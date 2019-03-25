Imperial Oil 2019 NAV

Between the Syncrude, Aspen and Kearl projects, the company produces about 400,000 barrels of oil each day and is expecting to raise production ~15% over the next 2 years.

Investment Thesis

Although the sector has been beaten up pretty severely over the past 4 years, if you are looking to get exposure to the O&G sector Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO, TSX:IMO) and Suncor (NYSE:SU, TSX:SU) are definitely the safest bets due to being integrated energy producers with downstream segments.

After selling off conventional oil assets, IMO is now 100% focused on production from the oil sands. The company has 3 main assets in Alberta, including a joint venture with Suncor (the Syncrude oil sands project) and its Aspen, and Kearl oil sands projects. Between the 3 asset bases, the company produces about 400,000 boe/d. IMO has plans to grow production from both its Kearl and Aspen oil sands projects 15% in the next couple of years.

IMO’s downstream assets include three refineries, two are located in Ontario, with the third in Alberta, as well as a rail transport terminal located in Edmonton. The company supplies gasoline to nearly 2,200 Esso and Mobil stations across Canada and is Canada’s largest jet fuel supplier and a major asphalt producer.

Controversy continues in Alberta as the mandatory production cuts introduced by Alberta’s provincial government that began in January 2019 and are designed to bolster the price of Canadian oil prices, i.e., Western Canadian Select (WCS). The province issued a mandate on December 2, 2018, to remove 325,000 barrels of oil production per day from the market. Key opposition for the cuts has been from integrated energy majors IMO and SU for fears of reduced profitability in their downstream segments. A wide differential between WCS and WTI means they can obtain the feedstock for their refining operations at a deep discount to the price they can charge for processed fuels and other products.

The intervention by the Alberta government has caused IMO to decelerate development of the Aspen in situ oil sands project. In November 2018, this was a planned C$2.6 billion project with intent to commence production by 2022. The Aspen project is projected to produce 75,000 barrels of oil per day as well as generate provincial revenues of more than C$10 billion in royalties for Alberta. The project was sanctioned before the government of Alberta even announced its production curtailment program in response to the widening crude price differentials.

Given the current economic outlook for IMO, let's estimate the NAV.

Valuation Analysis

The reserves data set forth below (the "Reserves Data") comes from IMO's 2018 annual information form. The table below shows the net present value after-tax estimates at varying discount rates from the crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves (i.e., barrels of oil equivalent at 6 million cubic feet per one thousand barrels of oil) using forecast prices and costs prior to the provision for interest, debt service charges, general and administrative expenses, the impact of hedging activities, and after deduction of royalties, operating costs, certain estimated well abandonment and reclamation costs and estimated future capital expenditures.

The assumptions used for pricing the reserves shown above are quite reasonable in that all of the different forms of oil and gas are in line with their respective futures curve prices.

Using a 10% interest rate (as this is the closest to most oil company WACCs), we find that the net present value of the reserves is $27.5 billion, which can approximate the value of IMO's E&P and oil sands segment.

The value of the downstream segment is best approximated via use of a market multiple comparison (i.e., EV/EBITDA). Below are 5 small-to-mid cap downstream marketing & refining companies and their current multiples.

Company Ticker EV Adj EBITDA TTM EV/EBITDA Parkland Fuel Corporation PKI 7.82 887 8.82x Vertex VTNR 0.097 9.097 10.66x PBF Energy PBF 5.39 1106 4.87x Par Pacific Holdings PARR 1.125 165.1 6.81x Valero Energy Corp. VLO 40.5 6771 5.98x Average 7.43x

IMO does not report adjusted EBITDA from its various segments, but it can be approximated from information provided in the operations by segment in the notes to 2018 YEFS shown below:

Segment Downstream Chemical Total Net Income 2,366 275 2,641 add: Interest expense 0 0 0 D & A 242 14 256 Income Taxes 2,522 101 2,623 less: Investment & Other Income 95 0 95 Adjusted EBITDA 5,035 390 5,425

As we can see, IMO breaks out its petrochemical business as a separate operation from its downstream, but by combining them we can come up with an EV for the downstream segment using the combined EBITDA and a 7.43x EV/EBITDA.

Using debt of ~$17 billion at 2018 YE, we can derive IMO's NAV as follows:

PV of Reserves $27.50 Downstream Segment $40.31 EV $67.81 plus: Cash $0.99 less: Debt $16.97 Market Value $51.83 Shares Outstanding 0.79 Price/Share $65.63

(Figures in billions, except price per share)

This analysis ignores the value of the corporate and eliminations segments, as they add little revenue. In fact, the eliminations would decrease the value of IMO, as it is an operating loss segment given that its main purpose is environmental protection and remediation.

Conclusion

It appears IMO is significantly undervalued from its current market price at $36/share on the TSX (~100% undervalued), even with a bearish outlook on O&G prices over the next ten years as evidenced by the NYMEX WTI and WCS futures curves. The high NAV can largely be attributed the company's strong debt management, as it hasn't been more than 40% of the capital structure the last couple years, but more importantly, to the strong performance of the downstream segment which has offset the impacts of low oil prices on the top line.

What must be remembered is that the production cuts mandated by the Alberta government will likely squeeze EBITDA margins in the downstream segment and impact the top line of the upstream segment; how much this will hurt consolidated cash flow for 2019 will require further analysis. However, the results would have to be pretty dramatic to bring the intrinsic value of IMO down closer to its current market price.

The factors and risks that could challenge the assumptions used herein include increases in royalties payable to the Alberta and federal governments of Canada or regulations that affect major costs, such as abandonment or reclamation, political unrest or continued pipeline capacity bottlenecks in Canada. Time horizon risk is another issue, since as long as fears about the stability of oil prices persist, there is no telling how soon this return can be realized.

I recommend a Buy for IMO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IMO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.