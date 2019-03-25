Celgene/Bristol-Myers Merger: The Arb Spread Continuum Offers Clues

I believe examining the arbitrage spread continuum provides insight as to which way shareholder votes may be leaning.

It's nearly impossible to discern the outcome by reading headlines; everyone is "talking their book."

Uncertainty around the proposed Bristol-Myers/Celgene merger remains elevated as several institutional investors lobby against the deal.

Back in early January, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) made an offer to acquire Celgene Corp. (CELG).

Several S.A. authors contributed thoughtful commentaries reflecting upon the April 12 shareholder voting outcome. If affirmative, the voting will clear the way for a third-quarter closing.

In this article, I'll weigh in, too: sharing an indicator I believe is a useful gauge to help cut through the market chatter.

Deal Basics And A Few Clarifications

Before checking the arb spread continuum, the highlights of the potential transaction are found below.

For reference, the Bristol-Myers press release is found here. The SEC merger filing is found here.

Quoted material following in this section was copied from the S-4 filing.

Overview

The offer to Celgene shareholders includes one share of BMY stock, plus $50 cash, plus one CVR (Contingent Value Right).

The tradeable CVR entitles the holder to receive a one-time potential payment of $9.00 in cash upon FDA approval of all three of the following compounds: ozanimod (by December 31, 2020), liso-cel (JCAR017) (by December 31, 2020) and bb2121 (by March 31, 2021), in each case for a specified indication.

Presuming the deal is completed, Street analysts suggest the CVR may be worth about $2 at closing.

Bristol's management indicates the deal will be 40% accretive to BMY earnings in the first year.

The transaction is not subject to financing. However, shareholders of both companies must approve the transaction. Routine closing conditions and regulatory approvals are also required to be fulfilled.

Merger Approval/Voting Rules

A majority of Bristol-Myers shareholders casting votes at the Special Meeting are required for the deal to proceed. Shareholders are not being asked to approve the deal directly; they are being asked to approve the issuance of additional BMY stock to complete the transaction.

Approval of the stock issuance requires the affirmative vote of at least a majority of the votes cast by holders of outstanding shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock and Bristol-Myers Squibb preferred stock, which is referred to in this joint proxy statement/prospectus as Bristol-Myers Squibb stock, at a duly called and held meeting of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s stockholders at which a quorum is present.

This requirement may be contrasted versus the approval mechanics for Celgene shareholders.

Celgene cannot complete the merger and the merger consideration will not be paid unless its stockholders adopt the merger agreement and the other closing conditions specified in the merger agreement are met. Because adoption of the merger agreement requires the affirmative vote of the holders of at least a majority of shares of Celgene common stock outstanding and entitled to vote thereon, a Celgene stockholder’s abstention from voting, the failure of a Celgene stockholder who holds his or her shares in “street name” through a broker, bank or other nominee holder of record to give voting instructions to that broker, bank or other nominee holder of record or any other failure of a Celgene stockholder to vote will have the same effect as a vote “AGAINST” the proposal to adopt the merger agreement.

The voting requirements are materially different. Only a majority of the Bristol-Myers votes cast at the Special Meeting are necessary for approval, while Celgene governance requires a majority of the total stock outstanding to vote affirmatively.

Termination fees

Celgene may be required to pay Bristol-Myers Squibb a termination fee of $2.2 billion, which is referred to in this joint proxy statement/prospectus as the Celgene termination fee, and if the merger agreement is terminated under certain other circumstances, Bristol-Myers Squibb may be required to pay Celgene a termination fee of $2.2 billion, which is referred to in their joint proxy statement/prospectus as the Bristol-Myers Squibb termination fee. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb is required to reimburse Celgene for up to $40 million of its reasonable and out-of-pocket costs and expenses incurred in connection with the merger agreement and the merger if the merger agreement is terminated by either Bristol-Myers Squibb or Celgene due to the Bristol-Myers Squibb stockholders voting on and failing to approve the stock issuance at the Bristol-Myers Squibb special meeting, which reimbursement is referred to in this joint proxy statement/prospectus as the Celgene fee reimbursement, and Celgene is required to reimburse Bristol-Myers Squibb for up to $40 million of its reasonable and out-of-pocket costs and expenses incurred in connection with the merger agreement and the merger if the merger agreement is terminated by either Bristol-Myers Squibb or Celgene due to the Celgene stockholders voting on and failing to adopt the merger agreement at the Celgene special meeting, which reimbursement is referred to in this joint proxy statement/prospectus as the Bristol-Myers Squibb fee reimbursement.

