The Gold, Commodities And Long-Dollar ETFs Remain Range-Bound

The long dollar ETF trades between its annual pivot at $25.47 and its semiannual risky level at $26.39.

The commodities ETF trades between its quarterly pivot at $15.60 and its 200-day SMA at $16.44.

The Gold Shares ETF continues to trade between its semiannual value level at $120.36 and the Feb. 20 high at $127.21.

Here are the daily charts for the gold, commodities and the dollar ETFs.

The gold trust ETF tracks the spot price of gold and are said to be backed by gold bars in vaults in London.

SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Gold ETF ($123.97 on March 22) is up 2.2% so far in 2019 and is 11.6% above its Aug 15 low of $111.06. GLD has a neutral weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $123.02 and above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $118.13. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 62.89 last week, down from 69.26 on March 15. At the 2019 high of $127.21 set on Feb. 20, the stochastic reading was above 90.00 at 92.36 as an “inflating parabolic bubble”.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to its semiannual and monthly value levels at $120.36 and $118.45, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to its quarterly risky level at $130.76. My annual value level lags at $110.38.

The commodity ETF is heavily-weighted to energy by about 60%.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Commodities ETF ($15.94 on March 22) is up 13.7% so far in 2019 and up 18.1% since its Dec. 26 low of $13.50. This ETF is down 15.3% from its Oct. 3 high of $18.81. GSG has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week MMA of $15.75 and above its 200-week SMA or “reversion to the mean” at $15.75. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 85.26 last week, up from 82.26 on March 15 moving further above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Nymex crude oil closed last week at $58.91 with a positive but overbought weekly chart as oil is above its five-week modified moving average at $56.20. Oil is above its 200-week or “reversion to the mean” at $52.10. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastics reading rose to 86.81 last week, up from 83.99 on March 15 rising further above the overbought threshold of 80.00. Semiannual and monthly value levels are $50.84 and $46.13 with weekly and quarterly risky levels at $59.50 and $60.16, respectively.

Investor Strategy: Buy GSG on weakness to its quarterly pivot at $15.60 and to its monthly value level at $14.44 and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-day simple moving average at $16.44.

The US Dollar ETF is a basket of currencies that includes the dollar vs. Euro, Japanese Yen, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Swedish Krona and Swiss Franc.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Dollar ETF ($25.80 on March 22) is up 1.4% so far in 2019 and up 11.6% since trading as low as $23.12 in early-2018. UUP has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week MMA of $25.75 and above its 200-week SMA or “reversion to the mean” of $25.03. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 67.09 last week, up from 62.37 on March 15.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to annual and quarterly value levels at $25.47 and $23.23, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to semiannual risky level at $26.39. The monthly pivot remains at $26.01.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.