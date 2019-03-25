Facebook: 10 Reasons Why I Have Sold All My Shares

Mark Zuckerberg wrote that Facebook will become "privacy-centered". This is really not believable, and if it would be, shareholders should be worried even more.

Introduction

As I have often stated, I am basically a buy-and-hold investor, both for growth stocks as for dividend stocks. But once in a while, if something fundamentally changes, I do sell. And that is exactly what I have done now with all of my Facebook (FB) shares.

I started buying Facebook shares at the end of 2016. My initial purchase price was $119 and I kept building out my position during 2017, which brought my average buying price to $147. I have sold all my shares at the beginning of March for $170. I could lock in 15% gains, but normally I want to hold stocks in my portfolio for much longer and have much bigger gains.

In September of last year, I wrote that Facebook was a growth stock for value investors. I still think that the stock has a certain potential for the long term, so don't panic if it is in your portfolio and you don't feel like selling. After all, its P/E ratio is just 21 and its forward P/E ratio is 18, while the earnings are expected to be around 16.5% annually over the next five years, according to Finviz.com.

So rationally, there may be no reasons to sell it. But I have often touted that I think qualitative elements are probably more important to evaluate stocks than just quantitative measurements. And that is why I think Facebook doesn't fit into my portfolio anymore. In this article, I will give you ten reasons why. The reasons are in no particular order of importance. It is the whole that made me sell, not just one or two reasons.

1. The continuing problems with content

As most of you know, on Friday, March 15, a dramatic event took place in New Zealand: a gunman with a semi-automatic weapon killed 50 people in Christchurch and Linwood. This drama again showed one of the weaknesses of Facebook: the killer streamed the whole killing session on Facebook as if it were a video game.

Facebook claimed to have removed 1.5 million videos in the first 24 hours alone. But still, there was a lot of criticism. Now, I don't blame Facebook that it has lunatics using its platform to stream such horrible events. That is not Facebook's fault, and the knife you use to peel your tubers could be used to kill someone.

But Facebook didn't behave like I would want it to as a shareholder. The company said that nobody had reported the live streaming of the killing until 30 minutes after it had started.

It claimed that 200 people were watching the shooting. I have a hard time believing that of 200 people nobody would report such disgusting content. And the nasty thing for Facebook is that there is a reporter named Jared Holt who claims that he had reported much earlier.

Confronted with this testimonial, Facebook didn't want to react. Didn't want to react? I think that Facebook should either prove that the man is wrong or stand up and plead guilty, with a promise that they will make the reporting system much better. But not reacting? That is not an attitude I want to identify with as a shareholder. I want companies to communicate under any circumstances, and especially in such dramatic situations.

2. Facebook will become a privacy-focused social network (When pigs fly)

At the beginning of this month, March 2019, Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a statement in which he claimed that Facebook would become a privacy-focused social network. That is a weird statement, if I ever saw one. I mean, Facebook makes the heap of its money by using people's data to sell them to advertisers. What's next? Monsanto focusing on biological food? McDonald's (MCD) doing away with all meat? Nike (NKE) promoting barefoot running?

I mean, saying that you are going to work on your weak spot, great. But saying that this will be the center of your company? That goes against everything we have seen so far from Facebook, from its humble beginnings up to now. I think the "privacy-focused vision" is just nonsense.

But if it would be meant really seriously, for shareholders it might even be worse: it would destroy the bread and butter of Facebook, killing the goose with the golden eggs. There is no clear alternative for Facebook to earn the amounts of money it does now by selling the data that are obtained by not being a "privacy-centered" company.

3. Facebook has lost its credibility

Because of several privacy issues, Facebook has lost its credibility. That has more consequences than you might think at first sight. The most important may be that a lot of consumers don't trust Facebook anymore.

You could argue that a lot of Facebook's users don't care that much about their privacy because they are still users of the platform. And you may be right, but on the other hand, Facebook wants to become bigger in payments with Messenger and WhatsApp. That could provide Facebook with a new stream of data: what do people actually pay rather than talk about or search for on the internet?

But as a Facebook user, I would never want Facebook to have direct access to my payments. And if you see that more than 50% of Americans don't trust Facebook, I am not alone. The company has done too many things wrong to regain that important trust quickly.

Another consequence might be that young, talented high-potentials don't want to work for Facebook anymore because of the reputation damage that it has because of all the scandals. And the problem is not just for young potentials. More and more managers are leaving the company. Chris Cox, one of the earliest Facebook engineers and a friend of Mark Zuckerberg, resigned after Zuckerberg's statement about privacy at the beginning of this month. And he was not the only one. In 2018, a lot of managers left Facebook as well, including both the founder of WhatsApp and the Instagram founders.

Another problem is that Facebook has lost its credibility among youngsters. 44% of young people in the US between 18 and 29 years old have reported that they have deleted the Facebook app. That is a problem, since these consumers are the future. And I know that they move to Instagram, but it is precisely the diversification that made Facebook interesting.

All in all, the deteriorating credibility of Facebook for these different groups is an important element for me in the sale of my shares.

4. Me as a Facebook user

What I see from myself is that I use Facebook almost every single day but I spend fewer and fewer minutes per day on it, and I see that a lot of my friends are doing the same. And I see even more people (about anyone) wanting to spend less time on Facebook. That is all completely anecdotal, of course - just my own experience.

I also use Facebook as a small advertiser. I am the organizer of a local fun run, and I have used Facebook's platform to promote the run for a few years now. What I see is that the number of people watching those advertisements declines, although more and more people follow us on Facebook. That can mean three things: fewer people use Facebook, the company is targeting less precisely or the numbers are more realistic now.

