Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Cuts Resume, But Some Boosts Too

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data are taken from the close of Friday, March 8, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

10 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 24 last week) and the average price return was -0.90% (down from +0.32% last week). Leading were real estate (+1.00%), New York munis (+0.99%) and national munis (+0.71%), while health/biotech (-4.02%), emerging market equity (-3.12%) and global equity dividend (-3.06%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

8 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 23 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.91% (down from +0.07% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium is multisector income (+3.20%), while the sector with the highest discount is Latin America equity (-12.79%). The average sector discount is -6.47% (up from -6.46% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

MLP income showed the largest premium/discount increase (+1.79%), while Asia equity showed the largest premium/discount decline (-1.61%). The average change in premium/discount was -0.02% (down from +0.24% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is New York munis (+2.06) while the sector with the lowest z-score is other non-U.S. equity (-0.77). The average z-score is +0.46 (down from +0.52 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest yields are MLPs (11.28%), global equity dividend (10.03%), emerging markets income (9.35%), global growth & income (9.15%) and multisector income (8.90%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 7.12% (up from 7.09% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (ECC) -15.47% 14.36% 22.76% 1.6 -1.81% 10.56% (CAF) -5.47% 8.00% -13.17% 1.9 -5.44% 0.51% (EDF) -3.70% 16.78% 22.95% 1.4 -4.19% -1.30% (EGIF) -3.25% 6.42% -16.23% 1.3 -4.48% -0.78% (IID) -3.21% 11.04% -4.84% -0.4 -5.47% -2.28% (CHN) -3.16% 0.86% -12.37% -0.5 -3.08% 0.41% (IRR) -3.03% 13.16% 4.37% 1.4 -6.52% -3.80% (PAI) -2.91% 4.90% -2.28% 1.1 -2.55% 0.35% (KF) -2.90% 2.06% -10.72% 0.3 -7.12% -4.10% (OXLC) -2.78% 16.51% 29.50% 1.9 -2.10% 0.00%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (NDP) 8.44% 22.79% 11.00% 1.4 -3.12% -10.49% (OCCI) 7.07% 11.72% -9.14% 0.0 1.48% -6.41% (OTCPK:FXBY) 5.76% 0.50% -31.74% -0.7 5.26% -3.62% (GGO) 5.09% 4.61% -1.95% 0.4 0.26% -4.94% (JMLP) 4.46% 11.59% -7.39% -0.4 4.32% -0.71% (PSLV) 4.40% % -0.89% 3.1 0.72% -3.75% (PGP) 4.03% 10.09% 55.48% 1.5 -0.41% -3.00% (ASA) 3.94% 0.30% -11.67% 0.4 2.71% -1.87% (CEF) 3.88% % -1.32% 2.7 1.35% -2.64% (BHV) 3.79% 3.87% 11.43% 0.3 4.08% 0.54%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

February 25, 2018 | Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. Announces Information Regarding Reorganization. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MSF) (the “Fund”) announced today that the net asset value per share of the Fund for purposes of calculating the number of Class I shares of common stock of Emerging Markets Portfolio (“MSIF Emerging Markets”), a series of Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc., that stockholders of the Fund will receive in exchange for the transfer of substantially all of the assets and liabilities of the Fund was $16.7706 as of the close of business on February 22, 2019 (the “Effective Date”). The net asset value per share of MSIF Emerging Markets was $24.31 as of the close of business on February 22, 2019; accordingly, each share of common stock of the Fund will be exchanged for approximately 0.68986425 shares of MSIF Emerging Markets on February 25, 2019 to those stockholders who held shares of the Fund as of the Effective Date. February 19, 2018 | Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Final Results of Tender Offer. The Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NBB) announced the final results of the tender offer it conducted for a portion of its common shares. As previously announced, the fund conducted a tender offer for up to 20 percent of its outstanding common shares for cash at a price per share equal to 100 percent of the net asset value per share determined on the date the tender offer expired. The price that shareholders will receive will be net of a repurchase fee of $0.0261 per share. The tender offer expired on February 12, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time and was oversubscribed. Due to the fact that the number of shares tendered exceeded the number of shares of the fund offered for purchase, the fund will purchase the maximum percentage of its respective outstanding common shares on a pro-rata basis in accordance with the number of shares duly tendered by each shareholder and the terms of the offer to purchase. Number of Shares Tendered Number of Tendered Shares to be Purchased Pro-Ration Factor Purchase Price(100% of NAV on Expiration Date less repurchase fee) Number of Outstanding Shares after Tender Offer 12,499,735 6,838,973 0.547171040 $20.8631 27,355,891

