FedEx Looks Pretty Cheap Down Here

I wouldn't want FDX to be one of my largest holdings due to the apparent risks, but I am happy to own a full position and I'd be willing to add to that position should FDX approach recent 52-week lows again.

Competition and debt on the balance sheet are cause for concern, but I think the valuation and prospects for multiple expansion moving forward outweigh the risks.

In late 2018/early 2019, finding attractive values in the stock market wasn’t very difficult to do. However, we’ve experienced a fairly sharp, “V” shaped recovery thus far throughout 2019 and now that we’re approaching prior all-time highs, I’m finding it more and more difficult to spot enticing buying opportunities. This is why I get excited when I see a high quality company like FedEx (FDX) sell off after an earnings report. Prior to the recent, post earnings sell-off, FDX shares were already trading weak, down more than 30% from their all-time highs. Well, when you combine a beaten-down stock with a quick 5% drop, you might have the recipe for a buying opportunity. Yet, you might not. That’s what I’ll be trying to decide in this piece.

I’m currently long FedEx and I’m content to hold those shares for the long term. I’m very bullish on the prospects of the logistics space as a whole, looking out far into the future. Granted, I have to admit that even if there are strong, secular tailwinds behind the names in this space, there is also a good chance for the road to be bumpy in the short term because while I think trends like globalization, urbanization, and the continued rise of e-commerce should continue to increase demand/volume for the shippers, the rate of this growth will fluctuate alongside the health (or lack there of) of the global economy.

So, if you agree with me about the long-term growth prospects of the logistics space, it would make sense to take advantage of short-term weakness in one of the major players in the industry, right? Buying into weakness can be a scary process, yet buying low (and either holding or selling high) is how wealth is generated in the markets. In my experience, steep sell-offs like the one that FDX has experienced lately are generally overdone. Once fear takes hold of the market, irrational decisions are made. People rush to the exits, forgetting about the quality of the asset that they’re selling. Naysayers come out of the woodworks, professing all sorts of dire outcomes for the falling stock. Fear compounds itself and eventually gets out of the control.

In a situation like this, fundamentals, in the short term, at least, are thrown out of the window. This is why timing bottoms is so difficult to do. Prior levels of support sometimes provide resistance to the sell-off, but other times they don’t. Furthermore, stocks can (and do) trade at irrational valuations for long periods of time. Whether we’re talking about fear or exuberance, it takes time for level-headed, rational thinkers to re-take the day. Eventually, most things revert to their means. As a value investor, this is how I make a lot of my money in the markets (taking advantage of short-term, irrational thinking and waiting patiently for the mean reversion to happen). But, short-term movement in a stock is always unpredictable and therefore, I think it’s always best to move into and out of positions slowly, spreading your risk out over the time horizon a bit.

With this in mind, I’ve got to decide if now is the time to begin moving further into FedEx stock? When thinking about this, the first thing to do is to understand the risk(s) that is sparking the fear in the broader market. While I think reactions are generally taken too far in the stock market, I’m not going to be naïve about risk. Fear is usually founded in a logical place before it’s taken elsewhere. So, in FedEx’s case, what inspired the recent sell-off?

In short: negative guidance.

Unfortunately, this has been a bit of a trend for FedEx in recent quarters. This is why the stock is down so far from its high of ~$265 set last summer. Here’s what CFO Alan Graf had to say about FY19 guidance back in September of last year during the Q1 conference call:

Regarding our outlook, we are raising our EPS guidance for FY '19 and reaffirming our other financial targets. We are projecting adjusted earnings of $17.20 to $17.80 per diluted share for FY '19, up from $17 to $17.60. The increased guidance range is due to strong U.S. economy and continued traction on our revenue management initiatives. We expect operating profits to be up year-over-year for the corporation in an all of our transportation segments. We are reaffirming our revenue growth target of approximately 9% and adjusted operating margin of approximately 8.5%. These forecasts assume moderate economic growth and stability and global trade.”

When Smith said that, the stock was still trading near the highs, around $255. Well, flash forward to the Q2 CC which was held on December 18th and we see that Graf’s tune had changed, fairly rapidly. Here’s his comment on the company’s updated FY19 guidance:

Regarding our FY '19 outlook, we are projecting adjusted earnings of $15.50 to $16.60 per diluted share, down from $17.20 to $17.80. This lower guidance is due to a shift in business conditions and service mix at Express, primarily in Europe. We're no longer providing guidance for revenue growth and operating margin for FY '19.”

