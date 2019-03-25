Was I Wrong To Nearly Triple My CVS Holdings?

In this article I will give you several reasons for why I more than doubled my position and also my concerns.

The company has greatly increased their debt since I first purchased the stock, thanks mostly to the Aetna acquisition.

CVS is not, technically speaking, a dividend growth stock at this point in time because their 2018 dividend was equal to their 2017 dividend.

I have recently grown my shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS) from the 29 shares that I purchased in October of 2017 to 75 shares today. I have averaged down twice now, purchasing 21 shares on February 22nd and then 25 more shares on March 6th. Both of these purchases were due to limit orders I honestly didn't think would be hit. I'll go through the specifics later, but first lets investigate why I had two limit orders filled in the first place. What caused the precipitous drop in CVS shares in late February/early March?

Why is the stock down?

First, CVS reported a loss of $0.37 per share on a GAAP basis, including a large write down of goodwill from the long term care acquisition Omnicare. You don't generally like to see a negative number on the EPS line in the income statement, but that is exactly what you would see for both the fourth quarter and the year. For the year CVS reported goodwill impairments of $6.1 billion.

Secondly, and probably more so the cause, the guidance for their earnings for 2019 were much lower than "the street" expected. Awful. For the first quarter of 2019 they guided to $1.49-1.53 adjusted EPS, which was well below expectations. And for the full year they guided to $6.68-6.88, which was far below the consensus of $7.35.

CEO Larry Merlo was clearly trying to explain the reasoning for the much lower than expected guidance on the conference call on February 20th:

Now we expect 2019 to be a year of transition as we integrate Aetna, and focus on key pillars of our growth strategy, creating a more consumer-centric health care experience.

That sounds nice, but it also sounded to many traders like "don't even expect the numbers for 2019 to be good" and they sold off accordingly.

Luckily, I am an investor much more so than a trader. If I can buy a wonderful business at a fair price, to paraphrase Warren Buffett, then I'm going to do so. If I can buy a wonderful business when it is on the clearance rack, then I'm even more inclined to do that. Twice, apparently.

Well let's see why I ended up increasing my share count from 29 to 75 shares over the course of a few weeks. What do I still see in this business despite the dividend currently being frozen?

Revenue Growing

Of course the revenue is growing mostly due to Aetna acquisition, but revenues at CVS grew even if you don't consider Aetna's contribution according to CFO Eva Boratto:

On a standalone basis, CVS Health's adjusted revenue grew 2.3% in 2018, at the top end of our full-year guidance range. With the addition of 34 days of Aetna's operations, which are now embedded in our new Health Care Benefits segment, adjusted revenues grew 5% to $194 billion...

The combined company is now estimating full year 2019 revenues to be between $249.9-254.3 billion. Compare that to last year and you have about a 28% gain.

Payout Ratio and Free Cash Flow

When I wrote my first article on CVS just after I made my initial purchase, the company was only paying about a quarter, certainly less than a third, of their free cash flow out as dividends. That was one of the very attractive things to me about this stock. With FCF in 2018 of $6.8 billion and paying out a hair over $2 billion in dividends that still holds true today.

For 2019 they are expecting between $7.2-8.0 billion in FCF, and the dividend will remain constant at $2.0 billion, so the payout ratio should be well below 30% for 2019.

But now their free cash flow is needed to pay down some of this debt they took on for the acquisition. Luckily they are doing just that, again from the CFO:

As Larry stated, CVS Health generated significant free cash of nearly $7 billion for the full-year '18. And we used it in addition to the cash on hand to repay $5.5 billion in debt, of which $3.5 billion were scheduled maturities and $2 billion was a voluntary early repayment of a 5-year term loan. We also delivered $2 billion to shareholders through our dividend.

I imagine this is what we'll see in 2019 as well, and indeed she later added:

We expect to deliver between $9.8 billion to $10.3 billion of cash flow from operations. We remain committed to our capital allocation priorities. After the payment of our shareholder dividend, capital retention to support our insurance operation and growth capital expenditures of $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion, we will use the remaining cash available to continue to pay down debt.

