All The Same Problem Of Apple's Valuation

If the growth rates of Apple’s financial indicators are included in the valuation model, any signs of undervaluation of the company vanish.

Considering that the actual P/E of Apple is now about x16, is it a good level for a long-term purchase?

Over the last 12 years, the “fair” P/E of Apple has not dropped below x15.9.

It is always useful to analyze a company from different points of view. It is like looking at a jigsaw puzzle ‒ the more pieces you see in their right places, the easier it is to understand what is depicted in the whole picture. And today I suggest supplementing your vision of the current fundamental state of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) with a very unusual puzzle.

An investor buying a share of the company whose, for example, P/E multiple is x5, expects that in the future the share price will grow so much that, the real or "fair" value of the P/E multiple will be higher than it was at the time of purchase. Therefore, it's always useful to analyze the current multiple values in the context of its historic, "fair" value.

The calculation of "fair" P/E is simple: we assume a cost of equity based on the U.S. 10-year bond yield plus a 6% equity risk premium and discount back today's price, and divide the result by EPS TTM, corresponding to a specific period in the past. So, we get "fair" P/E based on the current share price at a point of time in the past, taking into account the acceptable cost of capital.

So, let’s look at the history of the “fair” P/E multiple of Apple (the calculations is here):

Well, as we can see, over the last 12 years, the “fair” P/E of Apple has not dropped below x15.9. Taking into consideration that the actual P/E of Apple is now about x16, the conclusion is that it is a good level for a long-term purchase.

But... I am personally always suspicious of static multiples, namely multiples that are not adjusted for the growth rate of the base indicator, since it is growth that is the key driver of a company’s capitalization. So let’s calculate everything again, but for the P/E to Growth multiple (I used a three-year CAGR as the growth rate):

(the calculations is here)

The situation has changed dramatically - apart from the last year and a half, the “fair” PEG of Apple has not risen above the level of x1.5, while the current actual PEG is x1.79, which means that amid the most probable scenario, such an investment would provide only minimum or even negative return.

Final Thoughts

Having analyzed the fundamental state of Apple in various ways, I constantly stumble on the same problem: if the actual or estimated growth rates of Apple’s financial indicators are included in the model, any signs of undervaluation of the company vanish. The calculation of the “fair” PEG has once again confirmed this regularity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.