Celgene's Shareholders, Not Bristol-Myers Squibb's, Should Reject The Deal

When Celgene (CELG) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) announced their mega-merger just days after the new year, it shocked the entire pharma world. Their deal, valued at $74 billion, would be the largest ever in pharma history and create a combined company that would be the 4th largest in the US. Recently, though, the success of this deal has been put into question. Activist investor Starboard Value has come out publicly and opposed the deal, calling it a “’bet the company’ acquisition” and “poorly conceived and ill-advised” in a letter to all BMS shareholders. It joins several other major BMS shareholders, including Wellington Management and Dodge & Cox, who want to block the proposed deal.

Since the merger announcement, the primary focus seems to be whether this is a good deal for BMS. And this is not without reason. Current BMS shareholders will be heavily diluted and be forced to take on not only $32 billion in new debt, but also $20 billion in assumed debt from Celgene. It also erases any chance of being BMS being acquired itself, a very real possibility considering rumors of a takeover have swirled since 2017. While these are real concerns, little debate has been raised over whether it is the right deal for Celgene. This article will argue that the acquisition offer is a bad deal for Celgene shareholders and the company is better independent than combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Acquisition Deeply Undervalues Celgene

The fundamental concern that I have of the deal is that it allows BMS to buy Celgene at a near record-low price and valuation. The terms of the deal include $50, 1 share of BMY, and a $9 CVR contingent on FDA approval of 3 products (ozanimod, liso-cel, and bb2121) per share of CELG. Excluding the CVR, this is a value of around $100 per share. Using 2018 EPS of $8.87, that would mean BMS is paying a multiple of just 11.3x. From BMS’s perspective, it gets an even more attractive valuation looking further down the road. Celgene, through organic growth and share repurchases, expects 2019 and 2020 EPS to be $10.70 (midpoint) and $12.50, respectively. That would translate to multiples of 9.3x and 8x, ridiculously low considering the high growth nature of Celgene’s business.

The obvious reason behind such a low valuation is due to fear of a “patent cliff” regarding Celgene’s biggest product, Revlimid. However, these fears are way overblown. The drug is still patent protected through 2022, when a limited volume release of a generic will be permitted to enter the market. Generic competition will not be allowed a full entry until 2026. Meanwhile, Revlimid is still delivering strong and growing revenues for Celgene. It remains the dominant player in MM and is the third bestselling drug in the world right now. It shows no sign of stopping as well, with Evaluate Pharma projecting it to grow at a 6% CAGR and still retain this title in 2024. BMS admits that Revlimid is and will be a valuable asset for years to come. In trying to sell the deal to its shareholders, BMS clearly stated that they did due diligence on this issue and found no problem with Revlimid’s IP, and said that they even valued its future revenue more conservatively than the consensus to get a better deal for its own shareholders. That clearly shows BMS is undervaluing Celgene’s lucrative business.

Celgene’s Robust Pipeline

In an effort to push the acquisition deal to its investors, both companies told a story of how the combined company would have six near-term product launches with potential combined revenues in excess of $15 billion. While that is true, it is important to note that of these, 5 come from Celgene. Celgene contributes potentially the most valuable product candidate as well, its MS hopeful ozanimod.

For years, Celgene has aggressively devoted resources to its R&D program and has built a promising pipeline of blockbuster drugs that will fuel its future growth post-Revlimid. But as of late, the company has faced several failures and hurdles that have destroyed investor confidence in the company. The first major example occurred in late-2017 with the failure of GED-0301, a once promising compound for the treatment of Crohn’s disease that it paid $710 million for back in 2014. That disappointment sent the stock plunging from highs around $144 and started the downward collapse to where Celgene trades today. It didn’t get better. In early 2018, it took another blow when it received an embarrassing RTF from the FDA for its MS drug ozanimod, a pricey asset it paid over $7 billion to acquire.

But despite those missteps, the company still has an opportunity to recover. Celgene is now at a pivotal transition point. By all accounts, management has fixed the problems regarding ozanimod and recently, it submitted its application for this drug to the EMA for approval. This will serve as a test to whether this important asset can put its troubled past behind it and deliver on the lucrative prospects it still possesses. Luspatercept is another promising drug in the pipeline. Developed in collaboration with Acceleron Pharma (XLRN), it is being studied for treatment of chronic anemia and has shown to be able to significantly reduce a patient’s dependence on red blood cell transfusions. These strong efficacy results have paved the path for a regulatory submission later this year. In addition to ozanimod and luspatercept, fedratinib is another product candidate nearing market. The FDA has already granted priority review to its NDA in Myelofibrosis and a decision is expected in September 2019.

Celgene’s pipeline of CAR-T products is also a near-term catalyst for its growth. One of these is Liso-cel (JCAR017) acquired for $9 billion through the acquisition of Juno Therapeutics. While there are already two similar products on the market (Gilead’s (GILD) Yescarta and Novartis’s (NVS) Kymriah), Liso-cell in clinical studies has shown to have better response rates and a stronger safety profile than its competitors. These safety advantages also could potentially allow for outpatient administration of Liso-cel, something that would revolutionize CAR-T treatment. Prospects of that are still likely a while away though, but the financial benefits are tremendous if it is ultimately achieved. Celgene’s other CAR-T treatment is bb2121, which has shown to deliver tremendous efficacy results as a late line treatment option for relapsed/refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM). A US regulatory filing of this drug is expected in the first half of 2020.

