HEXO Corp.: Charging Forward

When people talk about the big players in the cannabis space, two to three names generally come to mind because those are the companies that have, so far, risen to the top of the ladder. However, one of the smaller companies that recently has been making some large, bold claims and moves to back up those moves and claims is HEXO Corp. (HEXO), a Canada-based producer that has seen explosive growth in recent months. Through its latest quarterly filing, as well as due to a result of an acquisition, there is a legitimate case to be made that HEXO could be a quality prospect for investors to consider.

Recent results are impressive

Forecasts regarding the cannabis industry are great, but forecasts only go so far. Only over the past month or so have market participants been able to see some of the impact of Canada's government legalizing the plant and products tied to the plant for recreational purposes. One such winner over this time period has undoubtedly been HEXO, a player whose market cap easily exceeds $1 billion and that, despite not raising billions of dollars like Canopy Growth Corp. (OTC:CGC) or Cronos Group (OTC:CRON), has been successful in growing its brand.

According to management, HEXO generated gross revenue of $16.18 million in its first full quarter following recreational marijuana legalization in Canada. This compares to the paltry $1.18 million the firm generated the same quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. On a net basis (net of excise taxes), sales for the second quarter of the company's 2019 fiscal year totaled $13.38 million. This sales growth was spurred in significant part by the company's recreational cannabis products, with the firm producing 4,938 kg of dried grams and gram equivalents during the quarter compared to 3,550 kg seen a year earlier. Total kilograms sold during that time frame was 2,537, up from just 952 the same time last year.

Not only is production soaring, the company is also benefiting materially from slightly higher realized prices. During the quarter, its adult-use products had an average selling price of $5.83 per gram, up from $5.45 per gram a year ago. While this difference may not look all that large, for the kilograms sold during the second quarter, it accounted for additional gross sales of $1.14 million compared to what would have been generated under last year's pricing. One fear I have had regarding the cannabis space is that the addition of more capacity might result in industry overcapacity to the point that it risks putting pricing pressure on suppliers. Fortunately for HEXO, this does not appear to be the case at this time.

It is true that HEXO is currently incapable of generating a profit (it generated a loss last quarter of $4.33 million), but seeing this kind of growth is nothing to scoff at and it suggests that the future for the firm, if current trends continue, could be bright. One recent development, according to management, has been the expansion of its greenhouse facility, which will now permit the business to grow an estimated 108,000 kg per annum. That's a huge boon for shareholders, and to help fuel that growth and other growth opportunities it is looking at, management has ensured the establishment of around $200 million worth of credit to the company's name.

A big purchase will fuel growth further

Organic growth in any space is great and healthy, but one intelligent way to expand a business, especially during these high-growth times is via M&A. Last October, the management team at HEXO began speaking with rival Newstrike Brands about a potential acquisition or merger of sorts, and earlier this month those talks bore fruit. On March 13th, management announced that it had struck a deal to acquire Newstrike Brands in an all-stock transaction valued at about $263 million. For each share of Newstrike, Newstrike's shareholders will receive 0.06332 shares of HEXO, granting the company's investors a 14% stake in the combined enterprise.

Terms of the deal include a $7.5 million termination fee payable to Newstrike should the transaction fall through, plus a reimbursement of up to $1 million for various expenses related to the cancellation, but while it is possible for Newstrike to entertain other offers (contingent on giving HEXO the opportunity to match said offers), it's probable the deal will go through because the benefit of both parties combining appears to be quite attractive. On the whole, HEXO believes that synergies of $10 million per annum will result from the transaction and total production capacity will grow to about 150,000 kg per annum.

This truly appears to be setting the stage for strong growth in the near future. In its press release on the matter, HEXO made a rare claim (rare for such a fast-growing and speculative industry). According to management, by 2020 the combined firm will be generating gross revenue of $479 million per annum and net revenue of around $400 million per annum. That dwarfs the more than $64 million gross revenue and $53.5 million in net revenue the firm should generate if we were to just annualize last quarter's results. That's a tremendous difference for shareholders.

A good portion of this growth, likely, will come from the fact that in October of this year, it's expected for the government of Canada to begin allowing cannabis firms to sell edibles nationwide. With a presence in eight provinces, the combined HEXO and Newstrike will be a force to be reckoned with, but a big piece of this will come from Newstrike's own activities leading up to the announcement of the deal. Apparently, the company has created a joint venture with Neal Brothers, a provider of food products for over 30 years, aimed at making and selling cannabis-based edibles. With the possible exception of oils, products like hash, and health and beauty products, I believe that the edible space might end up being the largest or one of the largest related to cannabis in the years to come.

Some thoughts to consider

Any investor buying into the cannabis space should be looking at things from a long-term perspective. Judged solely on their own recent performance figures, every company in this space looks ridiculously overvalued, but the reason why investors step into a situation like this is because they are banking on the future growth that they expect to come about. With this long-term, growth-oriented perspective, however, there are several risks to keep in mind.

For instance, one possibility is that, while many estimates place the global market for cannabis at around $200 billion, a significant departure from this in practice may lead to overcapacity in the industry. Even if growth prospects do come to fruition over time, the time frame to reach legalization, especially for recreational cannabis, may lead to the same outcomes as market entrants race to capture a big piece of the industry. Other risks include company-specific ones like the firm failing to produce the quality or at the price that its larger peers might, or in cases where poor management ruins the opportunities for everybody.

This doesn't mean that investors in this space cannot or should not buy in, but seeing as how this should be a long-term decision, it's imperative to keep a close watch over the industry. By looking at how the industry is growing, where it is growing, and how consumers react to changes in the space will be the largest determinants of which players, if any, grow to become real market leaders. HEXO is well on its way to be a big winner, but just because the past has shown opportunity does not mean investors should be blind to the risks inherent in this space.

Takeaway

Right now, investing in the cannabis space is all about finding the players that can carve out a sizable chunk of the market. Following its decision to acquire/merge with Newstrike, and after demonstrating incredible sales growth year-over-year, HEXO should be put on the list as one of the most interesting of the smaller players. If the firm can leverage Newstrike and Neal Brothers to capitalize on the edible market in a way that creates a significant recurring customer base, it's probable that the business will do quite well for shareholders in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.