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 8, 2019 | Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. Announces Approval of Reorganization. Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. (APF) s pleased to announce that its stockholders, at the Fund’s Special Meeting of Stockholders held on March 8, 2019, approved the reorganization (the “Reorganization”) of the Fund into the Emerging Markets Portfolio (“MSIF Emerging Markets”). MSIF Emerging Markets is a diversified series of Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc., an open-end management investment company advised by the Fund’s investment adviser. In connection with the Reorganization, stockholders of the Fund will receive newly issued Class I shares of MSIF Emerging Markets with a value equal to the aggregate net asset value of their common shares of the Fund on the valuation date, which is expected to be the close of business of the New York Stock Exchange on or about April 5, 2019. The transaction is currently expected to close on or about April 8, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Stockholders of the Fund will continue to be able to trade their common shares of the Fund on the New York Stock Exchange until the close of business on or about April 5, 2019. Subsequently, the Fund will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange and will be dissolved. Stockholders in Japan holding shares of the Fund through the Japan Securities Depositary Center, Incorporated will receive a cash payment equal to the aggregate net asset value of their common shares of the Fund, rather than shares of MSIF Emerging Markets, on the valuation date, which is expected to be the close of business of the New York Stock Exchange on or about April 5, 2019. The transaction is currently expected to close on or about April 8, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Stockholders of the Fund will continue to be able to trade their common shares of the Fund on the Tokyo Stock Exchange until April 5, 2019. In respect of the Fund, the final trade day on and the delisting date from the Tokyo Stock Exchange are scheduled for April 5, 2019 and April 6, 2019, respectively. December 6, 2018 | Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. Announces Reorganization into Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. – Emerging Markets Portfolio. Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. [NYSE: APF] (the “Fund”) announced that, after considering the recommendation of the Fund’s investment adviser, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc., the Board of Directors of the Fund determined that it would be in the best interest of stockholders of the Fund to approve an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization by and between the Fund and Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc., on behalf of its series Emerging Markets Portfolio (“MSIF Emerging Markets”), pursuant to which substantially all of the assets and liabilities of the Fund would be transferred to MSIF Emerging Markets and stockholders of the Fund would become stockholders of MSIF Emerging Markets, receiving shares of common stock of MSIF Emerging Markets equal to the value of their holdings in the Fund (the “Reorganization”). The Reorganization of the Fund will be submitted for stockholder approval at a special meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”) scheduled to be held on March 8, 2019, and any adjournments or postponements thereof, to stockholders of record on January 14, 2019. Further information about the Reorganization will be included in a proxy statement/prospectus expected to be mailed to stockholders in the first quarter of 2019.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 8, 2019 | PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. and PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. announce investment policy changes, name changes and an increase in monthly distributions for March, April and May 2019. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ISD) and PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: GHY) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Funds have approved a change to the investment policy for each fund, effective today. The Funds have changed certain non-fundamental investment policies to permit the Funds to invest, under normal market conditions, in instruments of any duration or maturity and to remove the limit on investments in high yield instruments rated in the lower rating categories (Caa1 or lower by Moody's, CCC+ or lower by S&P or Fitch, or comparably rated by another NRSRO). Effective immediately, PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. will be renamed PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. and PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. will be renamed PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. The Funds also announced today an increase in the monthly distributions for March, April and May 2019. The distribution amounts and schedule for each fund appears below: Fund Name Ticker Distribution Per Share Change From Prior Distribution Change From Prior Distribution (%) PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (formerly, PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc.) ISD $0.1000 $0.0150 +17.6% PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. (formerly, PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc.) GHY $0.1000 $0.0175 +21.2% The distribution amounts result in a market price distribution rate of 8.51% for ISD and 8.63% for GHY as of March 6, 2019. February 8, 2019 | Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund Implements Changes to Fund Name, Investment Objective, Fees and Distributions. Effective today, Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE: EXD) (the "Fund") is implementing changes to its name, investment objective and investment policies as described below. The changes were previously announced in November. Name. The Fund's name will change to "Eaton Vance Buy-Write Strategies Fund." It will continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "EXD." Investment Objectives. As revised, the Fund will have a primary objective to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. In pursuing its investment objectives, the Fund will evaluate returns on an after-tax basis, seeking to minimize and defer shareholder federal income taxes. The Fund's current investment objective is tax-advantaged income and gains. Investment Policies. Pursuant to its revised investment policies, the Fund's strategy will consist of owning a diversified