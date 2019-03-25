Opportunities In The 2X Leveraged High Yield ETN Sector

Dividends in a Constrained High Current Yield Portfolio

I mainly use 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs in order to put my macroeconomic projections to use in the investment arena, while sticking to my 15%+ current yield constraint. Other than junk bonds and other securities issued by individual distressed entities, 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs are about the only game in town. A number of 2x leveraged ETNs pay dividends that usually generate current yields above 15%. While typically called dividends, the payments from the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETNs based on the dividends paid by the underlying securities that comprise the index upon which each of them is based, pursuant to the terms of the indentures. Likewise, while typically called shares, ETNs are technically notes.

The primary reason to buy any of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs, such as the UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL), is the high current yield. Including my projected quarterly dividend of $0.541 to be paid in April 2019, the annualized quarterly compounded yield using the most recent four quarters for BDCL is 17.7%. That is also the same yield for BDCL's essentially identical twin ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (LBDC). LBDC is very thinly traded. There are only 400 thousand BDCL notes outstanding, as compared to 14 million for BDCL. The average daily volume for the 10 days ending March 22, 2019 was only 161 for LBDC as compared to 65,782 for BDCL.

When comparing the dividends and yields for BDCL and LBDC to the other 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs that I follow, a distinction should be made regarding the way that fees and expenses impact the dividend and thus the current yield. For BDCL and LBDC the fees and expenses are deducted from the gross distribution when determining the dividend. For the other 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs that I follow, the fees and expenses reduce the net indicative (asset) value, thus reducing the principal. The fees and expenses reduced the projected quarterly dividend of $0.541 to be paid April 2019, by $0.12. Thus, if the BDCL and LBDC dividends were computed in the same method as the other 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs that I follow, the projected dividend would be $0.661 and the yield commensurately higher.

The methodology used by the other 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs that I follow, and why in terms of the total return, it generally does not matter whether the fees and expenses reduce dividend or the principal, was discussed in: Is An ETN Yielding 20%, Expected To Decline In Price By 4% A Year, Better Than One Yielding 15% Not Expected To Decline? The other 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs I follow are: the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL), the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL), the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL), ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD). UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) and the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML).

Trading Among the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs

There are various differences between the other 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs I follow, that might make them more attractive to certain investors and/or be useful as diversifiers. BDCL is the oldest of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs I follow, and as the first, it differs in some respects from the others. As mentioned above, BDCL is the only one of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs I follow, where the fees and expenses come from the income rather than the principal. Additionally, the financing rate is 3-month LIBOR for BDCL and LBDC. In contrast the financing rate for the others is 3-month LIBOR plus a spread, usually 0.80 basis points. The tracking fee for BDCL is .85 basis points. Thus the total of the fees and expenses for BDCL with 3-month LIBOR at 2.60% is 2.60% + 0.85% = 3.45%.

The other 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs have either similar or lower tracking fees. For example, SMHD and SMHB have a tracking fee of .85 basis points and a financing spread of .80 basis points. Thus, financing expenses for SMHD and SMHB, with 3-month LIBOR at 2.60% are 3.4% and total fees and expenses = 3.4% + 0.85% = 4.25%. For CEFL, the financing spread is 0.40% and the tracking fee is 0.50%. Thus, the financing expense is 3-month LIBOR + 0.40%. With LIBOR at 2.6%, the financing expense for CEFL = 2.6% + 0.4% = 3.0% and the total fees and expenses = 3.0% + 0.50% = 3.5%.

In terms of both diversification, and putting my macroeconomic projections to use in the investment arena, I focus on variation in the extent that each of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs is sensitive to either equity markets or fixed-income markets. All 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs have interest rate risk, since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, MORL and REML have relatively greater exposure to interest rates than BDCL and CEFL. One issue with using 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs to diversify a portfolio of 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs is that there are considerable cross holdings between some of them. Of the 41 business development companies that comprise the Wells Fargo Business Development Company index upon which the BDCL is based, 25 are also in SMHD and SMHB. Since SMHD and SMHB exclude closed-end funds, and MORL, MRRL and REML only include mREITs, there is no overlap with CEFL and any other of the 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs I follow.

