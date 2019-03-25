Enphase Energy: All-Time High Valuation Despite Concerns About Competition & Profitability

In addition, we are concerned that the company may be overstating its CEO’s prior success.

After our adjustments, we estimate ENPH trades for a greater premium and does not generate cash while its shares trade at an all-time high on even an EV/Revenue basis.

Yet even when giving credit to ENPH for its target EBIT margin and fully-ramped sales from its SPWR acquisition, we estimate ENPH still trades for a 200%+ premium to SEDG.

We believe ENPH continues to lose market share to competitor SEDG’s lower cost product. SEDG has higher gross margins so may be able to reduce price further to capture share.

ENPH Continues to Lose Market Share to SEDG’s Lower Cost Product

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) primarily produces and sells microinverters for use in rooftop solar installations. In layman’s terms, microinverters convert direct current (DC) energy generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) energy, the form of energy used in homes. The company created the module-level power electronics (“MLPE”) market and first capitalized on it with its microinverter solution. As the market grew, SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) introduced DC optimizers as a lower-cost alternative and seemingly "best of both worlds" between string and microinverters. We believe SEDG’s DC optimizers have all of the safety, performance, and monitoring benefits of microinverters at a lower cost. We think ENPH’s microinverter system is inherently a higher-cost product because it requires an inverter on every single panel. For reference, we estimate SEDG’s ASP (defined as total revenue / watts sold; SEDG reports AC watts so we convert to DC by dividing by 1.20x) was $0.19/watt in 2018, which is ~50% lower than our estimate of $0.37 for ENPH (source: ENPH 4Q18 earnings release and SEDG 2018 10K).

It is our opinion that this price difference and likely better execution by SEDG, is largely responsible for our estimate that ENPH’s U.S. market share has declined from more than 70% in 2012 to less than 15% in 2018 while ENPH’s international share has been cut in ~half from 15% in 2012 to 8% in 2018 as illustrated in the graph below. (source: ENPH 4Q18 earnings release, prior earnings releases, SEDG 2018 10K, prior SEDG 10Ks, and internal estimates)

The creation of the above graph requires assumptions, including that competitors (excluding ENPH and SEDG) retained 25% share from 2012 to 2018. But, regardless of selected assumptions, it seems apparent that SEDG has captured significant market share from ENPH.

For full transparency, we also provide the graph below based on ENPH and SEDG’s reported global megawatts (“MW”) sold. Our only assumption is using 1.20x (based on Bloomberg New Energy Finance) to convert AC to DC MW. The six-year MW sales CAGR is 68% for SEDG and only 14% for ENPH. (source: ENPH 4Q18 earnings release, prior earnings releases, SEDG 2018 10K, prior SEDG 10Ks, and internal estimates)

Since SEDG has a higher gross margin at 35% compared to ENPH’s 30%, SEDG may have more room to lower price further to continue capturing market share from ENPH. In other words, we estimate that SEDG could lower its ASP by another ~8% and still have similar gross margin as ENPH. (source: ENPH 4Q18 earnings release, SEDG 2018 10K, and internal estimates)

Even Using a Highly-Adjusted EBIT, ENPH Still Trades for a Substantial Premium to SEDG

As illustrated below, SEDG trades for ~9x its 2018 reported EBIT while ENPH is currently valued for a 200%+ premium at ~30x Management’s Target EBIT. (source: ENPH 4Q18 earnings release, SEDG 2018 10K, and internal estimates)

To estimate ENPH’s Management’s Target EBIT, we do the following:

We add 2018 reported revenue ($316mm) to the midpoint of guided revenue from SunPower (SPWR) once that contract is fully-ramped ($65mm) to arrive at ~$380mm of pro forma revenue. We then apply ENPH management’s EBIT margin target of 10%.

