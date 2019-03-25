Micron Technology: Taking Some Profits

Having averaged down to $37 in December and being negatively surprised by the continued weakness (as seen in the outlook), I am happy to take some profits.

Micron Technology (MU) is a name which has always attracted me as this is a hotly debated stock between bulls and bears.

The week before Christmas is when I last looked at Micron and concluded that I was happily adding at levels in the very low thirties. That investment so far has paid off relatively well, although the entire market has seen a solid bounce since the start of 2019.

While Micron's business is notoriously cyclical and the cycle has peaked, I noted the very strong balance sheet as well as the low expectations in an industry which has seen structural changes to both supply and demand, both for the good of Micron.

The Thesis

The December thesis was that Micron's business has certainly peaked this cycle, as the near-term guidance was soft, yet everything has a price of course even if sales and earnings are set to take a big beating and have already taken a big beating.

To give some perspective, we first have to look at the 2018 results which were released in September, as sales rose by 50% for the year towards $30.4 billion, on which the company reported very impressive and at the same time unsustainable earnings of $14.2 billion, equivalent to $11.50 per share!

First-quarter sales for the fiscal year of 2019 rose by 16% to $7.91 billion, but fell by more than half a billion on a sequential basis. While the fall in revenues on a sequential basis is relatively large, what was really concerning is that reported earnings fell by more than a billion to $3.3 billion. This means that earnings fell at twice the actual dollar amount than the decline in sales, marking some real deleveraging.

Despite this deleveraging, driven by some softness in compute & networking and storage, the company still reported operating margins of 47.5% in the first quarter of this year. Trading at $31, and taking into account over $2.50 per share in net cash holdings, I noted that shares looked very cheap with earnings trending at $13 per share per annum.

The reason for that was of course the outlook, as the company warned for continued declines in its fortunes.

The Outlook, The Results

Micron issued a very soft outlook, with second-quarter revenues seen at $6.00 billion, as earnings per share were seen around $1.75 per share. With earnings trending at $7 per share based on the second-quarter earnings outlook, and operating assets being valued at $28 per share late December, the valuation came in at just 4 times earnings. This is even after earnings have taken a big beating already.

Given the deleveraging, operating margins remained very good at roughly 38% (based on the Q2 outlook) which are historically very high margins. The actual results revealed that sales fell by more than 20% on an annual basis to $5.83 billion, being down more than 26% on a sequential basis. Operating earnings fell to $1.96 billion, for margins of 33.5% as the company reported net earnings of $1.42 per share. Pricing pressure in DRAM and NAND has been worse than previously anticipated, with revenues down in each of the four segments: compute and networking, mobile, storage and embedded. Net cash has remained stable at around $3 billion.

Cash flow conversion is improving as the company cut capital spending to $9.0-$9.5 billion upon the release of the first-quarter results, with depreciation running at $5.5 billion, for a $3.5-$4 billion net capital investment, quite high of course. Upon the release of the second-quarter results, Micron's management indicated that capital spending is seen at the lower end of the previous guidance, seen around $9 billion.

The issue is that no quick fix is in sight, given the third-quarter outlook. Third-quarter sales are seen at $4.8 billion, plus or minus $200 million. Gross margins are seen at 37-40%, with operating expenses seen at $785 million, for operating earnings of $1.06 billion at the midpoint of the range, for margins of just 22%. This translates into earnings of just about $0.85 per share, which means that multiples increased quite rapidly.

Shares have risen to $41.50 with net cash at around $2.50 per share, for an operating asset valuation of $39 per share. With earnings power currently trending at $3.40 per share, earnings multiples have risen from just around 4 times to 12 times in just a short period of time, although these remain relatively low multiples of course.

Yet, the real questions is if the bottom has been seen by now. To put into perspective: GAAP earnings are seen at just $0.51 per share in Q2, but this is largely the result of losses on debt repurchases and conversions, and to a much smaller degree stock-based compensation.

The Current Thesis

On the conference call in the wake of the first-quarter results, management claimed that the inventory correction might take a few quarters to stabilise again. The question is of course how credible management's words can be as just two or three quarters ago everything was just fine, with just small hiccups seen at the time. Comforting is the strong net cash position, the fact that capital spending can be lowered a great deal and the fact that demand for the company's products is steeper and diversified than in the past.

I have actively warned that recent 50% operating margins are not the standard and should be not interpreted as normal for the future. In fact, I have worked with a 20% operating margin assumption on $25 billion in sales for quite some time. Problematic is that while margins still come in just above that number in Q2 at around 22%, sales run at less than $20 billion already. Hence, current annualised earnings power (based on the outlook) trends at $3.40 per share. This is below my estimated average through-the-cycle earnings power of $3.50-$4.00 per share, based on the 20% margins and $25 billion in sales rate.

The question is of course whether I need to lower those estimates, as I do not believe that is the case. After all, good quarters come in far above these average numbers. I doubt that sales will fall much further from here, as this is really inventory-driven deleveraging currently.

Having averaged down to $37 per share in December and being somewhat negatively surprised by the outlook, I have found myself in a position to cut my position in half again at $43. The combination of +15% gains on the average purchase price and worse than expected numbers creates a nice opportunity for me to sell out some shares. This is even as I remain upbeat on the structural changes which positively impact the market in combination with more prudent financial practices of management.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.