In addition to using 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs to diversify a portfolio, or putting macroeconomic projections to use in the investment arena, there also can be arbitrage opportunities involving 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs. While the net indicative (asset) values and dividends of the high-yielding 2X leveraged ETNs pairs MORL - MRRL and BDCL - LBDC are always identical, their market prices are not. That was the basis of my articles: Sell MORL, Buy MRRL

The reason why one of the pair: MORL - MRRL traded at a significant premium to the other pair, that was based on the same index, is that UBS AG (UBS) stopped selling new shares in MORL but continued to issue and sell new shares in MRRL. The ability to redeem shares, which technically are notes, at net indicative (asset) value is still in effect for both MORL and MRRL. Thus, MORL can trade above net indicative (asset) value, but MRRL still trades very close to net indicative (asset) value.

SMHB is not identical to SMHD in exact same way that MORL - MRRL and BDCL - LBDC are. However, SMHD and SMHB are both based on the same index. Thus, the net indicative (asset) values and dividends of SMHD and SMHB will always move exactly the same in terms of percentage changes. SMHB will always have a net indicative (asset) value and dividend that is equal to 1.53 times that of SMHD. That was the basis of my article: Sell SMHD Yielding 21.5%, Buy SMHB Yielding 23.6%.

Recently MORL has been trading at close to its highest spread ever over MRRL. On a closing basis, the highest spread eve,r of MORL over MRRL was $1.07 on September 14, 2018. That was the business day prior to the publication on Seeking Alpha, of my article Sell MORL, Buy MRRL. The day after the article went online, it closed at $0.14. It bounced around after that and closed at a negative $0.11 on November 30, 2018. It closed at $0.90 on March 22, 2019. The chart below shows the MORL - MRRL spread from January 2, 2018 to March 22, 2019.

Before the publication of my article on September 17, 2018. The only practical use one could make of the MORL - MRRL spread was to buy whichever was lower when you were buying and sell whichever was higher when you were selling. However, as the chart above shows, after September 17, 2018, nimble traders could have gone back and forth a few times by selling MORL short and buying MRRL when the spread was near $1 and going the opposite when the spread was negative or close to zero. Shorting a stock can be difficult and costly for retail investors, as it is not easy to borrow 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs for shorting purposes.

Some large market participants may be able to profit easily from the spreads that are presenting arbitrage opportunities involving 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs. Brokerage firms that have hypothecated shares in their customers' accounts can usually short those shares and receive the proceeds of the short sale. It would be very profitable to short the higher priced 2x leveraged high-yield ETN and buy the lower priced one of the pair and just collect the difference in yield. Using the actual prices when Sell SMHD Yielding 21.5%, Buy SMHB Yielding 23.6%. was written, a firm that could short SMHD and simultaneously buy SMHB could collect 2.1% on the notational amount of the transaction indefinitely and also get a capital gain at maturity or when the prices eventually converged so that SMHB was equal to SMHD x 1.53. This would not require any outlay of cash if hypothecated shares were shorted.

The phenomena of the old 2x leveraged high-yield ETN trading significantly above its net indicative (asset) value, after new sales are suspended, while the new one trades very close to its net indicative (asset) value, means that the holders of the old 2x leveraged high-yield ETN can possibly receive a windfall when new sales of it are suspended. Thus, a consideration when choosing how much of any 2x leveraged high-yield ETN to own is the probability that sales might be suspended by the issuer at some point in the future.

One reason that sales might be suspended by the issuer, could be to allow its brokerage arm to generate essentially risk free income that would not require any outlay of cash, if hypothecated shares were shorted. I think it is likely that some customers of UBS might have hypothecated shares of 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs in their accounts. Paine Webber, a large retail brokerage firm, was acquired by UBS in 2000. See The Most Bullish Thing For A 2X Leveraged High-Yield ETN. For a discussion of why CEFL might be a candidate to have new sales suspended and a new version issued.

CEFL is based on an index of higher-yielding, closed-end exchange-traded funds. Some of the closed-end exchange-traded funds contain common stocks, usually the high dividend-paying variety. Many of the closed-end funds in the index that CEFL is based on contain high-yield bonds. These junk bonds are considered to have some equity-like characteristics. However, to the extent that those bonds are longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates, they are impacted by declines in the overall bond market like that which has occurred since the election. In contrast, it is highly unlikely that any of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based would hold any longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates. The only debt securities that business development companies would normally hold in the course of their business would be loans to the companies that the business development companies have invested in. Those debt instruments would usually be convertible into equity and have adjustable interest rates. Thus, they would tend not to be hurt by higher interest rates. BDCL has the most idiosyncratic risk, since the business development companies that comprise the Wells Fargo Business Development Company index upon which the fund is based have specific risk factors that impact that sector.