See pages 200-201 in the SEC S-4 filing)

A termination fee payment ($2.2 billion) may be triggered by several actions. The most notable applies if either party backs out of the transaction due to receipt of a superior offer being received prior to the shareholder vote; and this leads to a shareholder rejection of the merger, and such offer advances to become a definitive agreement within a year. In this case, the party electing to back out pays the other.

If Celgene or Bristol-Myers shareholders simply vote down the deal, the termination fee isn't applicable. However, the reimbursement fee ($40 million) is due to be paid by the company electing to decline the offer.

“The Spread”

Now to the meat of the matter.

After an acquisition is announced, various investors with different motives become animated. The Bristol-Celgene deal is no exception. Some factions, including Wellington Management and Starboard Value, are against the transaction. Meanwhile, Bristol-Myers management embarked upon a roadshow with the objective of cementing sell-side analysts and other institutional owners into the affirmative.

Experientially, I contend it's very difficult to use media headlines to handicap the potential for a closed/not closed deal. Some of the players get premium air time to “talk their book.” Others are silent, or are not afforded an opportunity. In these situations, I favor watching the “spread,” or the difference between the proposed offer and the current delta between the stocks. The underlying premise is the so-called “smart money” which is more likely to influence the arb spread, one way or the other, given the power of institutional trading volume and potential access to superior scuttlebutt.

The following chart outlines the situation. A picture tells a thousand words:

On January 3, 2019, the day the merger was announced, the spread opened at 15%. For the rest of the month, it ranged between 11% and 14%, and throughout February. In early March, the arb spread blew out to 17%; concurrent with the announcement that Wellington Management and Starboard Value were against the deal.

However, since that time the spread settled back down to 10% (as of last Friday). This is the lowest mark since the buyout hit the Street.

I believe the market digested the Wellington/Starboard news and now leans towards the deal receiving an April 12 shareholder approval. If the spread continues to drift below 10%, it suggests the deal continues on its way to ratification. In any event, I expect the arb is not likely to fall below 5% leading right up to the April 12 shareholder vote.

Other Recommended Reading Regarding Merger Probabilities

Several good Seeking Alpha writers have read the tea leaves and come out pro or con on the deal. I consider two articles to be the best of a fine lot overall: recommended reading for interested investors.

On one hand, S.A. contributor Mott Capital Management suggested the Bristol-Celgene transaction will be turned down, based upon notable put/call options action. Given Mott Capital's recent track record, one cannot dismiss the view. It's important to recognize option statistics keep changing, and will continue to do so leading up to the April 12 vote.

Meanwhile, S.A. Author Bram de Hass performed an analysis of the makeup of the largest Bristol-Myers and Celgene shareholders. He came to the conclusion the deal is likely to pass. Among several reasons supporting the view, he cites several large stockholders own both BMY and CELG shares. Mr. de Hass premises such shareholders will vote for the transaction.

Final Thoughts

M&A activity is rife with curveballs. Many things can go wrong on the way to the wedding. Investors cannot expect certainty, but must rely upon probabilities. Sometimes, certain market indicators may offer insight.

Part of the equation includes the identification and evaluation of negative outcomes to a thesis. Since I am leaning bullish on the transaction receiving shareholder approval, here's some caveats:

Within the next few weeks, an unexpected Bristol-Myers suitor drops in and by doing so, scuttles the Celgene acquisition. I place a “low” likelihood upon this happening.

ISS (Institutional Shareholder Services) comes out against the Bristol-Celgene hookup, advising shareholders to vote down the deal. I place a “low” likelihood upon this happening.

For a variety of possible reasons, the shareholder tide sours on the transaction, and the merger is indeed voted down by the shareholders. Certainly, the Wellington/Starboard campaign against the deal upset the normal M&A cadence; however, the investment community appears to be settling down as evidenced by examining the aforementioned “spread.” If the spread drops below 10% heading into April, I see this as an indicator the rejection likelihood is “low.” If the spread reverses course and moves up... well, that's another story.

Lastly, for your review and reference, here are YTD price-and-volume charts on Bristol-Myers and Celgene:

Courtesy of bigcharts.marketwatch.com

What's your opinion?

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2019 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.