%.

In addition, the Fed is likely to do more QE (bond buying) due to how low interest rates are now, meaning that not just will VGLT go up, but that stocks should get a higher floor under them.

I plan to stage my buying starting at -20% so that I can avoid missing out on great bargains, while also maintaining good buying power should stocks fall the average amount (or possibly more). I will be monitoring the economic fundamentals and especially the St. Louis Fed's financial stress index, to see whether high corporate debt is causing severe financial strain that might result in stocks falling over 30%.

Basically, my recession/bear market plan is a rough outline, based on the best historical evidence, but run in real time based on the judgment I've accumulated from 23 years of investing experience and five years as a professional investment analyst/writer.

I'm not going to be able to make perfect decisions, but my investing strategy doesn't require that. I just need to be generally right in terms of what companies I buy and at opportunistic times before the start of the next bull market (historically likely to begin late 2019/early 2020).

The Portfolio Today

(Source: Morningstar) Data as of March 22

While my long-term position size cap goal is 10%, selling the higher-risk stocks in recent weeks has caused my concentration in the remaining holdings to increase. I'll correct this during the next bear market by buying other stocks and have no plans to trim ABBV, BPY or ENB, all of which remain deeply undervalued, high-quality blue-chips that should hold up relatively well in a bear market.

I've also started putting my savings and dividends into long-duration Treasuries which is part of my recession capital allocation plan. These should appreciate in value and allow me to sell VGLT at a nice profit in order to start buying ultra value SWAN stocks when the market officially enters bear market territory.

In the coming months, VGLT will become my biggest holding and help push down concentration in ABBV, ENB, and BPY.

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding, SWAN candidate). Note, low-risk MLP/GP pairs have a max limit of 10% of invested capital. Aristocrats and future aristocrats (22+ consecutive years of dividend growth) have the option to go "overweight" up to 15% of the portfolio if their prices fall to ridiculous enough levels.

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for the next 2-3 years, max portfolio size 5%.

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround is unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in a turnaround, the management plan seems likely to work. The risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

None

Medium-Risk Stocks

EPR Properties (EPR)- positive outlook: Due to heavy exposure to cinemas (though thriving ones), will be upgraded once it diversifies its property portfolio

Iron Mountain (IRM)- positive outlook: recession-resistant business model but a junk bond credit rating could cause issues when credit markets tighten. The long-term deleveraging plan will eventually fix this issue.

Antero Midstream Corp. (AM)- stable outlook: strong dividend coverage and low leverage but reliance on Antero Resources (AR) for almost all its cash flow could result in cash flow disruption should recession be severe, long and cause gas prices to crash.

Low-Risk Stocks

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Stable outlook

Enbridge (ENB) - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - Positive outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) - Positive outlook

AbbVie - Stable outlook

MPLX (MPLX) - Stable outlook

Energy Transfer LP (ET): - Positive outlook (ETE/ETP merger makes it a low-risk stock)

Texas Instruments (TXN): - Stable outlook

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK): - Stable outlook

Illinois Tool Works (ITW): - Stable outlook

A.O. Smith (AOS): - Stable outlook

Apple (AAPL) - stable outlook

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) - stable outlook

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - stable outlook

Ultra-Low-Risk

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF - risk-free over long term though highly rate-sensitive in short and medium term

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium-to-high risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm invested in 18 companies, mostly low-risk blue-chips and SWANs. I also have 9% of my net worth in long-term treasuries via Vanguard's ETF (17-year average duration).

In the future, I'll be investing only in blue-chip stocks (based on my new 11 point Sensei Quality Score). I'll also be working towards completing my diversification targets.

Top 10 Income Sources

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

The long-term goal is to diversify to the point where no single position accounts for more than 5% of my income. However, it will take several years to diversify the portfolio to that point especially given that I'm locked out of buying anything as long as the yield curve is negative and I have to wait for stocks to hit -20% from their all-time high.

Fortunately, thanks to my de-risking, I have near total confidence in the safety of my income stream.

(Source: Morningstar)

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days, when it was pretty much 100% small-cap value. I'm now mostly focused on large-cap blue-chips, but have a nice amount of foreign exposure (mostly Canada).

