Business Cycle: Inverting Yield Curve

The 10-Year Treasury rate inverted with the 3-Month Rate on Friday, but to be predictive of a recession, the inversions need to be for an extended time period.

Portions of the Yield Curve have inverted, suggesting weakness in the economy.

I have been analyzing the yield curve for more than 30 years—my 1986 dissertation at the University of Chicago showed that an inverted yield curve, where short-term rates are higher than long-term rates, led to a recession within 12 to 18 months... Importantly, my model argues that a yield curve inversion must be realized for a full quarter—not merely a few days. So we are not quite there—but the trend suggests we will soon be there. What the Yield Curve Inversion Really Means, According to the Professor Who Discovered It, Barrons, By Duke University Professor Campbell R. Harvey

Introduction

In this article, I review recent trends of economic and financial data including the yield curve. The Investment Model is presented and evaluated. It currently suggests a 25 to 35 percent allocation to equities.

For a more in-depth look at the yield curve, I refer you to "What The Fed Really Said" by Lance Roberts which has some informative discussion of interest rates, but also an interesting chart on the percent of the yield curve that is inverted with respect to recessions.

Beginning With The Data

Yield Curve

The gap between the 3-month and 10-year yields vanished on Friday as a surge of buying pushed long-end rates sharply lower... The 10-year slipped to as low as 2.439 percent. The 3-month to 10-year curve is widely favored as an indicator that the economy is within a couple of years of recession. "U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Inverts for First Time Since 2007" - Bloomberg

In Chart #1, the dark black line is the current yield curve which has flattened and inverted for the 1-, 2-, and 5-year yields. The 10- year yield is now slightly below the 3-month yield. According to Professor Harvey, the dip below the 3-month treasuries does not mean a recession is imminent, but clearly the risks are higher. While the S&P 500 Index lost 1.9% Friday, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) gained 0.6% because of the falling interest rates.

Chart #1

Source: Created by the Author based on St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED).

Employment

...U.S.-based employers announced plans to cut 76,835 positions from their payrolls in February. That is 45 percent higher than the 52,988 cuts announced in January... Last month’s job cuts are 117 percent higher than the 35,369 cuts announced in February 2018... The majority of cuts this year are due to restructuring, as companies cited this reason for 42,882 layoff announcements. Bankruptcy has claimed 38,863 jobs so far this year. Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.

Both the unemployment rate and 4-week Moving Average of Initial Claims show labor conditions have been deteriorating since October of last year.

Chart #2

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve ((FRED)).

Consumer Spending and Industrial Production

Chart #3 shows that Real Personal Consumption Expenditures (Consumer Spending) and Total Business Sales have been declining which is followed by lower industrial production due to weaker demand.

Chart #3

Source: Created by the Author based on St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED)

Investments in construction are starting to slow.

Chart #4

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED)

Slower growth is reducing inflation expectations as shown in Chart #4. Recessions are typically deflationary.

Chart #5

Source: Created by the Author based on St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED)

Impact of the Yield Curve on Lending

...the difference between short- and long-term rates is a proxy for bank lending profitability. Banks tend to borrow at short-term rates and lend at longer-term rates, and so they earn that yield spread. And when the yield curve inverts or collapses, then it’s less profitable for banks to lend, and that tends to slow down economic activity because consumers aren’t able, perhaps, to get mortgages to buy houses or auto loans, and businesses aren’t able to get loans to expand their business, and it can lead to a recession, which is why investors get very concerned about the slope of the yield curve and what it’s signaling about the economy. What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Signify? Charles Schwab by Kathy Jones.

Banks have reversed trend and started tightening lending standards.

Chart #6

Source: Created by the Author based on St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED)

Institutional Money Funds (Smart Money) have been increasing and investors have been reducing leverage which is shown in Chart #7.

Chart #7

Sources: Created by the Author based on St. Louis Federal Reserve and FINRA.

Where Are We In The Business Cycle?

The above data series point to slowing growth. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Survey of Professional Forecasts shows that the estimated probability of a negative quarter in 2019 of Real GDP growth is around 20%.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

The Atlanta Federal Reserve GDPNow estimates that 1st quarter growth will be about 1.2%, however estimates have been rising.

Chart #8

Source: GDPNow

I built a Recession Indicator (green line in Chart #9) to give advance warning of a recession. It is in agreement with the Philadelphia Fed Survey that the probability of a negative quarter in 2019 is in the mid-20s, but rising.

Chart #9

Earnings Per Share

For Q1 2019, the estimated earnings decline for the S&P 500 is -3.7%. If -3.7% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the first year-over-year decline in earnings for the index since Q2 2016. "Earnings Insight," FactSet

Chart #10 is the Reported Earnings Per Share. For the 4th quarter of 2018, EPS are about 7.3% higher than a year ago, but a decline from previous quarters.

Chart #10

Source: S&P 500 Earnings

Investing According to the Business Cycle

The Fidelity article, "How To Invest Using The Business Cycle," is a good article and similar to my philosophy. To summarize:

A key to identifying the phase of the cycle is to focus on the direction and rate of change of key indicators, rather than the overall level of activity. Our business cycle dating scheme measures high-quality indicators that have a greater probability of representing economic reality and are not dependent on perfect hindsight. Third, the cycle phases we employ are grounded in distinct, intermediate-term fundamental trends, typically only shifting over periods of several months or longer. This approach unfolds more slowly than tactical approaches, whose frequent shifts can whipsaw investors during periods of high volatility.

Investment Model Indicators

The Investment Model is built upon 30 Main Indicators, plotted in Chart #11, which are composited from about 100 sub-indicators. To the left, are the weakest indicators (dark blue, red, green). The indicators to the right are positive, but show signs of weakening. There are enough indicators that none have the ability to bias the model without support from others.

