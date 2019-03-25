General Dynamics: A Wonderful Company Trading At Fair Value

We’ve seen a lot of green in the markets as of late. I know that I’ve seen the value of my holdings increase significantly from the December lows. That’s great, right? Making money is the point of all this investing that we’re doing, after all. However, while I’m certainly happy to see my wealth increase, I’m also a bit downhearted because while my wealth in 2019 is certainly important to me, my ultimate goals are much further down the road and what I’d really like to be doing at this point in my investing career is accumulating high quality DGI stocks on the cheap. That’s difficult to do when the market is nearing new highs.

I’m constantly on the look out for high quality, beaten down names, but they’re becoming harder and harder to find right now. One of the reasons that I created The Dividend Growth Club was to bring together others who’re in pursuit of similar goals to mine so that we can combine our collective consciousness for the good of all Club members. The Club is still young, having only been around for a couple of weeks now, but that goal is already coming to fruition.

In the comment section of a recent piece I published there, a member mentioned that I should take a closer look at General Dynamics (GD). I had to admit that I didn’t follow that stock closely because I’m generally opposed to investing in defense names. This is just a personal preference of mine that I’ve discussed before with readers. However, just because I’m not interested in buying shares of a stock for moral reasons doesn’t mean that others should follow me down that path.

When it comes to morals and investing, everyone’s stance is going to be different. Certain people won’t invest in “sin stocks” like tobacco, alcohol, marijuana, casinos, etc. Others won’t invest in companies that don’t pay their workers what they consider to be a living wage, or in stocks whose products and/or service harm the environment. Some people don’t invest in companies for religious reasons. Others even use politics as a deterrent from owning certain shares. And, others will own anything and everything, so long as they believe it will lead to profits.

At the end of the day, who am I to say what is right and what is wrong in this regard? So long as you’re at peace with the decisions you’re making regarding the equities you own, I’m happy for you. So, while I won’t be buying shares of General Dynamics anytime soon, that doesn’t mean that the company isn’t a potentially attractive DG investment right now. In this piece, I’ll be putting my moral stance aside and focusing on the company’s operations and fundamentals, trying to determine if its recent sell-off is justified or yet another example of an irrational move that value investors should be taking advantage of.

It’s the recent sell-off that GD shares experienced that caught my eye when I first started to look into the company. GD’s 52-week high is $229.74, yet today, shares are trading for less than $170. It’s rare to find a well known, large cap company like GD trading down 25% from its highs right now. This sort of price action oftentimes represents deep value. However, after a closer look at GD shares, I realized that’s not quite the case here.

The run up from ~$150 to ~$230 in 2017 was not justified by the fundamentals. This was during a time when defense spending rhetoric, both domestically and internationally, was a common theme, yet much of this narrative didn’t play out (especially, internationally) and GD’s bottom line growth (15%) could not keep up with the positive sentiment surrounding the equity.

I think GD is a classic example of sentiment and unfounded momentum pushing a stock higher, letting it get ahead of itself. The sell-off that occurred throughout much of 2018 seems to be a reversion to the mean more than anything else. Looking ahead, GD’s growth prospects aren’t much different now than they have been during much of the last couple of decades. Because of this, I don’t think the stock deserves an above average premium being placed on it. GD’s long-term average P/E ratio is 15.3x. Right now, the stock is trading for 15x earnings. A quick look at the F.A.S.T. Graph below leads me to believe that even though GD's shares are down big from the highs, they’re actually trading at fair value.

While 15x might look really attractive to some considering the fact that GD spent much of the last couple of years trading for ~20x earnings, it’s worth noting that during the Great Recession, GD's shares traded for single-digit multiples. Actually from 2009-2013, GD spent the vast majority of its time trading with a sub-10x multiple. Do I expect to see a 9x multiple on GD's shares in the near future? No. But, I do think this relatively recent weakness should be considered when looking at today’s premium. If recent history were to repeat itself, GD could have much, much lower to sink from these 15x levels.

But, just because a stock isn’t dirt cheap, doesn’t mean that it isn’t a good buy. Without a doubt, GD is a very high quality company. As I said in the introduction to this piece, I’m admittedly a novice when it comes to closely following the defense industry. Before I began the research required for this article, I thought of GD as a tank company. And while GD is famous for its iconic Abrams tanks, I quickly found out that GD’s product and services portfolio is much, much more expansive than I previously thought.

