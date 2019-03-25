Morguard: Steady Year Focused On Buybacks

Note, all amounts are in Canadian dollars.

We have set the bar exceptionally high for Morguard Corporation (OTC:MRCBF). The stock that we have called "the best real estate stock for the next decade" better perform well. We look at the recently reported Q4 2018 results to see if the stock still reigns supreme in our view.

2018 results

Morguard's empire encompasses every segment of real estate in the US and Canada; at Q4 2018 it had over $10.5 billion in properties.

Source: Morguard Annual Report 2018

The company reported strong occupancy in all its segments outside of retail.

Source: Morguard Annual Report 2018

In retail, the superficial numbers appeared strong, but they do exclude a portion currently marked for redevelopment. Retail landlords in Canada were hit with back to back Target Canada (NYSE:TGT) and Sears Canada (OTCPK:SRSCQ) bankruptcies. While the development has been progressing nicely, the occupancies are still on the weaker side.

The Net Operating Income (NOI) got a big boost from a land settlement; however, outside that too, NOI expanded year over year by 3.3%.

Source: Morguard Annual Report 2018

Overall NOI was up 6.6%. The rising NOI powered a similar increase in funds from operations (FFO).

Source: Morguard Annual Report 2018

Normally, FFO would rise faster than NOI, but Morguard did increase its leverage during 2018, with true liabilities up about 10% versus previous year.

Source: Morguard Annual Report 2018

As a result, interest expense rose by about 10%.

Source: Morguard Annual Report 2018

The story behind the scenes

Morguard spent 39% of its FFO on buying back shares.

Essentially, the company bought back 4.5% of its outstanding shares in one year. This is the biggest one-year buyback, dwarfing even the amounts done in 2014.

Source: Morguard Annual Report 2017

Of the remaining 11.29 million shares, the CEO owns 6.691 million, or 59.26%.

Source: Annual information circular for Morguard

The CEO's percentage of outstanding shares has gone up from under 50% to 59.26% as he has bought additional shares for himself while using company FFO to reduce outstanding shares over the years. The buybacks alongside improving FFO have raised the IFRS book value per share by 26.6% in the last two years.

Source: Morguard Annual Report

Why the leverage increase?

While FFO growth rates and buybacks are both positive, one has to wonder why was leverage increased in 2018? The reason was that Morguard was rather aggressive in acquisitions as well.

Source: Morguard Annual Report

It is pretty interesting that while these acquisitions occurred throughout the year, they still produced NOI of $35.45 million.

Source: Morguard Annual Report

Morguard buys distressed properties at very high cap rates and turns them around into stellar properties worthy of much lower cap rates. This is what we think the company is engaging in this year again, albeit to a much larger extent than in the past.

What 2019 likely holds

With the large number of new acquisitions in place and retail looking ripe for a turnaround (we will cover this more when we look at Morguard REIT's (OTC:MGRUF) results), a 4% NOI growth looks likely for 2019. With leverage likely to stay steady and share count likely to drift even lower, we would expect a 10% FFO growth in 2019. The key risk factor for FFO growth would be a much stronger Canadian dollar as Morguard US properties will produce lower FFO when translated. We do think the Canadian dollar will be stronger, but Morguard's overall portfolio should do well regardless.

Conclusion

We now see $160 more as the floor for the stock, as with more and more non-insider shares taken off the market, sellers are drying up at lower levels. Morguard currently has about 4.6 million of non-insider held shares. At $160/share, that is worth $736 million. Morguard will also generate FFO of at least $250 million in 2019. Enough to take out one-third of non-insider held stock at $160/share. We doubt there are that many delusional investors who will let go of this stock at that low price, but in any case, we see our previous buy price as the absolute floor.

Tipranks: No Rating

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRCBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.