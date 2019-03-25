SHU Portfolio; Smith Micro's Share Price Revives

We're waiting for new impulses like new carrier deals and the sunsetting of the Sprint app.

Indeed, there was impressive margin expansion to note, and the company swung back to generating free cash flow.

Smith Micro share price got a shot in the arm from the Q4CC - investors liked what they heard.

We promised you in October that Smith Micro Software (SMSI) was set for significant growth, and it even took a position in the SHU portfolio on October 26. That growth first went backwards, at least with regard to the stock price:

But after favorable Q4 figures and an interesting Q4CC, the stock price has made up lost terrain with considerable gusto, as you can see above.

Smith Micro is a developer of mobile apps and platforms, which it sells not to end users but to service providers like Sprint (S), a strategy which greatly saves on S&M cost. The company has three applications (and a legacy business):

SafePath

While the $1.2 million in revenues (+30% y/y) it generated in Q4 was somewhat disappointing, management argues that revenues are accelerating in Q1.

SafePath is expanding through multiple ways:

Through converting old legacy users at Sprint and gaining new users.

Expanding the feature base, basically splitting into SafePath Family and SafePath IoT.

Getting new service providers on board.

The main reason for the stock price to be in the doldrums for a while was that the supposed sunset of Sprint's legacy application didn't happen, and still hasn't happened.

Nevertheless, subscriber growth is substantial and could, at any moment, be boosted by the Sprint sunset and/or a new carrier customer.

The company is also expanding the SafePath platform to expanding it into an IoT dashboard where you can control stuff like your pet, smart home security cameras and your connected car.

CommSuite

This is the voice messaging platform and its largest revenue producer. Management argues that after a little more growth in Q1, it will be flat for the rest of the year, as the advertising money might disappoint as Sprint's divestiture of Pinsight to SoftBank could impact this.

Here too, the company has upgraded the features recently and now hosts multiple features like CommSuite Voice (voicemail and voice to text), CommSuite Anywhere, enabling users to respond to voicemail messages from any device, and CommSuite Cloud - with more to come this year.

That might change though, because the company also says that CommSuite is getting some traction with other carriers, which would obviously change the picture.

ViewSpot

The company closed the acquisition in January. Since it's new, here is what the platform actually does (from the Q4CC):

The ViewSpot platform enables wireless carriers and frankly any large retailer selling mobile devices to control on-screen demos displayed on android handsets or tablets throughout the store, allowing them to deliver consistent, targeted and secure content that could includes specific promotional campaigns, device pricing that is dynamic and can be location dependant and on-device demos to educate consumers on the products and the service features. The ViewSpot platform truly becomes an extension of the carrier sales team helping to convert consumers browsing devices to buying customers.



Coupled with the demo capabilities, the platform also collects several points of valuable real-time data, including customer engagements, device performance and diagnostic analytics to better understand store operations and overall device health.



This collected data gives us very unique insights into consumers buying behavior, sales trends, campaign success and even the importance of device location in the store. These analytics are all delivered via a dashboard broken down regionally per location. T

The product suite has two major Tier 1 carriers as long-term customers, and this generated $4 million in revenue. Thus, the company is profitable.

The pricing model the charge a fixed amount per quarter for the carrier and then a variable part per campaign. Typically, there are some 20-30 campaigns a year. Where does that come from? Well, an increase in the number of carriers and increasing the number of stores, both from the carriers and non-company stores, as well as the number of campaigns.

Management argues that the pipeline is strong and the sales cycle significantly shorter, and that we could very well see new carriers on board by mid-year.

Q4 Results

Q4 revenue growth was 28.3% y/y to $7.35 million, with the wireless segment revenue being $6.9 million (+28% y/y) and the legacy graphics segment revenue of $482k (-58.2% y/y).

Guidance

The company didn't really provide any guidance, but it did give some pointers:

SafePath subscriber growth is accelerating in Q1.

CommSuite growth will taper off after Q1.

ViewSpot will grow low double digits after it produced $4 million in revenues last year.

A new carrier deal is likely by mid-year.

The latter is the most significant. Here is what management said (from the Q4CC):

I would say as a result of the work done at Mobile World Congress we are in the process of adding a number of others. So this is a family just waiting to get much, much larger. As far as activities at other carriers it is quite robust and there is a lot going on and it's this fairly global.



So I feel comfortable that we are going to do what I said that it will have another carrier by the middle of the year but in this first half and I start to see where we could have multiple carriers before the end of the year.

It has to be said that the company has argued this before, so investors might take more of a wait-and-see approach this time (although the recent market enthusiasm suggests otherwise).

Margins

Data by YCharts

This is what investors like to see, both gross margin improving (by more than 1000bp y/y) and an impressive amount of operational leverage, as most expenses are actually declining in dollar terms.

S&M $1.29 million (-14.7% y/y)

R&D $2.1 million (-3.6% y/y)

G&A $2.31 million (+21.3% y/y).

This is the advantage of the company's business model, where it targets service providers rather than end-customers.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flow has recovered. The Q4 figures are not yet included, and they seemed to have edged the company to positive cash flow for the year.

The company has cash and cash equivalents of $12.2 million as of December 31, 2018, boosted by a $6.8 million private placement in November priced at $2.32 (above market price).

$3.2 million has been used to repay debt obligations, and in January the company acquired ISM Connect Smart Retail for $4 million in cash and $5.1 million in stock.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuation on a sales basis has gradually increased hand-in-hand with the company's prospects - no surprise there.

With the amount of gross margin improvement and operational leverage, we think the earnings multiple will come into focus pretty soon. The one analyst EPS estimate we have argues for $0.10 this year, rising to $0.19 the next.

Conclusion

There is undeniable progress in the evolution of the company's two main digital apps, and it made a smart acquisition for the third that shows promise. Its legacy graphics business has shrunk so much that any further decline won't matter all that much for company figures.

What's more, the company achieved an impressive turnaround in margins and cash flow, pointing to great leverage in the underlying business model.

However, insofar as Smith Micro provided guidance, this was fairly tepid, and for investors to become really excited one of two things need to happen:

Sprint sunsetting its legacy app, which is likely to give SafePath an enormous one-off boost in numbers (as discussed in previous articles).

Adding a new carrier to its client roster.

Both have been promised earlier and are likely to happen at some stage, but the company doesn't comment on the first (obviously) and argued the second was likely by mid-year.

While we think the stock has to digest the recent torrid gains, we see further upside when one of these catalysts materializes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.