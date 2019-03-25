Nokia Takes A Big Hit: Now What?

However, I can not downplay the compliance and macro risks, and continue to believe that downside protection could benefit the less confident investor.

I think Friday's 6% pullback in share price will prove to be more of a buying opportunity than the beginning of the stock's unravel.

Buried deep in the "risk factors" section of Nokia's (NOK) most recent 20-F document, filed late on March 21st, was a short statement worth $2 billion that reads as follows:

During the course of the ongoing integration process, we have been made aware of certain practices relating to compliance issues at the former Alcatel Lucent business that have raised concerns. We have initiated an internal investigation and voluntarily reported the matter to the relevant regulatory authorities, with whom we are cooperating with a view to resolving the matter. The resolution of this matter could result in potential criminal or civil penalties, including the possibility of monetary fines, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, brand, reputation or financial position.

(Image Credit: Yle)

Shares of the Finnish network solutions company dropped more than 6%, or around $2 billion in market cap terms, by the end of the NYSE trading session on Friday - although the pressure may have in part been caused by the overall bearish mood of the markets. The company's assurance that "the specified investigation is not expected to have a material impact on Nokia", communicated around 10:30 a.m. EST, helped to ease traders' anxiety a bit.

After reading the 20-F and the clarifying statement that followed, it is still ambiguous to me whether the Alcatel Lucent event should cause shareholders to be worried. The details of the investigation were not disclosed, most likely on purpose either due to (1) the immateriality of the matter and/or (2) confidentiality issues.

Maybe most concerning to investors are not the consequences of the specific incident mentioned in the SEC filing, but the fact that an event that took place nearly two and a half years ago (the completion of Alcatel's acquisition in 2016) might still be creating chaos today. After all, what could possibly be so faulty about Nokia's compliance mechanism that allowed dirt on Alcatel Lucent to remain hidden under the rug for this long?

While questions are likely to go unanswered, I suspect that the management team's trademark overly cautious nature may have once again tripped up the stock and caused confusion in the market. The infamous "outlook flip-flop of 2017" comes to mind. Back in 3Q17, Nokia backpedaled on its previously optimistic expectations about the mobile network business, calling for a low-to-mid single digit contraction in 2017 and 2018. But in the fourth quarter, the management team shared a much rosier-than-expected earnings guidance that made the warning of only a couple of months prior look a bit overstated.

It seems to me that when Nokia's managers see smoke, they tend to yell "fire!" - something that the executives call "reputation as one of the world's most ethical companies". Therefore, I believe that there is a greater than 50% chance that the information disclosed in the 20-F about compliance issues at Alcatel Lucent will turn out to be of little importance to investors. While certain people inside the company could very well be held accountable for improper activity conducted in the past, I believe that Friday's 6% pullback in share price will prove to be more of a buying opportunity than the beginning of the stock's unravel.

What to do next

I remain a NOK shareholder, and believe that the company will benefit from the upcoming increase in 5G-related investments. I maintain my belief that Nokia will manage to deliver $0.50 in EPS by 2020 in a rapidly improving trend YOY, hence justifying my price target of $8/share by next year.

However, I cannot ignore the risk that the compliance issues discussed above or the more meaningful possibility of a deterioration in macro factors could push NOK lower. Back in January, I shared my "first trade idea of 2019", which involved setting a floor on the stock at $6/share through the purchase of put options that expire in July 2019.

A similar approach could be used today by investors who believe that NOK should head higher over the longer term, but who may also have reservations about the short-term performance of the stock or be uneasy about how the company's compliance issues will play out over the next few weeks. Protection against a 15% or worse drop between now and July 21st costs about 1.7% of the stock's current value, or $0.10/share, an amount that should be easily covered by a dividend payment that I believe will reach at least $0.22/share and be paid by June of this year.

NOK, a component of my "10% Yielder" portfolio, is only one of the names that I discuss in more detail with my Storm-Resistant Growth community. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.