portfolio of common stocks and selling covered index call options (a "buy-write strategy"). Under normal market conditions, the Fund's investment program will consist primarily of (1) owning a diversified portfolio of common stocks, a segment of which ("Segment One") seeks to exceed the total return performance of the S&P 500 Composite Stock Price Index® (the "S&P 500") and a segment of which ("Segment Two") seeks to exceed the total return performance of the NASDAQ 100 Index® (the "NASDAQ 100") and (2) selling on a continuous basis S&P 500 call options on at least 80% of the value of Segment One and NASDAQ 100 call options on at least 80% of the value of Segment Two. Initially, approximately 50% to 75% of the Fund's net assets will be invested in Segment One and the balance will be invested in Segment Two. Although the Fund will designate separate S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 segments, the Fund's stock portfolio will be managed on an integrated basis. Over time, the percentages of the Fund's stock portfolio invested in each Segment may vary based on the investment adviser's evaluation of equity market conditions and other factors. Due to tax considerations, the Fund intends to limit the overlap between its stock portfolio holdings (and any subset thereof) and each of the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100 to less than 70% on an ongoing basis. The Fund's stock holdings may include stocks not included in either index. The Fund will seek to generate current earnings in part by employing an options strategy of writing (selling) index call options on the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100. Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to sell on a continuous basis S&P 500 call options on at least 80% of the value of Segment One and NASDAQ 100 call options on at least 80% of the value of Segment Two. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the value of the Fund's total assets will be subject to written index call options. Writing index call options involves a tradeoff between the option premiums received and reduced participation in potential future stock price appreciation of the Fund's portfolio of common stocks.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date JH Income Securities (JHS) -27.0% 0.2085 0.1522 4.45% -6.05% 1.1 34% 3/1/2019 3/8/2019 BlackRock FL Municipal 2020 (BFO) -23.1% 0.026 0.02 1.69% -2.80% 0.6 120% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 JH Investors Trust (JHI) -22.4% 0.3167 0.2458 6.33% -9.29% -0.6 40% 3/1/2019 3/8/2019 Royce Value Trust (RVT) -21.6% 0.37 0.29 8.56% -11.38% -0.8 6% 3/1/2019 3/8/2019 Royce Micro Cap Trust (RMT) -14.3% 0.21 0.18 8.74% -11.30% -1 0% 3/1/2019 3/8/2019 BlackRock Municipal Bond (BBK) -14.2% 0.0635 0.0545 4.56% -8.41% 1.3 101% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality (MUS) -11.9% 0.0505 0.0445 4.47% -10.15% -0.1 106% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen Tax-Adv Total Return (JTA) -11.1% 0.27 0.24 8.34% -3.36% -0.1 19% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen High Inc Nov 2021 Target (JHB) -10.8% 0.0465 0.0415 5.05% -0.30% 2.7 111% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target (JHY) -10.3% 0.039 0.035 4.22% 2.05% 0.5 110% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (JCE) -9.9% 0.2775 0.25 7.30% -1.58% -0.2 3% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Invesco Muni Opps. Trust (VMO) -9.7% 0.0554 0.05 5.04% -7.96% 1.7 104% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 Nuveen Diversified Div & Inc (JDD) -9.4% 0.24 0.2175 8.24% -7.37% -0.2 16% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Invesco Adv Muni Inc II (VKI) -8.7% 0.0493 0.045 5.05% -7.76% 1.3 104% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 Invesco Trust NY Inv Gra Mn (VTN) -8.7% 0.0554 0.0506 4.62% -5.83% 2.5 105% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 BlackRock MuniEnhanced (MEN) -8.3% 0.048 0.044 4.96% -7.56% 1.4 102% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 BlackRock MuniYield CA (MYC) -7.7% 0.052 0.048 4.28% -9.11% 1.5 103% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen Tax-Adv Div Growth (JTD) -7.5% 0.335 0.31 7.87% -2.90% 0.5 13% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) -7.3% 0.129 0.1196 7.09% -9.64% 0.2 16% 3/5/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS) -7.3% 0.205 0.19 7.41% -6.13% 0.7 14% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Over (QQQX) -7.1% 0.42 0.39 7.07% 1.15% -0.6 1% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Inv Qty (MFL) -7.1% 0.0565 0.0525 4.87% -7.90% 1 99% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT) -6.3% 0.0635 0.0595 4.82% 1.23% 1.9 104% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen NY Select Tax Free (NXN) -6.0% 0.042 0.0395 3.54% -4.04% 2.1 103% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Invesco CA Value Muni (VCV) -5.7% 0.051 0.0481 4.77% -5.91% 1.7 102% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) -5.6% 0.027 0.0255 6.42% -13.11% -0.5 91% 3/1/2019 3/8/2019 Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite (SPXX) -5.4% 0.28 0.265 7.00% -1.37% -0.8 5% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen S&P 500 B-W Income (BXMX) -5.1% 0.245 0.2325 7.12% -1.51% -0.4 5% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite (DIAX) -4.8% 0.31 0.295 6.52% 0.67% 0.2 7% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen Global High Income (JGH) -4.7% 0.107 0.102 8.14% -12.61% 0.1 100% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Tri-Continental Corporation (TY) -4.6% 0.2515 0.24 4.61% -11.96% -1.1 35% 3/8/2019 3/19/2019 Nuveen MN Quality Muni Income (NMS) -3.9% 0.051 0.049 4.49% -10.33% -0.1 100% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Invesco Quality Muni Income (IQI) -2.8% 0.0531 0.0516 5.13% -7.79% 1.6 98% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 MFS High Income Municipal (CXE) -2.2% 0.0225 0.022 5.24% -4.18% 1.8 105% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) -1.5% 0.0525 0.0517 5.19% -7.72% 1.7 100% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) -1.4% 0.0713 0.0703 8.14% -6.83% 1.6 95% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 MFS Investment Grade Muni (CXH) -1.3% 0.0375 0.037 4.73% -9.36% 0.9 107% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 Invesco Value Muni Income (IIM) -1.0% 0.0594 0.0588 4.79% -6.54% 2.1 99% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) -0.1% 0.0887 0.0886 8.57% 14.50% 1.1 23% 3/5/2019 3/21/2019 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -0.1% 0.0887 0.0886 11.18% -12.35% -1.1 50% 3/5/2019 3/21/2019

