TLT And MUB: The Only 2 Bond ETFs You Need To Know

If you walk into a financial advisor's office, chances are you're walking out with a decent sized allocation to bonds. However, the way investors allocate to bonds often isn't helping achieve their goals. Worse, little known to investors, Wall Street banks have rigged popular bond indexes against retail investors to juice the profits of their trading desks, and the ETFs have rarely been changed to fix these flaws. Also, depending on what the Federal Reserve and economy do, you can lose a good deal of money in bonds, which are supposed to protect your portfolio.

The main bond index, the Barclays Aggregate Bond Index (NYSEARCA:AGG), is designed with a couple of tricky rules that don't make sense until you realize that they're designed to create trading profits for Wall Street banks at the expense of index funds. The main problem is so-called minimum maturity rules, which aren't a logical rule at all, but rather a way to generate trading profits from bank bond trading operations at the expense of index funds. Additionally, there is clear statistical evidence of high-frequency traders front running index changes for bond ETFs.

Don't want to get picked off by high-frequency traders? You've come to the right place.

The right choice of bonds depends both on your personal situation and the market situation. Optimal bond allocations can range from 5-10 percent to over 100 percent of the notional value of your portfolio (in the latter case, using derivatives). However, everyone can benefit from having some bonds in their portfolio. In a deflationary recession – think 2002 and 2009 – the value of properly selected bonds will surge when you're most likely to need cash – and when investment opportunities are greatest in the stock market.

The only two bond strategies most investors really need to know are long-term Treasury ETFs and municipal bond ETFs. However, more sophisticated investors can find alpha in bond futures and through selecting savvy bond managers.

Treasury bonds: For the typical investor and investors with a 30-year mortgage

If you have long-term liabilities like a mortgage, the only sensible bond allocation is one that matches the duration of your liabilities to the duration of your assets. Millions of investors have 30-year mortgages while holding short duration bonds, but you'd be better off putting your bond allocation towards your mortgage and being 100 percent in stocks (long-time readers, please forgive me for pounding the table on this). Another option, which I like because of the optionality it gives you, is to invest in 30-year Treasuries through the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Fund (TLT). TLT's index construction is honest and there is no unnecessary turnover, which is rare on Wall Street.

If you have a 30-year mortgage, there really isn't a reason to have any bond exposure in your portfolio other than TLT. Even if you don't have a mortgage, TLT is the simplest way to move your portfolio towards risk parity and limit damage in bear markets. A 25 percent allocation to TLT, rebalanced quarterly (or semi-annually, or annually), has actually increased overall returns over the last 15 years while reducing risk. Additionally, the results aren't super sensitive to start date or rebalancing frequency (unless you throw out the 2008 bear market, which is cheating as far as backtests go if the assets existed prior to 2008). Treasuries are your best friend in a bear market when all risky assets go down at the same time.

Graph below: 100 percent S&P 500 (red line) vs. 25 percent TLT, 75 percent S&P 500, rebalanced quarterly (blue line).

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

There's currently about a 100-120 basis point spread between TLT and the 30-year mortgage, but investing in TLT gives you a free put option on falling interest rates, because the mortgage is fixed with an option to refinance at a lower rate, but the government doesn't have the option to call Treasury bonds if interest rates drop. Additionally, TLT will rise over time due to the upward shape of the long end of the yield curve creating capital gains (this has an economic justification, unlike the 1-year minimum maturity rules for corporate bonds and certain MBS securities).

Fun fact – plug in the AGG and the test doesn't outperform anymore on an absolute basis, because AGG lacks the negative correlation with equities and due to the rigged index construction.

Municipal bonds: For retirees and investors who make over $400,000 per year

Municipal bonds are the quintessential country club investment. They typically return about 1 percent over the rate of inflation, tax-free. You won't get rich off them, but if you have 10 million dollars in the bank and don't want to make complicated investments, you could invest half your money in municipal bonds through a popular ETF like the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB), and get a little less than $150,000 per year in dependable interest income, then invest the other half in stocks and get about $150,000 in dividend income. The first $78,000 in qualified dividend income is tax-free for couples (if you have no other income), so this setup is extremely tax-efficient.

If you look at IRS data and make some mild assumptions, it looks like there are about 50,000 people in America who are using modified forms of this setup and are making at least $200,000 per year with an effective tax rate in the single-digits.

Source: Tax Policy Center

Despite the tax advantages, municipal bonds work best when combined with a position in long-term Treasuries. For investors with less income and/or an outstanding mortgage, the long-term Treasuries are all they need, because such investors could do better than they could in munis by simply making principal payments towards their mortgage and make a guaranteed 4+ percent return.

Additionally, although it's not a municipal bond fund, I'm a big fan of PIMCO Income Fund Inst (PIMIX), managed by Daniel Ivascyn, the new bond king at PIMCO. He's less media-friendly than Bill Gross was, but his results are far better (he has a Sharpe ratio of 2.25 since inception on his main fund, which is incredible). PIMIX has a $25,000 minimum at most online brokerages.

Treasury futures: For sophisticated investors

Treasury futures are a cheaper alternative to ETFs and don't require you to tie up nearly as much capital. Additionally, futures are taxed as 60 percent long-term capital gains and 40 percent short-term gains, regardless of the holding period, whereas the entire payout ratio for ETFs is taxed as ordinary income. If you have a loss at the end of the year, you can actually get a refund for taxes paid in previous years and can net all gains and losses for various futures products onto a single P/L. Stock investors would kill to get this kind of treatment. However, many investors seem to be allergic to futures due to the perceived complexity.

Futures are a better deal than ETFs, due to superior trading flexibility/lower margin requirements, lower holding cost, lower transaction cost, better tax treatment, and the ability to access any point on the yield curve to invest in the highest return/risk bonds at less than 15 basis points over risk-free rate, historically. I have another article coming out shortly on how to play this for those interested. Don't feel bad if you want to keep things simple, but know that there are more sophisticated ways to trade.

Conclusion

Most bond ETFs out there won't help you achieve your goals. However, done right, bonds can help stabilize your portfolio, and in some cases can boost returns while reducing risk if you periodically rebalance your portfolio. The next 10 years may not look like the last 10, but the diversification gains and benefits from rebalancing mean that some bond allocation is prudent. There are much better options than investing in popular passive bond indexes when you account for taxes, index construction, and correlation with equities in times of stress.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MUB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.