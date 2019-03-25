Vereit: Checking In With This 6.5%-Yielding REIT Gem

VEREIT, Inc. (VER) offers income investors access to a high-quality dividend stream and a large, well-managed property portfolio that spans the United States. The commercial property REIT has strong diversification and dividend coverage stats, and retains potential to grow its dividend payout. Shares are not as cheap as they were a couple of months ago, but are still moderately valued, in my opinion. An investment in VEREIT at today's price point yields 6.5 percent.

VEREIT - Portfolio Snapshot

VEREIT is a U.S.-based commercial property real estate investment trust with an equity value of $8.2 billion. The REIT's real estate portfolio was comprised of nearly 4,000 properties, reflecting 95 million square feet at the end of the December quarter. The lease portfolio produces about $1.2 billion in annual rental income and is almost fully leased.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

VEREIT invests in different types of commercial real estate. The portfolio includes retail, restaurant, office and industrial properties. Retail properties accounted for the lion's share (42 percent) of VEREIT's investments, followed by restaurants (21 percent), offices (19 percent) and industrial facilities (18 percent).

Here's a breakdown by property type.

VEREIT has a widely diversified property portfolio that limits cash flow and dividend risks for investors. Red Lobster is still, by far, VEREIT's largest tenant, accounting for 5.5 percent of annualized rental income, and Texas keeps the top spot as the REIT's most important state in terms of income contribution (12.5 percent).

Here's a breakdown by tenant and geography.

VEREIT's occupancy rate has consistently remained in the high 90s percentage range.

Here's VEREIT's occupancy trend in the last eight quarters.

Capitalization

Common and preferred equity account for more than half of the REIT's capitalization. VEREIT's net debt-to-enterprise value ratio - a key debt stat for commercial property REITs - sits at about 43 percent.

Here's a capitalization overview.

VEREIT's credit metrics look good. The company should not have any problems to meet its financial obligations to creditors based on its comfortable Fixed Charge and Interest Coverage Ratios of 2.90x and 3.77x, respectively.

Distribution Coverage

VEREIT's distribution coverage stats are better than most investors might think. The commercial property REIT pulled in an average of $0.186/share in adjusted funds from operations in the last twelve quarters which compares to an unchanged quarterly dividend payout of $0.1375/share. The AFFO-payout ratio is quite conservative: It averaged just 74 percent, indicating a high margin of dividend safety.

VEREIT does not grow its dividend payout, but I wouldn't hold it against the real estate investment trust. VEREIT pays shareholders a decent dividend of $0.1375/share quarterly for a total annual payout of $0.55/share. Based on today's share price of $8.42, an investment in VER yields 6.5 percent.

Valuation

VEREIT's management has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to fall into a range of $0.68-$0.70/share in 2019. This means income investors today pay ~12.2x 2019e AFFO which is a reasonable multiple, in my opinion, given VEREIT's strong excess dividend coverage.

And here's how VEREIT compares against its peers in the sector in terms of price-to-book ratio.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

VEREIT's distribution coverage actually is quite good, so I don't see any major risks to the dividend over the short haul. However, the REIT remains vulnerable to a U.S. recession which would likely trigger an increase in retailer bankruptcies and, potentially, an increase in troubled leases. VEREIT also has litigation risk, as I explained in a previous article (read it here). I recommend not to invest more than three percent of total portfolio assets into VEREIT in order to diligently manage risk.

Your Takeaway

VEREIT is a gem and an interesting income vehicle in the REIT sector for investors that seek high, recurring dividend income from a diversified commercial property REIT. VEREIT easily covers its dividend with adjusted funds from operations, and the AFFO-payout ratio is conservative for a REIT offering investors a 6.5 percent covered dividend. Shares are not overvalued yet, in my opinion, at ~12x 2019e AFFO, and offer income investors an appealing risk/reward. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

