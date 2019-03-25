Buybacks Are Making The Market Look Cheaper Than It Is

Buybacks lower the price-to-earnings ratio, all else being equal, and thus make stocks appear cheaper than they would otherwise.

The concept is simple. So simple it seems simplistic.

And yet, despite how obvious it is, I don't ever see it discussed in financial media or by market analysts or pundits.

The idea is that share buybacks are masking how expensive the stock market really is.

The most commonly used valuation measurement for stocks is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Here's the formula for determining a stock or index's P/E:

Source: Investopedia

Buybacks have an effect on a stock's P/E ratio because they reduce the total shares outstanding. Assuming total earnings stay flat from year to year or quarter to quarter, fewer shares outstanding translate into higher earnings per share (EPS). The same earnings divided by fewer shares equals a higher EPS.

But notice in the formula above that buybacks have no effect on market value (price) per share. Total shares outstanding may fall, but price per share remains the same. Therefore, buybacks increase the denominator while leaving the numerator unchanged. This means that, all else being equal, buybacks make the P/E ratio go down, making the stock appear a better value without improving the underlying fundamentals of the company.

This helps explain how, over the course of 2018, the P/E ratio of the S&P 500 index (SPX) fell significantly more than its price. The SPX opened on the first trading day of 2018 at 2,678 and closed on the last trading day of the year at 2,499 — a 6.7% fall in price. Meanwhile, the P/E ratio for the index fell from 24.97 in January to 19.19 — a 23.2% reduction in price-to-earnings.

This holds true comparing the beginning of 2018 to now as well. Notice below that despite the SPX starting 2018 around 2,678 and now (in March 2019) sitting at 2,792, the TTM price-to-earnings ratio for the index is much lower — 21.5 at the beginning of this month versus around 25 at the beginning of 2018.

S&P 500 TTM P/E Ratio Since Great Recession; Source: Quandl

There are two causes of this. One is that net income (a proxy for total aggregate earnings) for the index rose faster than the price between then and now. SPX net income for Q1 2019 is 11.84% higher than that of Q1 2018, while the price of the SPX is about 4.3% higher now than at the beginning of January 2018. Compare this to a 14% lower price-to-earnings multiple now than then and we realize that price to net income alone does not explain the P/E contraction.

The other cause is the fall in total aggregate shares outstanding for the index between then and now (due to buybacks). Just looking at total buybacks for S&P 500 companies in 2018, we can gauge how much impact this has had:

Source: Yardeni Research, Inc.

Though we do not have complete data for Q4 yet, the SPX companies could break $800 billion in buybacks for the full year of 2018. Given a SPX float-adjusted market cap of about $21 trillion, these buybacks amount to about 3.8% of the index market cap.

This massive surge in buybacks, fueled by ultra-low interest rates and tax cuts, is surely a huge reason for the falling P/E ratio. And I've been looking at only one year. Imagine the cumulative effect buybacks have had on the price-to-earnings ratio over the last ten years. Net share repurchases have chipped away about 7.5% of total S&P 500 shares outstanding since 2010, and this includes the pass-through companies (such as REITs) that are net share issuers.

Source: Yardeni Research, Inc.

This surge in buybacks is not slowing down. Just the opposite. Goldman Sachs strategists expect S&P 500 constituents' buybacks to reach $940 billion in 2019.

This will, all else being equal, make stocks appear cheaper than they really are based on underlying fundamentals. And this is on top of a year of record-breaking share buybacks, which have already made P/E ratios more compressed than they would be if those companies had kept their cash on the books, paid it out as dividends, invested it, or did anything with it besides buy back shares.

Of course, it's also worrying to observe that the last time buybacks reached unprecedented heights (2007), the market crashed by 50% the following year. Shares of the S&P 500 traded hands under a 20 P/E multiple most of the year, up to October. And the P/E ratio only reached around 22 in December. This despite earnings per share peaking in June 2007 and falling steadily thereafter.

More worrying is the historical track record corporate management teams have established in buying back the most shares at the market peak rather than the market bottom. It would be nice to see them keeping enough cash on the books to be able to repurchase shares when the market slumps to its trough, but that does not seem to be a consideration.

With Q1 earnings results expected to come in negative, perhaps we'll look back on Q4 2018 as the peak in earnings per share. Or perhaps surging share buybacks will keep EPS afloat for a while longer despite the economic ice cracking under our feet.

In any case, I prefer to hold onto my defensive blue chip stocks (which I hope to never sell), take some profits on my more cyclical names, and keep plenty of dry powder in ultra-short-term bond funds (NEAR, SHV, VUBFX). Extended-duration Treasuries (EDV) are my primary anti-cyclical hedge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.