(source: ENPH 4Q18 earnings release, ENPH presentation re: SPWR)

We Believe ENPH’s 2018 “Non-GAAP” EBIT is Inflated

We think investors gain confidence that ENPH can achieve its 10% EBIT margin target because of its reported “Non-GAAP” EBIT margin of 6.0% in 2018. However, we believe ENPH’s “Non-GAAP” EBIT should be adjusted for the items described below, to arrive at what we call Adjusted 2018 EBIT. We think Adjusted 2018 EBIT portrays a more accurate picture of ENPH’s current profitability.

Stock-Based Compensation (“SBC”) (source: ENPH 2018 10K) It is our view that SBC should be treated as a true economic cost to shareholders. SBC was $11.4mm in 2018 representing a 70% y/y increase and a material 55%+ of ENPH’s 2018 “Non-GAAP” EBIT. Adoption of 606 (source: ENPH 2018 10K) On 1/1/18, ENPH adopted the new ASC 606 accounting standard. Prior to adopting ASC 606, ENPH recognized Envoy hardware sales immediately. Now, ENPH will only recognize 1/26th in the immediate quarter and defer the recognition of the remaining revenue over its 6.5-year (26-quarter) service life. In addition, ENPH was allowed to book deferred revenue from Envoy hardware sales prior to 1/1/18 if the contract was not complete. Note these are multi-year contracts. As disclosed on pg. 71 of ENPH 2018 10K, EBIT was $2.1mm higher due to the adoption of 606. Milestone Payments (source: ENPH 2018 10K and ENPH 2Q18 earnings call) In 2Q18, ENPH disclosed that it received a total of $2mm in “milestone payments”. According to ENPH management (ENPH 2Q18 earnings call): “We have been working with a partner under a joint development agreement to customize IQ 8 for their off-grid applications under which we earned $2 million of revenue in Q2 for product milestones that we completed. We expect to earn an additional $4 million as we complete subsequent milestones over the next 2 quarters.” Our interpretation: management claims a customer is funding $6mm of ENPH’s R&D. It is unclear to us why a customer would fund a supplier’s R&D, but we believe these “milestone payments” should be considered a one-time benefit. In addition to receiving $2mm in 2Q18, ENPH booked another $3.3mm of milestone payments in 3Q18 resulting in $5.3mm cumulatively in 2018. (source: 3Q18 transcript) The company expects to collect the remainder of the $6mm (< $1mm) in 1Q19. Management also confirmed the milestone payments are at 100% margin – see below from ENPH 2Q18 earnings call.

After adjusting for the items above, we calculate a more sustainable estimate of ENPH’s Adjusted 2018 EBIT of $1.7mm and Adjusted 2018 EBIT margin is less than 1%, as outlined below. Some investors may argue that we should not deduct for stock-based compensation. Even if we do that, Adjusted 2018 EBIT margin is only 4.1%.

ENPH is Trading at an 800%+ Premium Based on Our Estimate of Apples-to-Apples EBIT

In addition to the adjustments outlined in the prior section, we reduce ENPH’s Adjusted 2018 EBIT by our estimate of its under-accrual of warranty expenses to make the profit metric an apples-to-apples comparison with SEDG as outlined below.

Under-Accrual of Warranty Expense (source: ENPH 2018 10K, SEDG 2018 10K, and prior 10Ks) Similar to other public companies that we have researched, SEDG’s warranty expense seems to be booked based on the number of claims SEDG expects from warranties issued during that period. We will call this the “undiscounted method”. It appears that ENPH also used the undiscounted method until 1/1/14. Since then, it seems that ENPH applies a discount rate to the expected future claims resulting in far lower warranty expense. We will call this the “discounted method”. As evidence, ENPH’s warranty expense was only 2.7% of revenue, while SEDG’s was 7.6% of revenue in 2018. SEDG’s warranty expense has averaged 7.1% of revenue since 2013, so 2018 was not an anomaly for SEDG. We believe that ENPH’s warranty expense should be at least equal to SEDG because claims actually paid as a % of revenue has been slightly higher for ENPH. More specifically, ENPH’s warranty settlements averaged 2.5% of revenue compared to 2.4% for SEDG from 2014-2018. Also, ENPH’s warranty expense as a % of revenue average 5.6% from 2010-2013 (prior to changing to the discount method). Although far lower than SEDG’s recent warranty expense as % of revenue, we assume ENPH’s 2010-2013 average of 5.6% to conservatively calculate its under-accrual. Assuming warranty expense is 5.6% of revenue (instead of the 3.2% reported in 2018), ENPH warranty expense would have been $7mm higher. Please see the first table providing data for (c-e) and the second table for (f-g). (source: ENPH 2018 10K, SEDG 2018 10K, prior 10Ks, and internal estimates)

