Beginning Of The End Of The Shale Oil Boom

We may still be many years away from a permanent peak in US shale oil production. Even when shale oil production will eventually peak, I foresee a very gentle decline curve, despite many expectations to the contrary, which assume that because of the steep individual well decline rates, shale oil production will most likely see a similarly steep decline. What I foresee happening is a peak in overall production occurring once most of the prime drilling acreage has been drilled out and companies will be pushed into mostly second tier acreage. At that point, second-tier acreage will become more economical because oil prices will rise significantly from current levels. Drilling will therefore continue, even if at a somewhat reduced pace, and with inferior results, due to inferior acreage. While second tier acreage drilling will not be enough to stem the decline in overall shale oil production, there will be decades more of shale drilling occurring thanks to its availability. How it will happen and play out is rather clear in my view. What has been less clear over the past few years is the timing. Some recent data points and forecasts may indicate that we are now getting close to that point, with the first signs of a slowing trend in production growth suggesting we are entering the flattening out stage, which will then be followed by a peak, most likely within a few years.

I should note that it is something I saw coming a few years ago, and I have been positioning my own investments in the oil & gas space accordingly. It is why I am currently invested in Suncor (SU), which stands above industry peers in terms of reserves availability. I also bought Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), which is increasingly less reliant on its oil reserves and production and more involved in LNG as well as petrochemicals. While this article is mostly dedicated to analyzing the shale industry, I intend to focus on a number of individual stocks in future articles, which will explain in greater detail which oil and gas producers are likely to do better or worse within this context.

A brief industry overview

There are three fields that really matter when it comes to shale oil production. They are the Bakken, Eagle Ford and Permian. According to EIA data, these three fields collectively produce about 7 mb/d. One thing we have to be clear about in this regard is that there will be no new surprise shale field which will ever reach the maximum levels of production that any of these three fields reached, or are yet to reach in the future. The reason I want to highlight this fact is because we have to understand that this is now a relatively mature industry, with one of the three major fields having most likely already reached its maximum all-time peak production. The Eagle Ford field currently produces about 300,000 b/d less oil than it did at its peak reached in 2015. Even though production is currently on a growing trend, I don't think it will ever surpass that peak again. The Bakken formation did reach a new record, but it is also just about 15% higher than the previous peak reached in 2015. The real star of the show for the past three years or so has been the Permian formation, which despite the oil price crash that started in the middle of 2014, is now producing more than twice as much oil as it did when oil prices started declining.

I should also point out that within these three fields there is also very limited potential for upside surprises in terms of identifying new significant sweet spots, with the potential to significantly change the overall long-term fate of these fields or that of the overall industry. After a decade of rather intense drilling, with tens of thousands of new wells having been drilled in all three fields, the potential of each and every county that makes up these fields is now relatively well-known. Technological innovations, which have been much-trumpeted in the past few years, are also likely to have a rather limited impact going forward. We should keep in mind the fact that five years ago most shale producers claimed that their break-even oil price was an average in the $40-60/barrel range. Half a decade later, with many claims of improved technological and procedural innovations along the way, we are still looking at many shale producers barely managing to break even, with oil prices averaging at the upper end of past claims of profitability. I am not by any means denying improvements which did occur in terms of cutting production prices while improving recovery rates within the shale industry. Improvements and their effect should not be overestimated either, because it will inevitably lead to unfounded optimism in regards to just how much of the shale resources can be profitably produced in the present or in the future at any given price.

Telltale signs of approaching stagnation

The EIA just recently came out with an oil production forecast for the United States for this year and next. Production estimates have been revised down for both years, with this year seemingly being one where it is transitioning into a new era.

Data source: EIA.

Looking at the data showing the likely path of US oil production growth from quarter to quarter may not make the fact that there is a change in trend being forecast as obvious as it is when we look at the actual size of the increase from quarter to quarter, derived from the data.

Data source: EIA.

As we can see, there is still a trend of significant production growth going forward, but the days of the kind of market-disrupting increase like we saw in the last two quarters of last year, as well as in previous years are most likely behind us. Next quarter might be the last one where we will see monthly average production growth surpassing 100,000 b/d. Some quarters will see hardly any increase in US oil production. I also happen to believe that the EIA's downward revision of production growth for this year and next will not be the last one we will see. Previously the EIA projected average 2019 production of 12.41 mb/d and 2020 production of 13.2 mb/d. Now it projects production of 12.3 mb/d for this year and 13.03 mb/d for 2020.