GD is a world leader in the ground combat systems with its Stryker, Abrams, and AJAX franchises, but it also has leading positions in the submarine market, the business class jet market (GD owns Gulfstream Aerospace which is responsible for the well known G6 planes), and after its recent CSRA deal, GD is a leader in the IT space, having recently become one of the largest IT contractors for the U.S. government.

In 2018, GD’s Aerospace segment posted annual revenues of $8.5b, which represented 4% growth y/y. GD delivered 121 aircraft, which was in line with the company’s prior guidance. The company boasts 17.6% margins on these plane sales. And, on top of this, GD is expanding its aerospace services business, which generated more than $2b in revenues in 2018. GD made an acquisition in 2018 to help grow the services business (Hawker Pacific) and now this segment of the company helps to support more than 2,700 Gulfstream jets worldwide.

In the Defense segment, GD performed well in 2018 too. Combat Systems revenues increased 5% and posted margins of 15.4%. Marine Systems revenues increased 6% y/y and posted 9% margins. The company’s Mission Systems revenues increased by 5.5% on the year, with margins of 13.9%. And lastly, we arrive at probably the most exciting aspect of the Defense segment: Information Technology. IT revenues were up 87.5% in 2018. Much of this growth was due to the CSRA acquisition. Excluding CSRA, GD’s IT segment posted 4.3% revenue growth (which still isn’t too shabby). In the Q4 earnings report presentation, GD's management highlighted the fact that the company had a win rate of over 75% in the IT department. Obviously, the services they’re offering appear to be attractive for customers. This bodes well for the company and its ~$25b active proposal pipeline in the IT space.

It is nice to see a company that appears to be firing on all cylinders. The market might have gotten ahead of itself with regard to GD’s valuation premium, but as far as operations go, it appears that this management team is right on track. And, looking ahead to 2019, it appears that management is optimistic that this success will continue. As you can see below, they’re expecting to see annual revenue growth of ~6.4% and EPS growth of 4.2%.

Mid-single-digit growth might not be attractive to everyone, but when I see a mature company like GD posting regular growth statistics, returning significant amounts of money to shareholders, and trading at a fair valuation, I start to get excited.

Speaking of shareholder returns, that’s probably the best place to end this article because they’re why I think GD is such a great potential investment in the first place. GD is a dividend aristocrat, with 27 years of consecutive annual dividend increases. This means that GD has managed to not only maintain but also increase its dividend throughout the last two major financial meltdowns (the dot-com boom/bust at the turn of the millennia and the Great Recession in 08/09). This shows that GD's management has built a durable business with a wide moat that can continue to produce results in even the most dire of economic situations.

Looking back to the year 2000, GD has grown its dividend at a CAGR of 11.4%. The company’s smallest dividend increase in the last 19 years was 6.7% in 2003. The company has provided double-digit annual increases for 7 out of the last 10 years. In 2018, GD increased its dividend by 10.7%. And, after all of these strong double-digit growth performances, GD’s payout ratio is still a very conservative ~33%. Basically, any way you slice it, GD is a wonderful dividend growth company.

Making matters even better for shareholders, GD is not just a dividend growth story, but a buyback story as well. In 2018, GD bought back 10.1m shares for $1.8b. Over the last 5 years, GD's management has used its buyback to reduce its outstanding share count by an impressive 13.2%. And this isn’t a chronic financial engineering story. Prior to the CSRA acquisition, GD’s debt levels had remained fairly steady (meaning that the company wasn’t using debt to fund the buyback).

And while we’re on the subject of debt, I should note that GD has ~$11.4b of long-term debt on the balance sheet. This is its highest level in years; however, the company maintains a very impressive A+ S&P credit rating. GD produced nearly $2.5b of free cash flow in 2018, meaning that management could use FCF to pay its current debt load down in relatively short order if they wanted to.

Conclusion:

After taking my first close look at GD, it’s relatively clear to me that this is a great company to own for the long term. GD offers both dividend safety/security with its conservative payout ratio and well managed balance sheet and strong dividend growth prospects. The company’s yield isn’t particularly high at 2.4%, but if the company continues to produce low double-digit dividend growth over into the future just like it has during the past, it won’t take long for an investor’s yield on cost to compound to significant levels.

In short, I’m not personally interested in buying shares of GD because of the industry that it operates in; but, if I were to have a change of heart and be willing to add exposure to primary defense names to my portfolio, GD would be near the top of my watch list.

I don’t think that shares are particularly cheap right now, but I think they’re trading at a fair value. But, there is nothing wrong with buying shares of a high quality company trading at fair value. Over the long term, this is actually a fairly simple and easy way to generate wealth in the markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.