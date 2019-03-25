A Dovish Fed, Weak Europe Renews 'Flight To Safety' Investing

The High Yield Bond ETF sets fresh 2019 high of $35.89, below its “reversion to the mean” at $36.02. Time to avoid junk bonds again!

The Utilities Sector ETF set its all-time high at $58.89, close enough to its annual risky level at $58.98 to book profits as the dividend yield is no longer attractive.

The Treasury bond ETF traded to a new 52-week high and it’s approaching its quarterly risky level at $125.62.

The yield on the 30-Year Treasury Bond remains below its 200-day simple moving average at 3.115% last week setting a fresh 2019 low of 2.857% on Friday. This was a test of its quarterly risky level at 2.863%. The semiannual pivot is at 3.052%.

The utilities stock ETF offers a dividend yield of just 2.94%, falling below 3% which makes XLU no longer attractive as a “flight to safety” investment.

The junk bond ETF is above its 200-day SMA at $35.35 and below its 200-week SMA at $36.02. This ETF has been below its 200-week simple moving average since the week of Nov. 14, 2014.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment, it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

The Treasury Bond ETF ($124.86 on March 22) is up 2.8% so far in 2019 and setting its 2019 high of $125.28 on March 22. This ETF is up 11.6% from its 2018 low of $111.90 set on Nov. 2. TLT has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $121.66 and above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $123.88. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 60.58 last week, up from 55.89 on March 15.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to its semiannual pivot at $121.37 and reduce holdings to its quarterly risky level is $125.62.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

The Utility Stock ETF ($58.49 on March 22) is up 10.5% so far in 2019 and is 15.1% above its Dec. 26 low of $50.81. XLU has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its 5-week modified moving average at $56.77 and well above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $50.09. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic rose to 89.65 last week up from 86.94 on March 15 moving further above the overbought threshold of 80.00. If the sentiment reading raised above 90.00, the utilities ETF becomes an “inflating parabolic bubble.”

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to its semiannual pivot at $52.38 and to the 200-week SMA at $50.09 and reduce holdings on strength to its annual risky level at $58.98.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

The Junk Bond ETF ($35.71 on March 22) is up 6.3% so far in 2019 and is 8.5% above its Dec. 26 low of $32.92. JNK has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $35.40 but still below its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $36.02. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 92.49 last week, up from 92.20 on March 15 maintaining the status of an “inflating parabolic bubble” with a reading above 90.00.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to its semiannual value level of $32.74 and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-week simple moving average at $36.02. Its annual pivot is $34.20.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.