The 78 components of SMHD and SMHB that are not also in REML are high-yielding equities, including business development companies that are sensitive to economic conditions and have significant credit risk. Thus, those 78 issues tend to move in the opposite direction of the mREITs. If one was going to hold only one of the 2x leveraged ETNs, SMHB could be considered to be "self-hedged" to the extent that it contains issues that have less credit risk but more interest rate risk, as well as some that have more credit risk but relatively less interest rate risk. That could be useful for some with accounts at Fidelity that allows trading in REML and SMHB, but none of the other 2x leveraged ETNs that I follow.

How Might Slowing Growth or a Recession Impact a Portfolio of 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs

The announcement by the Federal Reserve that they a not anticipating any further interest rate increases and other recent economic data have suggested the possibility of lower economic growth relative to what the market consensus was a few months ago.

For the last eight years, my investment thesis has been that interest rates will be relatively lower for longer than many believe. This led me to seek out investments such as inverse floaters that would benefit from that forecast. As described in my article: Are mREITS The New Inverse Floaters?, as there were no inverse floaters available for me to invest in, I concluded that mREITs were the next closest thing. In 2011, there were a few individual mREITs with current yields above 15%. There are even less now. Since 2012, when MORL became available I have focused on 2X leveraged ETNs to obtain current yields above 15%.

As described in my 2013 Seeking Alpha article, "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs," my macroeconomic rationale for investing in MORL - the only 2X-leveraged mREIT ETN in existence at that time - was based on the premise that government policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in much more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds. In free-market capitalism, capital generates income for the owners of the capital which in turn is used to create additional capital. This is very good. Sometimes, it can be actually too good. As capital continues to accumulate, its owners find it more and more difficult to deploy it efficiently. The business sector generally must interact with the household sector by selling goods and services or lending to them. When capital accumulates too rapidly, the productive capacity of the business sector can outpace the ability of the household sector to absorb the increasing production.

The capitalists, or if you prefer, job creators use their increasing wealth and income to reinvest, thus increasing the productive capacity of the business they own. They also lend their accumulated wealth to other business as well as other entities after they have exhausted opportunities within business they own. As they seek to deploy ever more capital, excess factories, housing and shopping centers are built and more and more dubious loans are made. This is overinvestment. The tax code change that shifts the tax burden away from the rich and onto have the middle class causes overinvestment. There are signs that such overinvestment in areas such as drilling for tight oil and shipbuilding are now starting to slow economic growth. That eventually puts downward pressure on interest rates.

There are a number of risks to the financial markets that were not much on anyone's radar a few years ago. These include protectionism. All trade restrictions result in "dead-weight loss," which occurs when the benefits to the favored entities are always less than the costs to the many losers who pay higher prices. On balance, this makes the entire population poorer. Protectionism would result in higher input costs and shift the aggregate supply curve to the left. The resulting higher inflation would inevitably increase interest rates and depress economic activity. See Trump's Trade Policies: America's Brexit?, a discussion of the risks of protectionism

A new set of risks that I had not previously considered particularly relevant has arisen since the 2018 election. There are some newly elected Democrats and others that appear to be favoring far left policies that have previously been tried and subsequently been rejected and reversed to a major extent, in countries such as France, Sweden and the Netherlands. It is unlikely that these could ever be enacted in the United States. However, many things have taken place in the last few years that may have previously been consider unlikely. Those far left policies such as increasing the minimum wage to a level where a large portion of the workforce is covered by it, as is the case in France, are distinct from adopting modern social welfare policies that are in place in every developed country except for America, such as controlling health care prices. See Single Payer, Medicare-For-All And The Investment Implications.

Addressing the acceleration in inequality caused by the tax code is not just a concern of those on the left. There is a growing view that the 2017 tax bill went too far in what Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), was describing when he said that "through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won. It's been a rout." Whatever one thinks of the advisability of enacting legislation that reverses the massive shift in the tax burden onto the middle class and away from the rich, it could have negative implications for the financial markets. Since shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in there being more funds being available for investment, reversing that results in less funds being available for investment.