During the Q2 call, CEO Fred Smith also chimed in on the company’s changing outlook, saying:

As our volumes and revenues demonstrate, FedEx is experiencing strong growth in the U.S. where the economy remains solid. However, our international business, especially in Europe, weakened significantly since we last talked with you during our earnings call in September. In addition, China's economy has weakened due in part to trade disputes. As a result, we have lowered our fiscal 2019 earnings guidance and are accelerating actions to reduce costs given the uncertainty of global macroeconomic trends. We are highly confident that we will achieve the benefits expected with the acquisition of TNT Express, although we will not achieve our FedEx profit improvement goal in fiscal 2019.”

It’s interesting to me that 9 months to a year ago, we were mostly talking about synchronous global growth and a Federal Reserve that was raising rates to tamper down an overheating economy. Well, flash forward to today and we’re looking at CEOs who are concerned with a global slowdown and a much more dovish Fed. Heck, certain analysts out there are actually calling for rate cuts in late 2019/early 2020. How quickly things have changed.

Smith has been an outspoken critic of the Trump administration trade policies in recent months. The slowdown of the Chinese economy due to sanctions/tariffs has overflowed into the region and become a contagion that has infected previously healthy economies across the globe. FedEx relies on many of these foreign markets for its growth (the U.S. logistics space is still growing due to technological disruption, but in general, it’s a much more mature market than other areas of the world where FedEx has made investments).

Well, that tune didn’t change much in the most recent quarter. Smith highlighted the weakening global macroeconomic conditions serve times in the Q3 CC. However, I should note that he closed the call on a somewhat optimistic note and then followed through with that optimism for FY2020 during his Cramer interview on Tuesday night, which can be seen with this CNBC link.

But, before we get to Smith’s Q3 comments, let’s stick to the program, starting with Graf and his guidance update. In the Q3 CC, he said this:

Looking forward, we are now forecasting fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings $15.10 to $15.90 per diluted share. We expect year-over-year revenue and earnings growth of FedEx Freight will continue in the fourth quarter driven by balanced volume and yield growth.”

And, here’s what Smith had to say about FDX’s outlook:

Quarter three was a challenging quarter. Our FY19 plan envisioned topline revenue growth of approximately $6 billion. Mostly due to lower economic growth in international regions, we expect to end the year with about $4.5 billion in increased revenues. Of course the profit flow through of the $1.5 billion revenue shortfall would of course been substantial in FY19. Nonetheless, the midpoint of the adjusted EPS guidance is up about $0.20 over FY18. Five-year EPS CAGR using midpoint of adjusted FY19 EPS guidance, I might remind everyone, is expected to be 17% and our target for long-term EPS growth rate is 10% to 15%.” FY19 free cash flow adjusted to exclude voluntary pension contributions, cash expenses related to our voluntary employee buyout program is expected to be approximately $1.5 billion. In addition, we expect free cash flow in the years to come to expand significantly, assuming that we have reasonable macroeconomic situation.” While that macroeconomic environment lately has presented challenges relative to our prior expectations, particularly at FedEx Express, we’re quite optimistic we’ll improve results in FY20 that begins 1 June.”

So, as you can see, in the span of just 3 quarters, FY19 EPS outlook has fallen from $17.20-17.80 to $15.10-15.90. This is a fairly significant, ~11% reduction at the mid-point. And, while the fiscal year is almost complete, I still find it a bit curious that management is giving such a wide range. It appears to me that they don’t have a ton of clarity on the Q4 print. That is unsettling, but then again, as Smith has said many times, much of the issues that his company is facing are basically out of his control. He is making moves and cutting costs when able, but I suppose I can’t blame him for the unpredictable nature of global growth when much of these changes are fairly artificial, spawning from the U.S.’s somewhat protectionist policies. Because of the wide range, I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a disappointment in Q4, meaning that the fall from the original annual guide to the final total could be more than 11%.

Regardless, I don’t expect it to be much more than that and it’s important to note that while guidance has fallen and will likely end up being something like a low double-digit disappointment for the year, the stock’s price is down significantly more than that. Right now, FDX’s share price is down some 33% since the original FY19 was given in Q1. This gap between lowered guidance (~11%) and lowered share price (~33%) is exactly the type of overreaction that I spoke about in the beginning of this piece.

So, where do we go from here?

Let’s assume that Graf is correct and FDX hits the mid-point of its FY19 guidance at $15.50. Well, at $173/share, we’re talking about a stock that is trading for just 11.2x earnings. That’s well below the broader market’s multiple. It’s also below the multiple currently assigned to FDX’s largest peer/competitor, United Parcel Service (UPS), which is currently trading with a 15x multiple.