The Baker Hughes rig count data suggests that there is a well-established downward trend in drilling activity, which does not necessarily reflect the industry's response to lower oil prices. Prices improved significantly since the beginning of the year, yet shale producers continued reducing their rig employment on a more or less constant basis. This suggests that enthusiasm for production growth is starting to diminish, according to most analysts. The number of rigs operating in the US declined to a 10-month low last week. The market consensus may be that companies are starting to focus less on production growth and more on profits, but I personally think it is only a part of the story. A closer look at Texas data by county reveals the fact that some of the intensely drilled prime acreage may be nearing exhaustion.

Data source: Drilling edge.

Note: Production data is for January-October 2018.

The top 15 counties in terms of oil production have a wide-ranging discrepancy between them in terms of production volumes. As we can see, the number one county, Midland, which is in the Permian, is currently producing at a rate that is about 4.4 times higher compared with the fifteenth highest producer, McMullen county, which is in the Eagle Ford. I should note also that McMullen county production peaked in 2014, while Midland county production is still increasing at a rather fast pace. The entire shale boom of the past few years is in fact driven by a relatively small number of counties, mostly in the Permian. Midland county alone went from almost insignificant average daily production of about 100,000 b/d in 2014, to about 440,000 b/d on average for 2018.

The only way to produce a shale resource at such a high rate of production growth is to drill it extensively. In the case of Midland county, it is an area of 902 square miles, which is comparable in size with the top oil producing county in Eagle Ford, Karnes county, which is currently the second largest producer in Texas. Unlike Midland county which is still going strong, Karnes county oil production is more or less stagnated since its peak in 2015. The next three counties rounding out the top five are all to be found in the Permian and all three of them are just like Midland county on a production upswing. The difference between the top Permian counties which are all still ramping up production and Karnes county, which has seen production levels stagnate is that they mostly had a later start to the drilling frenzy compared with Karnes county, as well as all other top Eagle Ford counties, most of which are either stagnated or in decline.

It goes without saying that most top-producing Permian counties will see stagnation and then decline within a few years, just as it happened with the top-producing Eagle Ford counties. Midland county is seeing more or less the same volume of drilling permits being issued as Karnes county. Therefore, the speed with which drillers are chewing through available prime acreage seems to be more or less similar, while acreage availability is also somewhat similar. I believe that Karnes county had slightly less prime acreage to begin with, which is in part why Midland county production reached a higher peak and will continue to increase for a few more years. In the end, however, we will likely see a point where drilling activity will no longer keep up with legacy decline rates, and the forecast slowdown in US oil production growth that the EIA is projecting is likely due to this fact.

Conclusion

While the size of the shale oil deposits is potentially massive, the assumption that it will lead to continued US oil production growth for decades to come is clearly flawed. The massive increase in production we have seen in the past decade was mostly based on the intense exploration of mostly top-tier acreage, which is limited to a very small portion of all the shale fields. A significantly higher average oil price going forward, coupled with continued technological progress, should help to unlock massive second-tier shale resources. But once the industry is stuck drilling mostly second-tier acreage, it will become increasingly hard to add enough production capacity to make up for the massive legacy decline volumes, as well as add extra volumes needed to nudge production higher.

Once enough of the top-producing counties in the shale patch will stagnate and then enter decline, it will be the end of the massive shale boom, which we became accustomed to playing a major role in affecting the global supply/demand balance, in favor of lower oil prices. Looking at some of the early top-producing counties in the Eagle Ford field, most of which are either stagnated or in decline, it is reasonable to expect the same to happen to top-producing counties in the Permian field, within the next year or two. A combination of well-saturation of available top-tier acreage, with the growing burden of legacy production declines, can only lead to one logical outcome. The only point of debate can be the timing of it, which it seems that EIA data and forecasts, as well as Baker Hughes data on active rigs, all suggest that we may be getting very close to reaching that unavoidable outcome. If I am correct in reading the signs, then time has come to re-focus on what investors need to look for and what to avoid as longer term bets within the industry. As I already pointed out, I intend to focus more on this issue for the rest of the year, while continuing to closely watch industry developments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SU, RDS.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.