The table below provides a comparison of our estimate of Apples-to-Apples EBIT for SEDG and ENPH. (source: ENPH 2018 10K, SEDG 2018 10K, and internal estimates)

This next table below provides a comparison of SEDG and ENPH’s valuation using our Apples-to-Apples EBIT. Based on our estimates, ENPH trades for an 800%+ premium to SEDG. (source: ENPH 2018 10K, SEDG 2018 10K, and internal estimates)

Note, we do not reduce ENPH’s Reported Adjusted 2018 EBIT for the potential Accelerated Amortization of Deferred Revenue. For more clarity, ENPH reduced the estimated service life of Enlighten software from 10.0 years to 6.5 years on 10/1/17 because management “determined historical user data was available to adequately assess the period over which the service obligation was met.” (source: pg. 44 of ENPH 2017 10K) As a result, Enlighten software revenue is now amortized over 6.5 years instead of 10.0 years, which typically has the impact of increasing recognized revenue and profits. We estimate that ENPH’s assumption change may have inflated 2018 profits by more than $10mm.

We also give ENPH full-credit for its expected profits from the SPWR acquisition, but we have concerns about this transaction and fear those profits may not be sustainable for the reasons outlined in our next section.

We Fear ENPH May Have Effectively Paid for SPWR to be Its Customer for the Next ~Five Years

On 8/9/18, ENPH closed the acquisition of SPWR’s microinverter business. We do not view this as a traditional acquisition because ENPH seems to have paid a large sum for very little in return other than a customer relationship. More specifically, ENPH paid $25mm in cash plus 7.5mm shares valued at $42.6mm. In return, ENPH received patents that we think have little value. SPWR also signed a five-year contract that allows ENPH to be the exclusive supplier of microinverters for SPWR’s U.S. residential business. To summarize, our view is that ENPH effectively bought a five-year customer contract for $67.6mm.

Paying for customers is usually not a good business strategy. But, the transaction seems even less appealing when considering our estimate of the economics of the SPWR contract. ENPH guided to a midpoint of $17.5mm EBIT equating to $13.8mm after-tax cash flows (at 21% tax rate) IF management achieves their guidance. $13.8mm multiplied by five years (the life of the contract) equals $69mm of profits to ENPH. This amount is only slightly higher than the purchase price of $67.6mm. When applying a discount rate to the profits to be received over the next five years, our analysis suggests the value of this five-year contract is far lower than ENPH’s purchase price. When considering ENPH’s share price today, we estimate the company paid $94mm for $69mm of profits as outlined below.

(source: ENPH presentation re: SPWR, Sentieo, ENPH 2018 10K)

ENPH’s contract with SPWR automatically renews after five years “unless either party provides written notice of non-renewal”. (source: ENPH 8.9.18 8-K) But, we fear that SPWR may not renew the agreement without requiring payment. Yet for conservatism, we assumed SPWR would renew and included it in our Apples-to-Apples EBIT calculation.

We Estimate ENPH’s FCF Would be Negative Without One-Time Benefits in 2018

ENPH reported +$12mm of FCF (cash flow from operations – CapEx) in 2018. But, we estimate FCF was NEGATIVE $20mm after removing the one-time benefits listed below.