None of the three trends is reassuring, but the third is actually the most scary. Of course, it could be a form of ad fatigue for our run, but I hear exactly the same things from a few SMB owners I know. What's going on? Are there fewer users? Or fewer young users (we focus on runners starting from the age of 16 to 55). It would be a more reassuring explanation than inflated numbers, of course. But still, it is not good.

Having more followers but fewer and fewer people watching the ads, it's a strange situation. I have to add: we still run the ads. So maybe I am an example for a lot of users: low trust, but still using the platform in all ways possible.

If you invest in a company, you want to feel good as a customer of that company too, and that is not completely the case anymore for me.

5. How is Facebook going to monetize WhatsApp?

I really like WhatsApp, but Facebook has had a very difficult time monetizing it. In January 2016, Facebook did away with the $0.99 fee that you had to pay after you had used the app for one year. The reason was simple: it didn't work. But on the other hand, people also don't like advertisements in their personal communication.

Facebook tries to work around that by rolling out a business WhatsApp in which businesses have to pay for messages, ranging from 0.5 to 9 cents per message, depending on the country you live in. Things like flight times, product information, coupons etc. could be handled through WhatsApp now. It is easy for the consumer and probably very cost-effective for the advertiser or business.

But do people want businesses to know their telephone number so WhatsApp can send them messages from companies? I doubt that more now, although I liked the feature at first because I only saw the advantages: travel time schedules, my entrance ticket or other useful information on my WhatsApp, cool. But then later I started to think about the spamming that could happen. I don't want that in what I consider a personal communication app.

6. Facebook's volatile mega-cap status

Facebook's market cap is about $470 billion at the current price. I know that it has been big for a while, but before the current problems, I could see Facebook doubling from my cost base. In general, it is harder and harder to double or multiply if a company has already a gigantic market cap. Growing from $1 billion to $10 billion is not easy, but in comparison with growing from $470 billion to $4.7 trillion it is a piece of cake.

Now, not every stock in your portfolio must be a multibagger, of course. Some stocks can provide stability to the high-volatility corner of Potential Multibaggers in your portfolio. But even for that purpose, I don't like Facebook anymore. Because of the risks it still faces, it is not a portfolio stabilizer but a highly volatile stock itself. The company doesn't pay a dividend to wait while it trades sideways or goes down, so there is no incentive to hold for that reason too.

7. Regulation might be coming

As a result of all the scandals like Cambridge Analytica, a lot of attention was drawn to Facebook, and where attention is, politicians will follow. The fact that the developer of the quiz that was the basis for the Cambridge Analytica scandal sues Facebook because he claims Facebook knew about the system, or at least should have known, will probably only add fuel to the fire.

The European Union has been demanding from Facebook that it removes hate speech since 2016. The company has been pushing back over and over again, claiming it is just a neutral platform. But this strategy might have repercussions. It is not that the company has shown any understanding for the European conditions, and it is to be expected that the European lawmaker will return the favor by not wanting to listen to Facebook.

American laws restricting the company may follow, especially if Facebook scandals keep popping up. We all know that some politicians are talking about splitting up Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook, among others.

8. The scandals keep coming

Here is a list of Facebook's scandals over the last years, most from 2018:

That is a long list, but I have not even mentioned every single scandal, just the bigger ones. I don't have that much confidence that the list will not be made even longer in 2019.

9. Zuckerberg has become a problem for Facebook

One of the most important aspects for me to invest in the company is a CEO that has a vision for his or her company, and who knows how to steer it on the always rough business ocean towards the next safe harbor.

Without a doubt, I think you can only have respect for where Mark Zuckerberg has brought Facebook. But from the start, there was controversy surrounding the company. The Winklevoss twins sued Facebook, eventually receiving $65 million in compensation because they claimed that Zuckerberg stole their idea.

But now there are even shareholders, led by Trillium Asset Management, who want Zuckerberg to leave from one of his two positions (CEO and chairman of the Board).

Zuckerberg has always been single-focused on growing Facebook to raise it to the giant it is now. But can he shift gears? Because at this moment, he can't just focus on Facebook (the product, the algorithm). He has to connect with the world, communicate, explain to outsiders. He should be Facebook's PR man #1.

The hearings before Congress showed that Zuckerberg is not the greatest communicator if he is under stress. There is even a whole hype around "Zuckerberg is actually a robot". He can give a perfectly sound answer, but he is not good at making an emotional connection with his public. In that sense, Zuckerberg has even become a problem to Facebook. Because reconnection with the public and with the powers that be at the same time is not an easy job. I'm not convinced Mark Zuckerberg is qualified for that job.

10. I think there are better opportunities

I don't think Facebook's problems will go away over the next few years, and they may even become worse as the company faces more and more scrutiny. Therefore, I think the stock may be dead money for several years and may be an underperformer for years to come. As we all know, trust comes on foot but leaves on horseback.

Instead of Facebook, I am going to build out my positions in several Potential Multibaggers, including Square (SQ), which I have written about in my latest installment in the series Potential Multibaggers.

Conclusion

I repeat that I am not an investor who regularly sells stocks. I prefer to invest my money for the long term. But that doesn't mean that I should rigorously follow the rules I intend to follow if there are enough elements that may indicate that a company or its situation has changed. For Facebook, the way I see it, this is certainly the case. I cannot identify with the company anymore, and its moral integrity is questionable at best.

The huge number of scandals and the ineptitude of Facebook's management to deal with the issues in a way that I see fit have made me change my mind, although that rarely happens. But, as John Maynard Keynes famously said, if the facts change, you should too.