As was discussed in: Bank Issues Could Impact 20% Yielding ETNs, recently, a French court ordered Switzerland’s largest bank to pay 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in fines and damages for helping wealthy French clients evade tax authorities. It is not inconceivable that zealous government authorities could impose such draconian fines and penalties, so as to cause the demise of one or more major financial institutions. That could impact the world economy in a way similar to the collapse of Lehman in 2008. Also relevant, is that UBS is the sole source of the interest and principal payments made by the ETNs it sponsors. The ETNs are notes, and thus obligations of UBS.

A financial crisis of the magnitude of that which ensued after the collapse of Lehman in 2008 would bring drastically lower interest rates, especially short-term interest rates on instruments deemed to be essential risk free. That would be very good for agency mortgage-backed securities and mREITs that hold them. The 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs would additionally benefit as long a LIBOR moved in conjunction with other short-term interest rates on instruments deemed to be essential risk free, such as treasury bills. MORL, MRRL, and REML effectively borrow at a rate determined by LIBOR. A financial crisis might cause the spread between LIBOR and treasury bills to widen, that might adversely impact the implicit interest expenses that MORL, MRRL, and REML incur due to their leverage.

April 2019 BDCL Dividend Projection

I used the January 4, 2018, BDCL weights and March 22, 2019 prices to project the April 2019 quarterly dividend of $0.541. The Table below shows the components of BDCL along with the price, weight, dividend and ex-dividend date for each The computed contribution from each component is also shown. Ant component that gas an ex-dividend date in the first quarter of 2019 will contribute to the April 2019 dividend. In the frequency column, "q" denotes quarterly and those that pay monthly have an "m". The dividend shown in the table is the sum of all of the dividends with ex-dates in the first quarter. For example, Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) pays monthly. It paid monthly dividends of $0.195 with ex-dates in both January and February 2019. It increased its monthly dividend to $0.20 beginning with the $0.20 dividend that had an ex-date of March 19, 2019. Thus, for the first quarter of 2019 MAIN calculation, the sum of all of the dividends with ex-dates in the first quarter was $0.59.

There were some factors and changes that will impact the April 2019 BDCL and LBDC dividend relative to the January 2019 quarterly dividend. As noted above, MAIN increased its monthly dividend. However, in the fourth quarter of 2018, MAIN had three quarterly dividends of $0.195 each with ex-dates in the fourth quarter of 2018, plus a special $0.275 year-end dividend with an ex-date of December 17, 2019. Thus, the MAIN contribution to the January 2019 BDCL and LBDC quarterly dividend was based on a total of $0.86 in dividends with ex-dates in the fourth quarter of 2018. The only component that did not contribute to the April 2019 BDCL and LBDC dividend was MVC Capital Inc (MVC), which pays two quarterly dividends in the fourth quarter and none in the first quarter of 2019.

Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 and a special dividend of $0.02 both with ex-date of March 14, 2019 for a total of $0.42. This is an increase over the regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 paid in the prior quarter. TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 and a special dividend of $0.12 with ex-dates of March 14, 2019 and February 27, 2019, respectively, for a total of $0.51. In the prior quarter there was regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 and a special dividend of $0.05, for a total of $0.44.

Barings Bdc Inc (BBDC) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.12 from $0.10. Newtek Business Services Corp (NEWT) decreased its quarterly dividend to $0.40 from $0.50. Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN) paid monthly dividends of $0.068 for a total of $0.204 the first quarter of 2019. It also paid monthly dividends of $0.068 for a total of $0.204 ex-dates in the fourth quarter of 2018, but had an additional $0.06 special dividend for a total of $0.264 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 and a special dividend of $0.10 both with ex-date of March 14, 2019 for a total of $0.48. This is an increase over the regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 and a special dividend of $0.10 for a total of $0.46, paid in the prior quarter.

Conclusions and Recommendations

Until the past few months, the equity markets seemed to be trading off of every development in the trade and tariffs situation. Recently, fears of an economic slowdown or even a recession, and related credit concerns, seem to have become more important.

Protectionism still poses various risks to the markets. Tariffs always increase prices, thus raising fears of inflation. The Smoot-Hawley tariff demonstrated the damage protectionism can do to the world economy in the 1930s. The protectionist tariffs are already causing damage. This was discussed in Trump's Trade Policies: America's Brexit? The trade situation with China seems to be in flux, as each day brings news that a trade deal with China is or is not close. There is still a chance that Trump will impose enormous tariffs on China. This will result in retaliation.

