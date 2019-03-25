Will Boeing Follow Pattern For Scandal Stocks?

The Boeing decline seems like it will last at least as long as the median.

In other scandals, the stocks have taken a median of about three months to hit bottom.

The recent crash of two Boeing 737-MAX jets represents one of the most serious - if not the worst - corporate scandal this decade.

Whenever a quality company suffers a scandal, the immediate reaction of some investors is to buy the dip. We've seen buy recommendations in articles about Boeing (NYSE:BA) following the second crash of its new 737-MAX 8 jet in Ethiopia.

Corporate scandals tend to follow a pattern: Initial event, investigations leading to further discoveries, congressional hearings (sometimes), corrective actions, legal punishments and settlements. Time then tells whether the preventive measures have been successful. These phases have occurred in several of the large-capitalization corporate scandals from this decade.

I've been keeping a spreadsheet of corporate scandals this decade. Boeing is the tenth on the list.

Company Type Pre-event price Date Bottom Date % Decline Length BP (NYSE:BP) Explosion/ oil spill 55.78 3/5/2010 27.02 6/25/2010 52% 112 days Target (NYSE:TGT) Data breach 62.36 12/13/2013 55.69 5/23/2014 11% 161 days Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) Emissions cheating 167.95 9/11/2015 92.36 10/2/2015 45% 21 days Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) Food poisoning 640.23 10/31/2015 255.46 2/9/2018 60% 832 days Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Account fraud 50.55 9/2/2016 44.6 11/4/2016 12% 63 days Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Data breach 142.72 9/7/2017 92.98 9/15/2017 35% 8 days Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sexual harassment 200.6 1/25/2018 163.06 3/2/2018 19% 36 days Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Data misuse 185.09 3/15/2018 131.55 11/18/2018 29% 248 days Tesla* (NASDAQ:TSLA) Misleading tweets 341.99 8/6/2018 250.56 10/8/2018 27% Boeing* (BA) 737-MAX crashes 422.54 3/8/2019 362.17 3/22/2019 14% *Ongoing

As you can see, the steepest and longest decline was that of Chipotle Mexican Grill, which suffered a spate of seven food poisoning incidents between 2015 and 2018. The stock bottomed in 2017 after new safety procedures were implemented, and has continued to rise even though there was a new incident in 2018.

Excluding the ongoing Tesla and Boeing situations (Facebook is also ongoing, but the stock low appears to have been reached), the median length of decline is 88 days. The average is much higher, 185 days, because Chipotle skews it upward. The average percentage decline is 33%, close to the median decline of 32%. Boeing has not reached any of these figures yet.

The Boeing case appears more serious than any of the other scandals. I couldn't find any record of deaths linked to the Chipotle food poisonings. However, another scandal did result in deaths, when 11 oil workers were killed in the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon explosion.

The two 737-MAX 8 crashes have killed 346 people, and the resulting wrongful death lawsuits will be expensive and time-consuming.

The Lion Air crash in Indonesia, last October 29, produced a 7% decline in Boeing stock, barely making a blip on the chart. The stock recovered the lost ground within a week, despite the fact that the cause was quickly tied to malfunctioning angle-of-attack sensors. It took the Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10 for regulators (and the market) to recognize a serious problem.

It is not particularly unusual for new models of jets to crash. Barron's pointed out that Boeing had a situation in 1989 when two of its new 737-400 models had fatal crashes, leading to order cancellations, yet the stock was higher within six months.

Facebook Experience

Last March, I took a first look at scandal stocks in an article about Facebook, predicting a short decline.

That turned out to be too optimistic, as the stock didn't bottom until October. Its biggest drop occurred after-hours on July 25, not because of any specific scandal development, but because CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced large increases in security-related expenditures and forecast depressed profit margins.

Could the Facebook experience relate to Boeing, with the fix being so expensive it makes a material difference in the finances of the company?

Probably not, unless skeptical European and Chinese regulators decide the 737-MAX 8 cannot be operated safely without major changes.

Vaughn Cordle's Seeking Alpha article (co-authored by Don McGregor (USAF Maj Gen (ret)) provides the best summary of the situation I've seen. It highlights three contributing factors, with pilot error by the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crews being the most important, followed by Boeing's omissions in providing critical data to the FAA and airlines, followed by faulty sensors that triggered the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation system (MCAS).

Under this scenario, the airlines, Boeing, and the manufacturer of the sensors could share liability. The article presents a range of possible fixes, ranging from 1-4 months in a best-case solution to 5-13 months in the worst case.

737 Family Stretched

The narrow-body 737 is the best-selling series of commercial jets in history, with 13 models and more than 10,000 sold since its debut in 1967. Southwest Airlines famously keeps costs down by never flying anything else.

However, it has been stretched to the limit by longer planes with more powerful engines that have increased capacity and range:

"Boeing has always made fantastic, safe aircraft," Ross Aimer, the CEO of the airline consulting and legal firm Aero Consulting Experts, told Business Insider. "But in the case of 737, a simple way to describe it is, how many times can you modify your old 1980s Honda Civic? This is basically what Boeing is doing with the 737."

The compromise solution on the 737-MAX 8, involving mounting a more powerful engine forward, required the creation of an automated system to pitch the nose downward to avoid stalls. Sensors triggering the system are believed to have malfunctioned, and the pilots of the two crashed planes were unable to override them.

Boeing faces a federal criminal investigation over how the jet won Federal Aviation Administration certification, an order cancelation from Indonesia, and separate reviews from European and Canadian regulators no longer are content to follow the lead of the FAA.

Fixes are likely to include software, pilot training, and mandatory warning lights. Boeing and the FAA are reportedly near completion of the software update, which it wants installed by the end of April. Still, that may not satisfy regulators in other countries, and Air Canada plans to remove the jet from its schedule until at least July 1.

After the 737-MAX 8 begins flying again, assuming most orders were not canceled, the stock should be primed for recovery no matter what fines and legal awards the company must pay. However, the risk of a third disastrous crash will hang over the stock for months if not years.

And even if that works out, at some point Boeing will have to start the decades-long process of phasing in a replacement for the 737 family to better compete with the Airbus A320 family, which is younger and, being wider and less noisy, feels less like a cattle car on long flights.

It helps Boeing that the industry is effectively a duopoly and order backlogs stretch several years, making it impossible for airlines to fill their needs by simply switching to Airbus. Still, no company can afford to allow its workhorse product to lose ground, and I expect Boeing is already thinking about what comes after the 737 era.

Conclusion: My best guess is that Boeing stock will be buffeted by non-U.S. regulators and airlines for a while, bottoming just before Canada, Europe, and China give the 737-MAX 8 the all clear. This could take place in a couple months, but could stretch out if aviation boards decide to make an example of sloppiness by Boeing and the FAA.

The length of the decline is likely to be similar to or longer than the three-month median length of drops in other scandals. Until then, I'd stay away.

Note: If readers have any other suggestions for recent big-cap corporate scandals to add to my spreadsheet, please let me know.