It is clear Celgene is at a watershed moment right now. For years, it has worked to build these product candidates, but just now is the company and its shareholders about to reap the fruits of its labor. If all these products are approved, and that is a big if, there is no doubt that the stock will be worth well over $100. In fact, just a select few could be enough to push it over that mark. The new revenue streams that they will provide will help Celgene diversify away from Revlimid, one of the major worries of shareholders today. To sell these assets right now at a rock-bottom valuation, and with just a $9 CVR for their approval, is irresponsible and definitely not in the best interests of Celgene’s shareholders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Offers Little to Celgene

BMS is a larger company than Celgene revenue wise, raking in $22.6 billion in revenues in 2018 compared to Celgene’s $15.3 billion. But its growth is slowing rapidly and while both these companies have a portfolio of established products, revenue grew by just 8% for BMS while for Celgene it jumped 18%. BMS desperately needs Celgene to reignite both its top and bottom line, not the other way around. In addition, it also has lower profit margins than Celgene, delivering $4.98 billion in net earnings compared to Celgene’s $4.05 billion.

Data by YCharts

One of Starboard’s major concerns regarding Celgene is that most of its revenues are concentrated in one drug­­—Revlimid. But it is important to note that BMS’s revenues are concentrated as well, in Eliquis and Opdivo. In all fairness, both these products have grown rapidly, posting 30% growth to around $6.5 billion each in annual sales last year. Eliquis in particular has consistently performed well and has become the market leader for Atrial fibrillation, even after being third to market. Along the way, it has overtaken both J&J and Bayer’s Xarelto as well as warfarin, which was once the standard of care for treatment of this condition.

But Opdivo, which is what BMS is largely depending on for future growth, has had significant struggles. While it is one of the top oncology products in the world, it has unquestionably been losing its battle with Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda. It was first surpassed in sales in mid-2018 and has only been falling more and more behind due to Keytruda’s approval as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This is something that Opdivo has been unable to achieve, forcing it to be relegated as a second-line therapy. Management has tried to make up for this through advances in other cancers, particularly gains in kidney cancer where it has over 50% market share in a second-line setting and 30% market share in a first-line setting. But these gains will not be enough and despite growing sales by 36% last year, sales are projected to flatten from now on.

Source: EvaluatePharma

BMS also has a poor pipeline that has had setbacks of its own. In its effort to compete with Keytruda, it studied Opdivo in combination with Yervoy as a first-line treatment for NSCLC. While this combo worked for kidney cancer, it was not successful in lung cancer and the company ultimately was forced to withdraw its sBLA due to a lack of evidence. The company also has few late-stage product candidates, with just four molecules in phase 3 development. Of these, the closest to market product is TYK-2, an oral treatment for psoriasis. Another notable molecule in phase 3 is NKTR-214, a drug BMS once hoped to use in combination therapy with Opdivo. It had high hopes for it, evident by the $1.85 billion it paid in early 2018 for just a 35% minority stake. But a lot has changed since then. In additional trials, the response rate to the drug was found to have fallen dramatically, leading some analysts to conclude that “it is stunningly obvious that NKTR-214 does not work.” To many investors, this former $1.85 billion drug is largely worthless.

Large Pharma Deals Have Not Worked Out

If Celgene and Bristol-Myers Squibb ultimately close their merger, it will be the largest ever in pharma history. And if past mega-mergers are even a hint for the future, this combination is likely to not end well. In Starboard Value’s 197 slide presentation opposing the merger, they clearly laid out the performance following the largest pharma mergers in history. While we oppose the deal for different reasons, we are in agreement here.

Source: Starboard Value Presentation Opposing Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene Transaction

The deal will saddle the combined company with substantial debt. To complete the deal, BMS will have to add $32 billion in new debt while assuming $20 billion in Celgene’s debt. While BMS maintains that it will retain its investment grade credit rating following the deal, this massive debt load will hinder the combined company’s ability for future strategic actions.

But the biggest concern is not the large debt load of the company; it is the effect of the acquisition on future innovation. While mergers may boost short-term profits, sustainable long-term value is often hurt as a result. In pharma especially, M&A has notoriously been harmful to innovation. Some have even quantified this and estimated that the merged company will have “innovation output” decrease by 30%. In this particular example, investors should not expect anything different. During the announcement of the merger, both sides bragged that the combined company is expected to create $2.5 billion in cost synergies and savings. Of this, 35% is expected to come from cuts in R&D­. While they claim these are just from overlaps and say that they will still retain key talent, that is not always possible. Most likely, innovation in the combined company will suffer if the merger takes place.

Conclusion

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a company with a bleak future. Its bestselling drug Opdivo has lost the battle in lung cancer to Keytruda, and since the company has close to nothing in its late-stage pipeline, it is struggling to find ways to grow. This is why it desperately needs Celgene. But Celgene does not need Bristol-Myers Squibb. While it has had its share of struggles, Celgene is at a turning point right now. It still has a lucrative portfolio of approved drugs that continue to deliver strong top and bottom line growth, and recent patent victories for Revlimid ensure this will continue for years to come. Meanwhile, though, it has 5 drug candidates in its pipeline that each has the potential to be a blockbuster drug. All of them are nearing, or have already been submitted to regulators for approval, with some eyeing a market launch as early as this year. Celgene shareholders are just about to reap the rewards of years of setbacks and delays, and even if just a few of these candidates succeed, the stock will be worth well over the purchase price of $100 per share. While it looks likely to go through, Celgene shareholders should oppose this terrible deal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

This is not financial advice and is for informational purposes only. You should consult with a professional to determine what may be best for your individual needs.