As the retaliating country, China has by far the upper hand. China has now announced that it is lowering tariffs on goods from all countries except the USA. This, will spare China's consumers and producers from some of the higher prices resulting from China's retaliatory tariffs against the USA. American consumers and producers are getting no such relief. China is taking advantage of Trump picking trade fights with almost all of the world. China will probably be able to strengthen trade ties with countries including: Canada, Australia, Japan and the EU, to a degree China could never have been able to accomplish until Trump.

The future direction of both the stock market and bond market could be categorized as a question of which macroeconomic factors are more powerful. The massive shift in the tax burden from the rich to the middle class, which was significantly exacerbated by the 2017 tax bill, will initially make much more funds available for investment. However, this will also eventually result in overinvestment. This will result in another recession. The other macroeconomic question is what the impact of protectionism and tariffs will be. Tariffs raise prices and reduce economic activity. The possible result could be stagflation if the Federal Reserve attempts to offset the inflationary impact of the tariffs by raising interest rates high enough to reduce economic activity. This suggests diversification among securities that are more sensitive to equity markets and those more sensitive to bond markets.

Since 2012, I have been willing to collect and reinvest the approximately 20% average yield on a monthly compounded basis that 2X Leveraged ETNs pay, while the ultimate answers to questions about the outlook for the economy and securities markets are revealed. I still am.. My base view is still that there will likely be more reductions than increases in the Federal Funds rate during the next five years. Furthermore, the possibility exists that Trump's trade policies could precipitate a Lehman collapse like event. In a scenario like that, 2X Leveraged mREIT ETNs would be one of the best places to be. BDCL, CEFL, SMHD and SMHB might not do so well in a financial crisis when credit spreads could soar.

If you are reading this, you probably are an investor in, or at least a potential investor in 2X Leveraged ETNs such as MORL, MRRL, REML, CEFL, SMHD, SMHB, and BDCL. In my article, "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool," I said that BDCL is correlated to the overall stock market but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate-sensitive instruments.

Previously, I pointed out in the article "17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees?" those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and, in particular, a leveraged basket of mREITs such as MORL, MRRL and REML could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was correlated to the S&P 500 (SPY).

I still tend to believe that the massive tax-policy-induced increase in inequality will cause increasing excesses of loanable and investable funds, above commercially reasonable ways to utilize those funds. This will eventually result in an overinvestment cycle with a recession, and that will ultimately be very good for the 2X Leveraged ETNs. However, there does exist now some possibility that there may be some reversal of the shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class as a result of the midterm elections and the Democrats taking control of the House of Representatives. There are other significant risks as well.

Taking all of this into consideration, I'm still a cautious buyer of 2X Leveraged ETNs and have added to them recently. When one of the UBS 2X Leveraged ETNs based on similar index as another can be bought lower than the other one, it would make sense to buy whichever was cheaper. Until September 6, 2018, MRRL, REML and MORL traded very close to their net asset (indicative) values, as MRRL and REML still do. When MORL was trading at a large premium to net asset value, selling MORL and buying REML was a good move. This was particularly relevant for those whose MORL was held at Fidelity, which allows new purchases of REML but only allows sales of MORL. It might be noted that while Fidelity does not now allow new purchases of SMHD, it does, as of now, allow new purchases of SMHB. While all 2X leveraged ETNs have some possibility of early redemption, the possibility is more remote for SMHB than for SMHD. That is possibly why Fidelity allows new purchase of SMHB and not SMHD.

I am still a cautious buyer of BDCL, primarily as a high-yielding diversifier in my portfolio of other high-yielding 2X leveraged ETNs. My projection of $0.541 for the BDCL January 2019 BDCL dividend would be a trailing four-quarter annual rate of $2.4881. The trailing four-quarter annual rate of $2.321 would be a 16.7% simple yield, with BDCL priced at $13.90 and an annualized quarterly compounded yield of 17.7%. If someone thought that over the next five years market and credit conditions would remain relatively stable, and thus, BDCL would continue to yield 17.7% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $226,617 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $17,700 first-year annual rate to $40,449 annually.