Even though a $15.50 EPS print will be a disappointment relative to the original FY19 guidance, it’s still worth noting that it would represent ~1% growth y/y. Now, am I excited about 1% growth? Of course not. But, then again, when a stock is priced with such a bargain barrel valuation, I’m surprised to see any growth at all. To me, FDX is priced as if it is going out of business. Granted, that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but you get my point. This company is likely to still post growth (albeit, slow growth) and this, combined with the fact that analysts on the Street are still calling for double-digit growth in 2020 and 2021 (which seems to echo Smith’s recently highlighted position for FY2020), gets me excited about the value proposition that FDX offers down here.

Take a look at this F.A.S.T. Graph. If you’re still wondering whether or not FDX is undervalued at the moment, it might clear some things up for you. Look at the discrepancy between FDX’s value today and its long-term average value. Rarely in the long history of this company has there ever been such a divergence. Once again, this sort of pricing seems to point towards massive disruption along the way and a long-term trend of negative growth. Simply put, I don’t see that happening.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

While I wouldn’t be surprised to see the global economy continue to struggle a bit with the U.S. and China still involved in a trade spat, I don’t necessarily think that we’re in for another 08/09-like economic meltdown. I’ve heard a lot of calls for an earnings recession in the coming quarters, but most noted analysts that I follow remain fairly bullish into the short and medium term. Without a major meltdown, I think it’s likely that FDX finds its footing and returns to bottom-line growth.

Furthermore, I know that many investors are concerned about rising competition in the logistics space coming in the form of Amazon (AMZN). Well, while AMZN may be willing to spend billions to build out its own logistical infrastructure, I highly doubt that this is going to have a major impact on FDX’s global volumes. FDX does a ton of B2B shipping and while that is a major market that AMZN would love to penetrate, it’s worth noting that a lot of those customers are competitors to AMZN and I highly doubt that AMZN’s direct competitors are going to be willing to hand over money to Mr. Bezos’ operation.

Also, with volume and pricing trends in the logistics space continuing to rise, I think there is enough room for another major player in the space. I’m sure that FDX/UPS would rather continue to dominate this growing market and I’m sure that investors would rather not see AMZN, which has been known to dominate areas it enters (I harken back to the Bezos quote, “your margin is my opportunity.”), start to play in the same sandbox as FDX/UPS. But ultimately, I still think that FDX will be able to grow alongside AMZN and UPS. So, once again, I don’t think this near single-digit P/E multiple is justified.

And lastly, we come to another issue that certain investors like to bring up when it comes to FDX: its balance sheet. FDX has credit rating (BBB according to Standard and Poor's) that I’d like to see improve. The company took on debt when it made the TNT deal in 2016. Right now, that deal is looking rather poor with Europe’s economy looking unwell. Integration is proving to be more costly than originally thought and TNT isn’t bolstering the top/bottom lines like some suspected it would. However, I still like the move long-term. I think scale generates a moat in this industry and I’m happy to see FDX management focusing on foreign growth opportunities.

Right now, FDX has ~$17b of long-term debt on the balance sheet. During the trailing 12 months, this figure has risen. Rising debt is cause for concern. Management is well-known for its shareholder returns (FDX has posted strong, double-digit dividend growth in recent years while spending billions on a share buyback), but those activities may not be sustainable in the long term if the company doesn’t get its balance sheet in order.

FDX’s free cash flows have come in at $1.4b during the trailing 12 months. The company's operational cash flows are much higher, at $6.8b. However, recent investments that FDX has made result in high capex. Long term, FDX’s willingness to invest in itself is why it has been able to post better growth than UPS. However, management does need to be careful here because this company has generated negative FCF in recent years and that’s not exactly where you want to be as a DGI stock.

While I’m bullish on FDX from an operational and valuation perspective, the balance sheet concerns do give me pause when it comes to overweighting this stock in my portfolio. As I said before, I’m happy to own FDX shares, but I wouldn’t want to make this one of the biggest holdings in my portfolio. Right now, my FDX weighting is full. I made a few purchases on the way down during the recent sell-off (at $200.15 and $187.06), but for me to add to this position, I’m going to see an even wider margin of safety.

I like the fact that the stock found support in the $150-160 range back in December. Should FDX shares fall that low again, I’d be willing to buy a few more. But, until then, I’m content to hold onto the ones that I have and wait for a turnaround. I think Smith is a top-notch CEO and I believe that FDX can meet analyst expectations and return to double-digit growth. If that happens to be the case in FY2020, I wouldn’t be surprised in the least to see FDX shares trade back up to the $200 area (or beyond). Yet, the balance sheet does present risk, so I’m not going to dive into this one head first.

However, if I wasn’t already long, I’d be more than happy to buy shares at this level. So, what do you think? Are you adding to your position? Selling shares? Staying put? Are you concerned about the debt load or competition? Or, do you suspect to see a ~$17.00 EPS print in 2020? As always, I’m looking forward to hearing everyone’s opinion on this stock.

Until next time, best wishes all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX, UPS, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.