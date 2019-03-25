Polaris: The Least Recession Proof Company There Is

However, I'm on the lookout for more recessionary signals for the potential to turn quite bearish on the company's 24 months ahead with a price target as low as $60.00.

As more factors remain against the company, I remain neutral on the company for 2019 with a price target around 8% over its current one.

As a possible recession looms in consumer spending markets, the company is not positioned well with a new debt load and high inventories from last year.

Polaris Industries (PII) is a global powersports vehicle manufacturer.

The company operates in multiple segments, including off-road vehicles (ORV), snowmobiles and motorcycles in which it holds the #1, #2 and #2 market share position, respectively. It manufactures both gas-powered and all-electric all-terrain vehicles under multiple brand names around the globe. Its snowmobile sales come primarily from the United States, Canada, Russia and northern Europe, where growth is the highest.

The company is reliant on global independent dealers which share the costs and profits from each product sold. In 2018, these dealers made $1.6 billion in gross sales, based on the company's financial reporting.

Beyond the fact that sales are rather cyclical for the company, the entire industry is extremely cyclical to global economic conditions. These types of activities and sales, excluding mobility assistance perhaps, are reliant on hobbies and spare-time activities and show slumps in times of recessions. As more and more signals are flashing for a cyclical slowdown in global consumer spending, the company is on the ropes this time around with high inventory and regular expenses given the amount of debt it has taken on. I believe the company will underperform the market in case a recession does indeed hit.

Industry Overview

The off-road vehicle market is comprised primarily of all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles, with the former showing some decline in sales in 2018, but the latter showing an increase. ATVs sold around 370,000 units in 2018 while side-by-side vehicles topped 500,000 in the same time period, which, based off those numbers and an industry-wide ASP, show the company as the market leader with the number one market share position.

The snowmobile market has seen increased sales in 2018, with the company estimating around 125,000 units being sold around the globe. Based off these numbers and industry ASP, the company holds the number two market share spot.

The motorcycle market is comprised of four segments: cruisers, touring, sport bikes and standard motorcycles, with sales dipping slightly to 190,000 in North America in 2018. One of the company's core market brands - 900cc and above motorcycles - also decreased slightly in 2018 and sold around 300,000 around the globe. The company holds the second largest market share based off their sales and unit sales, according to the company.

The company also has products to target the global adjacent markets, which include mobility supporters, light duty haulers, industrial and urban commuting and tactical defense vehicles. The addressable market is around $6 billion, according to the company, and they've only just scratched the surface. The company also targets what they call the "aftermarket" market which include parts, garments and accessories and have an addressable market of around $10 billion. The Powersports market is also one the company is targeting with their products and has a $2 billion addressable market, of which the company has barely touched the surface of and believes to have great potential in.

The company's recently acquired a boats market segment which helps them target an $8 billion industry of recreational marine boats which include bowrider, cruiser, pontoon and fishing boats. The company believes fishing boats and pontoon boats are the fastest growing market segment and have adjusted their sales strategy accordingly.

(All data according to company research and financial filings)

Possible Recession Positioning

Throughout 2018, the company recorded much higher overall expenditures which were boosted by higher inventories, with finished goods rising nearly 30% from the previous year. This resulted in a high factory inventory expense of $108 million. It is unclear if higher overall sales expectations were not met or if some other factor contributed to this rise, which also included a rise in raw materials and parts.

Another factor is the company's expansion. It does own a good portion of its over 6M square feet of manufacturing, R&D, wholesale distribution and other facilities around the world, but its higher expansion costs right ahead of a possible cyclical slowdown in sales in the United States is not a good sign. Given the higher interest expense and the natural depreciation in manufacturing and other hardware and property, any forced cost cutting measures will result in a net loss on investment for the company.

Debt and Spending

The company has a debt issue after its acquisitions of TAP and Boat Holdings in 2016 and 2018, respectively, as it took on over $1 billion in debt to fund those acquisitions, resulting in total debt holdings of $1.962 billion. As a result of this debt and the fact that a substantial portion of their borrowings are subject to LIBOR or "prime" rate changes, interest expense climbed to $57 million in 2018 and is expected to be just under $80 million for 2019.

Cash flows are very uncertain with Polaris given its capital expenditures expected for the upcoming years. In 2017, the company normalized their spending habits, but continued on course with nearly $1 billion in investing activities throughout 2018. If the company limits expansion and new facility manufacturing along with being more strategically focused when it comes to acquisitions (or simply being forced to do so in a recessionary scenario), they can comfortably generate $500 million in cash.

The company spent $350 million on share repurchases in 2018. Like many other companies, Polaris falsely thought the market would continue to rise. Only a fraction of that was spent post December of 2018 and the company has 3.25M shares left to be repurchased under its various authorizations which totaled 90M shares since 1996 (87M of which they used), which means they have under $300 million in expense potential related to share buybacks in 2019, pending any new authorization plan.

Expected cash flows from operations of $500 million for 2019 gets fairly diluted when you take into account $150 million in cash dividend and $80 million in interest expense. That leaves $270 million which is just enough to repurchase the 3.25M remaining shares. Any increases beyond the previous-year levels in capital expenditures will result in a net loss of cash, in which the company only has $160 million of as of their latest report. The company generated only $31 million in net cash for the entire 2018 reporting period.

Expectations and Projections

The company has been showing a boost in revenues because of the aforementioned acquisitions of TAP and Boat Holdings, which contributed $700 million to sales in 2017 and $208 million in 2018, respectively. The company's TAP holdings are categorized under their "aftermarket" revenue segment.

Nonetheless, current projections based off the company's core addressable markets call for a nice bump in both sales and EPS in the coming years. 2019 EPS is expected at $6.09 and sales at $6.78 billion, an 11.5% rise from 2018. For 2020, EPS of $6.96 and sales of $7.01 billion are expected, a 14.3% and 3.4% rise from the prior year, respectively.

For 2019, the company expects a combination of trade tariffs, currency fluctuations and higher interest rates to have a $1.50 impact per share to earnings. This may, overall, be a conservative estimate with no trade resolution in sight and currency fluctuations remaining on the high end due to global uncertainty on multiple fronts. The company has $55 million in currency derivatives against the Canadian dollar, which is in losing territory, and Mexican Peso longs from after the 2016 Presidential elections which are in the money. These hedges can cause another headwind for the company if trade disputes don't settle in the near future.

Investment Conclusion and Valuation

Even though Polaris has exceptional brand recognition alongside the 1st or 2nd market share position in most of its operating business segments, it's clear by recent developments, which include debt-fueled acquisitions and expansions, that the company is not well prepared for a cyclical slowdown in spending.

From a valuation standpoint, given the uncertain prospect ahead for 2019 and the company's balance sheet headwinds, I believe their fair value lies in an earnings multiple of around 14x which results in a 2019 price target of $85.00 per share. This represents a neutral position on the company for the year ahead, and if a recessionary spending environment does indeed occur in 2019, I believe the company will post negative sales growth which won't justify a valuation over 10x earnings which implies a price target of around $60.00 per share (assuming they still post $6.09 in EPS).

All in all, this is a prime way to play a looming recession which, if one does occur, the company is positioned poorly with high interest expense and inventories which may be "out of style" and sold for discounted prices. I remain neutral on the company until more consumer spending data comes in.