Milestone Payments: see explanation in section above Sale of Receivables (source: ENPH 2018 10K) Beginning in 4Q17, ENPH began to sell its accounts receivable to a third-party for a 4% discount. This allows ENPH to collect cash quicker than waiting for customers to pay. In 2018, ENPH sold $5.6mm of receivables. Delaying Payments to Suppliers (source: ENPH 2018 10K and prior 10Ks) ENPH’s Accounts Payable Days (“AP Days”) spiked from 46 in 2017 (and average of 41 from 2014-2017) to 80 in 2018. AP Days calculated as Payables / (COGS / 365). AP Days measures the number of days for a company to pay its suppliers. Delaying payments to suppliers boosts near-term cash flow, but we believe this should ultimately reverse and result in a large cash outflow. If ENPH’s AP Days had been 46 (in line with 2017 but still above the historical average), then we estimate ENPH’s Accounts Payable and cash flow would have been $21.1mm lower as illustrated below.

Removing the one-time items described above, we estimate ENPH’s FCF would have been NEGATIVE $20mm as illustrated below. Though we did not adjust for “normalized” CapEx, we would note that 2018 CapEx was only $4.1mm compared to an annual average of $12mm from 2011 to 2016. We have concerns that the low level of CapEx in 2018 is not sustainable. (source: ENPH 2018 10K, prior 10Ks, and internal estimates)

For Those Who Don’t Employ Profit-Based Valuations: ENPH Also Trades at an All-Time High on an EV/Revenue Basis

Until last September, SEDG had always traded at a premium to ENPH on an EV/Revenue basis (see graph below). In fact, SEDG has traded at an average premium of 150%+ since going public ~four years ago. Yet today, ENPH trades at a 100%+ premium to SEDG. (source: Sentieo and Reuters)

ENPH Seems to Overstate Its CEO’s Past Success

ENPH’s website states that CEO Badri Kothandaraman quadrupled revenue of Cypress Semiconductor’s (CY) data communications division (“DCD”) over four years (screenshot below). But, we discovered that this appears to be factually incorrect. (source: ENPH CEO bio)

Badri was EVP of DCD from August 2011 to September 2016 per his LinkedIn (source). From 2011 to 2015 (his last full year as EVP), DCD’s revenue appears to have declined by 40%+ from $127mm to $73mm as highlighted in the tables below. (source: CY 2013 10K and CY 2015 10K)

In July 2016, DCD did purchase a company with $189mm of revenue (source: CY press release). But, we estimate that acquisition would have only doubled revenue from 2011 and during Badri’s tenure ($189mm acquisition plus $73mm in 2015 vs $127mm in 2011). Plus, we think it may be misleading to claim that Badri quadrupled revenue if growth came from an acquisition. In addition to revenue severely declining organically, DCD’s EBITDA dropped from +$10mm in 2011 to NEGATIVE $14mm in 2015 as illustrated below.

(source: CY 2013 10K and CY 2015 10K)

We Cannot Explain Recent Trends in Several of ENPH’s Reported Financial Metrics

Below are several trends in ENPH’s financial metrics that we cannot explain based on the company’s history, its closest public peer (SEDG), and industry dynamics.