BDCL Components and Contributions to the April 2019 Dividend

Name Ticker Weight % Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Ares Capital Corp ARCC 10.05 17 3/14/2019 0.42 q 0.0690 Main Street Capital Corp MAIN 9.35 37.19 3/19/2019 0.59 m 0.0412 Prospect Capital Corp PSEC 8.86 6.61 4/29/2019 0.18 m 0.0671 Fs Kkr Capital Corp FSK 5.84 6.04 3/19/2019 0.19 q 0.0511 TPG Specialty Lending Inc TSLX 5.37 19.97 3/14/2019 0.51 q 0.0381 Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc HTGC 4.81 12.3 3/1/2019 0.31 q 0.0337 Golub Capital BDC Inc GBDC 4.51 17.83 3/6/2019 0.32 q 0.0225 Apollo Investment Corp AINV 4.13 15.13 3/20/2019 0.45 q 0.0341 New Mountain Finance Corp NMFC 4.04 13.37 3/14/2019 0.34 q 0.0286 Tcg Bdc Inc CGBD 3.64 14.89 3/28/2019 0.37 q 0.0251 Solar Capital Ltd SLRC 3.64 20.94 3/20/2019 0.41 q 0.0198 TCP Capital Corp TCPC 3.62 14.12 3/14/2019 0.36 q 0.0257 Goldman Sachs Bdc Closed End Fund GSBD 2.95 20.69 3/28/2019 0.45 q 0.0178 Fifth Street Finance Corp OCSL 2.31 5.16 3/14/2019 0.095 q 0.0118 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd PFLT 2.08 12.85 3/19/2019 0.285 m 0.0128 PennantPark Investment Corp PNNT 2.06 6.9 3/19/2019 0.18 q 0.0149 BlackRock Kelso Capital Corp BKCC 1.73 6 3/15/2019 0.18 q 0.0144 Barings Bdc Inc BBDC 1.66 9.85 3/12/2019 0.12 q 0.0056 Newtek Business Services Corp NEWT 1.44 18.5 3/14/2019 0.4 q 0.0087 Gladstone Investment Corp GAIN 1.41 11.6 3/19/2019 0.204 m 0.0069 Fidus Investment Corp FDUS 1.39 15.14 3/7/2019 0.39 q 0.0100 Qxford Square Capital Corp OXSQ 1.38 1/6/1900 3/14/2019 0.2 q 0.0122 Capital Southwest Corp CSWC 1.35 20.94 2/28/2019 0.48 q 0.0086 Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp TPVG 1.27 12.94 3/7/2019 0.36 0.0098 Solar Senior Capital Ltd SUNS 0.96 17.09 3/20/2019 0.3525 m 0.0055 Gladstone Capital Corp GLAD 0.94 9.04 3/19/2019 0.21 m 0.0061 Stellus Capital Investment Corp SCM 0.94 14 3/28/2019 0.3399 m 0.0063 Monroe Capital Corp MRCC 0.93 12.13 3/14/2019 0.35 m 0.0075 THL Credit Inc TCRD 0.84 6.51 3/19/2019 0.21 q 0.0075 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp OCSI 0.72 8.26 3/14/2019 0.155 q 0.0038 Medley Capital Corp MCC 0.61 3.24 2/21/2019 0.05 q 0.0026 MVC Capital Inc MVC 0.6 9.3 12/31/2018 0.15 q WhiteHorse Finance Inc WHF 0.59 14.33 3/25/2019 0.355 q 0.0041 Horizon Technology Finance Corp HRZN 0.58 11.62 5/16/2019 0.1 m 0.0014 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc BCSF 0.57 19.59 3/28/2019 0.41 q 0.0033 KCAP Financial Inc KCAP 0.53 3.58 1/4/2019 0.1 q 0.0041 OFS Capital Corp OFS 0.51 11.93 3/21/2019 0.34 q 0.0040 Capitala Finance Corp CPTA 0.5 8 3/20/2019 0.2499 m 0.0043 Garrison Capital Inc. GARS 0.48 7.28 3/21/2019 0.23 q 0.0042 Alcentra Capital Corp ABDC 0.4 7.52 03/28/2019 0.18 q 0.0027 CM Finance Inc CMFN 0.23 7.41 3/14/2019 0.25 q 0.0022 Great Elm Capital Corp GECC 0.22 8.26 3/28/2019 0.249 m 0.0018

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDCL, MORL, MRRL, CEFL, SMHD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.