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) 0.1% 0.02838 0.02841 7.68% -5.73% 0.5 36% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 JH Preferred Income III (HPS) 0.2% 0.122 0.1222 7.97% 1.27% 1.3 79% 3/1/2019 3/8/2019 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.2% 0.02851 0.02856 9.14% -7.18% 0.8 30% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 1.7% 0.05686 0.05784 8.91% -10.36% 0.2 51% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 1.9% 0.04022 0.04099 8.82% -9.42% 0.7 51% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 Nuveen Credit Strat. Income (JQC) 2.0% 0.1015 0.1035 15.88% -10.63% 1.4 41% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 EV Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) 2.2% 0.045 0.046 6.00% -3.16% 0.8 89% 3/1/2019 3/8/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 2.2% 0.0401 0.041 6.48% -10.35% 2.3 78% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund (EFF) 2.5% 0.081 0.083 6.18% -12.99% -0.8 96% 3/1/2019 3/20/2019 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 2.5% 0.01948 0.01997 9.74% -2.38% -0.1 60% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) 2.7% 0.0365 0.0375 7.60% -10.30% -0.3 99% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) 2.9% 0.034 0.035 3.74% -7.65% 2.8 117% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 EV Senior Income Trust (EVF) 3.1% 0.032 0.033 6.38% -12.29% -0.4 118% 3/1/2019 3/8/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 3.1% 0.04376 0.04513 9.76% 2.40% 0.3 30% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) 4.2% 0.071 0.074 6.11% -10.79% -0.7 90% 3/1/2019 3/20/2019 BlackRock NY Municipal Bond (BQH) 4.3% 0.046 0.048 4.24% -12.03% 2.3 103% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Pioneer Diversified High Inc (HNW) 4.7% 0.095 0.0995 8.49% -11.74% 1.5 112% 3/5/2019 3/18/2019 EV Municipal Bond II (EIV) 4.9% 0.0405 0.0425 4.31% -8.87% 0.3 97% 3/1/2019 3/20/2019 Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp (NMZ) 5.3% 0.0565 0.0595 5.44% -0.91% 1.6 103% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) 5.6% 0.071 0.075 6.46% -11.17% -0.8 103% 3/1/2019 3/20/2019 Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Muni (NIQ) 6.8% 0.0295 0.0315 2.94% -7.55% 1.1 105% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen GA Quality Muni Income (NKG) 7.2% 0.0345 0.037 3.82% -13.09% 1.5 108% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen PA Quality Muni Income (NQP) 7.4% 0.047 0.0505 4.64% -13.35% 1.8 100% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 BlackRock Float Rate Strat (FRA) 7.8% 0.0645 0.0695 6.53% -11.92% -1 103% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen NC Quality Muni Income (NNC) 8.3% 0.036 0.039 3.74% -13.96% 1.1 104% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 First Trust High Inc Long/Short (ISD) 17.6% 0.085 0.1 8.44% -12.44% 1.6 75% 3/8/2019 3/21/2019 PGIM Global Short Dur Hi (GHY) 21.2% 0.0825 0.1 8.60% -13.13% 1.8 69% 3/8/2019 3/21/2019