ENPH’s ASP rose substantially in 2018. (source: ENPH 2018 10K and SEDG 2018 10K) As outlined in an earlier section, we define ASP as total revenue / watts sold. From 2010-2017, we estimate ENPH’s ASP declined every year at a 9% CAGR. From 2012-2017, we estimate SEDG’s ASP declined at a 11% CAGR. These trends are not surprising because our research indicates pricing across the entire solar complex should continue to come down as solar tries to compete with more traditional energy sources. In 2018, we estimate SEDG’s ASP declined 5% but ENPH reported that ASP rose 10%. As further evidence, management seems to have even forecasted price declines on the ENPH 1Q18 earnings call as displayed below. Then, management appears to have provided two different explanations for ASP rising in 2Q18. First, they seem to claim it was due to customer mix on the ENPH 2Q18 earnings call: “We have gradually transitioned from/to a few big accounts and more of longtail accounts”. Then, they seem to claim it was due to product mix in the 2Q18 10Q: “The impact of the lower sales volume was more than offset by an increase in average selling price per microinverter due to the transition to our IQ series of microinverters”. We cannot explain how ASP has risen (if our estimate is accurate), but we think it is unlikely that ENPH’s ASP can continue to rise given the pricing pressure on the industry. (source: ENPH 2018 10K and SEDG 2018 10K) ENPH’s Deferred Revenue (“DR”) suddenly increased in 4Q18. (source: ENPH 2018 10K) DR is calculated as prior DR plus billings less revenue recognized. As discussed above, ENPH adopted ASC 606 on 1/1/18 requiring Envoy hardware to be amortized over 6.5 years. Revenue recognized in DR steadily increased from 1Q18 to 3Q18. We think revenue recognized should rise because ENPH’s reported revenue was rising. Billings are more volatile, but consistently less than revenue recognized from 1Q18 to 3Q18. We think billings should be lower than recognized revenue since the latter includes amortized revenue from prior periods. As a result of the above, DR declined from 1Q18 to 3Q18. Then in 4Q18, revenue recognized surprisingly declined by 34% while billings rose by the same 34% resulting in an increase in DR. We believe revenue recognized should be primarily based on the amortization of prior period revenue, so it should not suddenly drop, especially when reported revenue is rising. We also believe billings should not suddenly increase when reported revenue did not. ENPH’s AP Days have skyrocketed. (source: ENPH 2018 10K and SEDG 2018 10K) As described above, ENPH’s AP Days suddenly spiked from 46 in 2017 to 81 in 2018. SEDG’s AP days have declined in recent years indicating high AP Days is not an industry issue. ENPH’s Accounts Receivables (“AR Days”) have also jumped. (source: ENPH 2018 10K) AR Days calculated as Receivables / (Revenue / 365). AR Days measures the number of days for a company to collect from its customers. After consistently averaging less than 50 from 2010 to 2015, ENPH’s AR Days have steadily risen and reached a peak of 91 in 2018 as highlighted below. We find this spike particularly perplexing since ENPH sold $5.6mm of receivables in 2018. If those receivables were not sold, we estimate AR days would have jumped to 98 in 2018 or ~2x the historical average. We have difficult interpreting management’s explanation, but please see below for their comment on the ENPH 4Q18 Earnings Transcript.

Conclusion

If you want to give management full credit for its SPWR acquisition and 10% margin target, then you are only paying a 200%+ premium to ENPH’s competitor (SEDG) that we believe has consistently stolen market share. But, we believe today’s ENPH investors are effectively buying a company producing very little economic profit or sustainable FCF, at a time when shares trade at an all-time high on an EV/Revenue basis.

Though not covered in this report, we are also concerned about Huawei’s potential entrance into the microinverter market. The U.S. government has likely limited Huawei’s impact near-term, but this may not last forever. Huawei has a history of entering and dominating markets through lower prices. SEDG seems to be concerned given it has already sued Huawei multiple times. (source: SEDG sues Huawei)

Lastly, we encourage readers to carefully review ENPH’s financial statements and its CEO’s background. We want to close by noting that it appears ENPH’s CFO sold 30k+ shares on 3.19.19. (source: CFO Form 4).

Primary Risks & Mitigating Factors

ENPH’s valuation continues to re-rate to record high levels. Eventually the market’s efficiency may correct this likely unsustainable dynamic. Investors continue to ignore ENPH’s lack of “economic” profits and FCF. Securitizing receivables and extending AP days likely boosted near-term cash flow, but we believe a dearth of profits will eventually result in deteriorating cash flow and balance sheet strength. ENPH is able to produce sustainable profits and FCF. Even if you give ENPH full credit for its various profit adjustments, margin target, and SPWR revenue, then the company’s valuation is still very expensive compared to SEDG. Also, if you value ENPH on a revenue basis, the company is trading at all-time high and unprecedented premium to SEDG.