Chart #11

Source: Created by the Author

Confidence

I built the Confidence Indicator in Chart #12 based on discretionary spending on vehicles, apparel, dining, and hobbies, along with the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Indicator. The recent correction had a negative impact on Household wealth and with the deterioration in employment conditions, people have been spending less on non-necessities since the middle of 2018.

Chart #12

Source: Created by the Author based on St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED).

Declining Orders Lead Declining Spending

Orders are good indicator of future spending and have been slowing down for over a year.

Chart #13

Source: Created by the Author based on St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED).

Leading Indicators

The Leading Indicator (Chart #14) is a composite of the Philadelphia Fed Leading Indicator, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Leading Indicators, and the Conference Board Leading Indicator. The indicator suggests a slowing economy, but not one near a recession.

Chart #14

Source: Created by the Author based on St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED).

The Conference Board's Leading Indicator (LEI) is still rising, however I use the rate of change in the LEI. The rate of increase has slowed dramatically since October of last year. So have most of the other components of the Investment Model Leading Indicator.

Chart #15

Source: Created by the Author Based on Conference Board Leading Indicator

Housing

The Housing Indicator is a composite of Permits, Housing Starts, Sales Price, Sales, and Mortgage Rates. It is a negative influence on the Investment Model.

Chart #16

Source: Created by the Author based on St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED).

Global

Fears of a Eurozone recession are back in the headlines today after a series of disappointing PMI figures from the currency bloc. The March manufacturing PMI declined more than expected to 47.6, the lowest level since 2013... "European Recession Revisited," Wells Fargo

The Eurozone Indicator shown in Chart #17 is composited from the Economic Policy Uncertainty Index, Euro High Yield Index, Central Bank Assets, Total Share Prices, and the OECD Leading Indicator.

Chart #17

Source: Created by the Author

Many of the companies in the S&P 500 derive a substantial portion of profits from global business. The chart below shows The OECD Leading Indicators for countries and regions suggesting a global slow-down.

Chart #18

Source: Created by the Author Based on Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

Valuations

There are many methods for measuring valuations, and I have composited five of my favorites. Each has strengths and weaknesses. The key takeaway is that the global slowdown will lower profits, and higher interest rates are providing safer alternatives for investments. I avoid high yield bond funds as I believe there is increased risk if the US goes into a recession. Valuations are higher than over the past 25 years with the exception of the Technology Bubble in the late 1990s.

Chart #19

Source: Created by the Author

Robert Dieli's Mr. Model

I incorporated my interpretation of Robert F. Dieli's "Mr. Model" into the Investment Model as shown in Chart #20. I calculate it from the 20-Year Treasury Rate, Federal Funds Rate, Consumer Price Index, and Unemployment Rate.

Unlike other leading indicators which operate with a variable lead time, the Aggregate Spreads looks ahead nine months at all times. INTRODUCING: The Greatest Recession Forecaster In The World, A Dash Of Insight, Jeff Miller

Chart #20

Source: Created by the Author based on St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED).

Corporate Health

The Corporate Health Indicator is a composite of Gross Value Added, Disposable Income, Operating Surplus, Output, Net Value Added, Profits Before Tax, Profit per unit of real gross value added, Bank Loan Rates, Exports, and Total Business Sales. It appears that Corporate Health may be peaking.

Chart #21

Source: Created by the Author based on St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED).

Turning Points

The Turning Points Indicator is created from 12 indicators that have good correlations to turning points in the S&P 500. I interpret the current level as saying that a major correction associated with a recession is not likely in the near term, but risks are rising.

Chart #22

Source: Created By the Author

The Investment Model

The purpose of the Investment Model is to maximize return over the past 23 years of four portfolios based on stages by changing allocations to stocks within the portfolios according to the main index. Below in Chart #23 are the four Stages - 1) Recovery, 2) Expansion, 3) Deceleration, and 4) Bear Market. Allocations to stocks are based on Benjamin Graham's guidelines of never having less than 25% in stocks nor more than 75%. We are in the Late Stage of the Business Cycle. The number of indicators that are negative (red line) are increasing and the Main Index is declining, suggesting more conservatism is warranted.

Chart #23

Source: Created By the Author

Below are the annualized returns of stocks by style and commodities by Stage. Value does better than growth in a recession. Gold is typically a safe-haven during recessions.

Chart #24

Source: Created By the Author

Below is the allocation from the model over the past 23 years. The S&P 500 returned 7.7% from January 1995 or 9.7% with dividends reinvested. As pointed out in the Fidelity article, the strategy has lower turnover than a tactical approach. Currently, the model is around 70% cash and bonds. When the Model is bearish, I allow up to 10% in Bear Market ETFs. The Model is advocating conservative, but not bearish, portfolios.

Chart #25

Source: Created By the Author

Implementing the Strategy

The Investment Model is based on over 20 equity, bond, real estate, and commodity indexes, but does not have the granularity to select funds. It is intended as a guideline only. To select funds, I use Morningstar, Mutual Fund Observer, and Portfolio Visualizer.

In last week's article, "Portfolios For The Risk Averse," I described three portfolios with varying allocations to 10 lower risk funds with higher risk-adjusted returns as measured by the Ulcer Index and Martin Ratio. The intent of the portfolios is to match the risk of the portfolios to the perceived risk in the investment environment.

Summary

Whether a recession starts this year, next year, or not at all is not certain. What is certain is that global growth has been slowing and risks are rising. I expect this trend to continue in the near term. The investment strategy that I am following is to invest in lower risk funds with higher risk-adjusted returns, and that are trending higher. This has been leading more into high quality, intermediate term bonds over the past few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional.