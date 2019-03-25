Goldman Sachs: Will We Get To Buy This At Our Price?

We explain why we don't own the stock and why we are watching for a reentry.

Goldman Sachs (GS) has faced a perfect storm. The combination of weaker than expected results, general disdain for financial stocks and its specific involvement in the 1MDB scandal have left this once high flying stock in the doldrums. The company has returned a rather poor 27.81% over 3 years and trailed its peers such as Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Morgan Stanley (MS) by a rather wide margin.

Data by YCharts

But has the market gone too far in discounting this stock?

The sheer value

Goldman Sachs delivered $25.27 in EPS in 2018 driven by growth in all key segments.

Source: GS Q4 2018 earnings

The forward estimates have been coming down in light of the turmoil in the fourth quarter of 2018, which will likely dampen the investment banking returns in 2019.

Source: Yahoo finance

We still think the EPS shown above are likely to prove a tad optimistic. We also do not want to rely on what might be peak earnings to invest in a stock. So what is a sustainable level of earnings here? One way to get to that number is to look at Goldman's long-term return on equity. Barring the big jump post 2009, it has moved between 12% and 6%.

Data by YCharts

The recent spike over 14% has been driven by late cycle earnings alongside the tax cuts. Those likely are not sustainable. But even assuming we just average 9% from here, we can get a longer-term run rate. Applying the 9% ROE to a $200 tangible book value gets us to $18 per share.

Goldman should be able to generate $18/share in EPS annually over the next 5-10 years, without adjusting for any buybacks from those earnings or further compounding from retained earnings. So we are looking at GS trading at a sustainable P/E ratio of about 10.5X.

That valuation metric, tangible book value, also shows how cheap the stock has become.

Data by YCharts

While the charts show that BAC and JPM have held a premium to GS for a long time, we think the stunningly flat yield curve means that GS should at the minimum narrow the discount.

It's important to recall that in spite of GS being considered/measured as a bank nowadays, it is neither JPM nor BAC in the pure sense of functioning as a retail bank that mainly counts on loan deposit margins and/or long-term/short-term spreads.

Investing and lending activities only account for 21% of GS' revenue. Its traditional bread and butter activities (investment banking, investment management, and mostly institutional client services) are still making the bulk here. For that reason, we view GS as less sensitive than anyone else in its peer group.

Source: GS Q3 2018 earnings

Hence, we expect it to be a much better play in an era of flat and inverted yield curves.

The 1MDB risk

While the baseline numbers suggest that the stock is an exceptional buy at the current price, the 1MDB scandal does give us some pause. While the issue has been beaten to death in other articles, our rough synopsis here is that Goldman did issue $6.5 billion worth of securities for the 1MDB fund which was later discovered to be a fraud. The issue is being investigated in multiple countries and Citigroup (C) estimates that GS could be fined as high as $9 billion for this. This is not chump change and the amount represents 16% of Goldman's current market capitalization. We do think a base case fine has been discounted here, but in light of the risks we felt a wider than average margin of safety makes sense.

The December trade

We did take our first stab at buying this in December 2018.

Source: Wheel Of Fortune December 14 Alert

At the time, the world appeared to be ending and Goldman Sachs had declined 8 days in a row. It was down 37% from its March 2018 high, and down 31.4% YTD on a total return basis.

Now, obviously GS was not hovering anywhere close to our put strike price and that put expired worthless, allowing us to bank a 5.42% return.

Source: Author's calculations

Conclusion

We missed getting long earlier but made good money on the options. However, with the market in the process of what we think is an important top, we believe GS should be on everyone's radar. Financials have been the canary in the coal mine and have underperformed the broader averages recently.

Data by YCharts

We also think it is likely that they get beat up hard here, but they will also likely bottom before the broader indices. Goldman is on the top of our wish list and this time we want to sell the put that gets us in at the best possible price. When the time comes to buy, you won't want to, but we definitely will.