I'm also heavily invested in interest rate sensitive long-term bonds due to the high probability that long-term yields will fall over the coming year or so.

(Source: Morningstar)

De-risking has put me in a more defensive portfolio focused on hard assets (with recession-resistant cash flow) and high-yield stocks (which will hold up relatively well in a bear market where interest rates fall significantly). I've lowered my cyclical exposure as well, thus explaining my much lower beta (0.91 or 9% less volatile than S&P 500).

Sector Concentration

I've managed to diversify down from 59% energy to just 27%, thanks to selling 80% of my small cap MLPs.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

While REITs and Energy are still slightly above my 25% sector cap, over time I'll devote just 20% of future purchases to those sectors in order to achieve that long-term diversification target.

(Source: Morningstar)

I'm very pleased with the quality of my companies as seen by the very high ROA and ROE (proxies for good management). The low earnings growth forecast is largely due to lower risk (and slower growing) blue-chips I'm now focusing on as well as my rapidly growing bond position (which has no earnings growth at all).

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Despite my de-risking and giving up on several hyper-growth stocks (especially OMP and NBLX) my dividend growth remains excellent. Selling the higher-risk REITs also means that this portfolio would have avoided dividend cuts during the Great Recession.

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends) (Note: Assumes no dividend reinvestment, just organic growth that slows gradually over time (constant holdings))

My long-term goal is to maintain double-digit dividend growth as well as a yield about double that of the broader market, which I'm currently on track for.

For perspective, the S&P 500 yields 1.9%, and its 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.4%. That should result in significant alpha. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.1%. The market's historical inflation-adjusted total return has been 7.0%.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 19

Portfolio Size: $244,311

Equity: $244,311

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $1.347 million

Margin Used: $0

Leverage Ratio (portfolio/equity): 0%

Yield: 4.9%

Yield On Cost: 5.3%

Time Weighted Total Return Since Inception (September 8, 2017): 5.4% CAGR

Cumulative Dividends Received: $21,233

Cumulative Margin Interest Costs: $2,926

Cumulative Net Dividends: $18,307

Total Portfolio Gains (inclusive of commissions and margin interest cost): $17,011

Annual Dividends: $11,997

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $1,000

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $32.87

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.91 (down from high of 1.29)

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 10%

Projected Annual Total Return: 15%

Worst-Performing Positions

(Source: Morningstar)

Best-Performing Positions

(Source: Morningstar)

Bottom Line: I'm Now Ready To Ride Out Any Bear Market And Profit From The Bull Market That Follows

Don't get me wrong, I sincerely hope that the yield curve un-inverts in the coming days and weeks and that we avoid a recession. However, the facts are the facts, and the probability is now very high that a recession is coming in 2020 and a bear market probably much sooner.

Thus I'm thrilled to have used the strongest starting year rally since 1987 to sell off my riskier holdings and put my recession prep capital allocation plan into effect. I'm now 100% margin free and will ride out the likely coming bear market without worrying about becoming a forced seller, but instead be able to buy great dividend stocks at unbelievable prices.

Thankfully, my overall long-term capital allocation plan is designed to work in any economic/market environment. Thus even if we avoid a recession/bear market I'll be able to use my considerable weekly savings to stockpile cash and deploy it via my Greenlist into ultra-value SWAN stocks should the yield curve un-invert.

If it doesn't then I'm now well-positioned in a bunker portfolio to ride out the coming market declines in a lower beta high-yield dividend growth portfolio focused almost exclusively on blue-chips and SWANs.

That means I have low-risk of experiencing dividend cuts and should continue enjoying exponentially rising income through the likely coming recession. More importantly, my bond holdings should appreciate in value, giving me significant dry powder to start buying ultra-value blue-chips and continue diversifying my portfolio following the approach I've been using with my model Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio.

If a bear market is coming, then it's likely to be relatively short (around the historical average of 13 months of declines and a peak drop of 30%) and the bull market that follows is going to set me up for great total returns over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA, SKT, VGLT, BPY, ABBV, ET, BIP, NEP, EPR, MPLX, IRM, AM, ENB, SPG, BLK, AOS, AAPL.