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Macro/market section

Commentary and actionable takeaway

Our commentary on the mandate changes for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD) (formerly PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund) and PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY) (formerly PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund) is here.

Our database last week wasn't able to capture the full extent of March distribution changes, but these have been updated for this week. We see 10 cuts greater than -10%, and a further 18 that cut between -10% and -5%, while the remaining 12 funds cut by less than -5%, for a total of 40 cutters. Meanwhile, there were 15 boosters. Only two funds (the aforementioned GHY and ISD) boosted by over +10%, 7 funds boosted by between +5% and +10% while 16 boosted by under +5%, for a total of 25 boosters.

Looking at the cutters first, a number of these were muni funds from BlackRock and Nuveen. Evidently, the "double whammy" of falling long rates and rising short rates (a shrinking yield spread) hadn't fully played out its course in these funds, necessitating the latest round of cuts. There were also a number of equity funds that reduced their payouts as a result of falling NAV vales over a difficult 2018. Remember, equity funds generally use a healthy dose of gains/ROC to fund their distributions, so when the "gains" part of the equation isn't there, a prudent fund will lower the payout to stop excessively destructive ROC. Examples of these funds are RVT (-21.6% cut), RMT (-14.3%), JTA (-11.1%), JCE (-9.9%) and JDD (-9.4%), and their NAV changes in 2018 are shown in the chart below. These cuts are simply part and parcel of investing in equity or part-equity (hybrid) CEFs with managed distribution policies.

Data by YCharts

Finally, a few target term CEFs reduced their distributions, including Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term (JHB) which we have previously owned in our portfolios, which cut by -10.8%. This does continue a previously observed pattern of target term funds reducing their payout levels as they approach maturity.

Among the boosters, we see that a number of these are senior loan CEFs, which could reflect the higher incomes afforded to these funds through their floating rate investments as the benchmark rate rises. Interestingly, there are also a number of muni funds among the boosters, with Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NNC) being the biggest booster at +8.3%. NNC appears to be a conservatively managed fund, with a low yield of 3.74% that is 104% covered, even after the distribution increases. As we can see from the distribution history chart below, the fund has both decreased and increased its distribution this year, which I imagine is due to the fund manager's inclination to align the payout levels with the earnings received by the fund.