With free cash flow around $7.5 billion and $2 billion in dividends paid out that leaves approximately $5.5 up to maybe $6 billion to use to pay down debt (they have suspended share repurchases as well). In 2019 there is less than $2 billion in debt coming due so they will likely retire an additional $3.5-4.0 billion of loans early. I would guess they'll knock down some of that debt coming due in 2021 and maybe 2020 but there are a lot of factors to consider I'm sure.

No matter which course they take, it appears that the $17,375 million coming due in the next three years can be paid with existing free cash flow.

Source: 2018 Q4 Earnings Call Slides

Book Value Per Share

When I made my initial purchase of CVS for around $80 per share the stock had a book value per share of just over $34 and it had been slowly and steadily growing. Well, according to Morningstar (subscription required), CVS now has a book value per share of 44.89.

Now, the very recent 52-week low was $51.93, which isn't terribly above the book value of the company. CVS has had a fairly steady increase in their book value per share, growing from 33.8 in 2015 to 44.9 today.

On the other hand, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA), widely considered their closest competitor, has seen their BV/share drop a bit from 29.0 in 2015 to 27.1 today. As you can see below, CVS has almost half the price to book value that WBA has. This indicates to me it is a much better value.

Data by YCharts

Income Before Tax

Companies that consistently grow earnings eventually see their share prices increase. Over the last ten years, CVS has grown their income before tax from $6.4B to $10.2B.

2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 6,438 6,165 6,330 7,228 8,037 8,799 9,454 10,338 9,517 10,170

Source: Morningstar

Net income has grown similarly except for this year. This year net income was negative, but that is due to the huge write down of the Omnicare acquisition we already talked about. As you may know, in between the income before tax number and the net income number you have "unusual expense" or "other income/(loss)". And the $6.1 billion of goodwill impairment definitely contributed to the overall loss for the company on the bottom line.

Interest Expense in terms of Operating Income

So we know the company took on a pile of debt when they acquired Aetna. Let's take a look and see how this is affecting them going forward. Obviously this much debt comes with accompanying interest payments.

CVS provided guidance for both operating income and interest expense for next year (see below). Just eyeballing it, the interest expense will be eating up about 20% of adjusted operating income next year.

Not ideal, but the interest expense is not crushing. I am also pleased that based on the things the CFO said in the earnings call this interest expense number should be lower this time next year.

Secondly, based on the previous success of CVS I believe the adjusted operating income should be higher as well, especially as they continue to realize synergies form integrating Aetna into their day to day operations.

Source: 2018 Q4 Earnings Call Slides

Dividend Yield

When a company's stock gets beaten up like this one has, one of the attractive things becomes the dividend yield. When I made my initial purchase, the yield was 2.5%, which, considering how quickly they were growing the dividend, I thought was a pretty decent yield.

When they froze the dividend not long after they announced their intentions to acquire Aetna, I was not pleased, but decided to hang on to see how the situation played out, and I fully expect the dividend to be increased once they reach their desired leverage of "low 3x debt to adjusted EBITDA".

When my first limit order was filled the yield stood at 3.2%, and my second limit order was filled when the stock had a 3.7% yield. I expect the dividend will be raised in the next two years, but in the meantime I will be getting paid an average of 3.0% while I wait.

Now, part of the reason I bought the stock at a 3.2% and certainly a 3.7% yield was because I want the dividend and like getting paid handsome amounts for my equity dividends.

The other reason, and a bigger one, is because the historic yield is much lower, and stocks do tend to revert to their averages which means a huge upward movement in price should be on the way. Seeking Alpha shows CVS with a 4 year average yield of 2.18%. The below chart seems to agree with that. In order for CVS to get back to their four year average yield it would have to have a price tag of over $90 per share. Another measurement that leads me to believe the stock is undervalued here.

Data by YCharts

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate

I know, I know. You're thinking "Wait just a minute Brian. I may agree that CVS is a little bit undervalued here, but $90?!".

Well, don't take my word for it. I personally don't expect to see CVS trading in the $90 range for quite a while The 52-week high is only in the low-80s, and we are much closer to the 52-week low than we are the high. There are some challenges ahead, no doubt, but here is what Morningstar has to say about it:

I certainly don't know exactly how they came up with $92, and they did trim the estimate from $96 to $92 based on the unexpected weakness in the LTC business, but going by this - again - I see CVS as undervalued at these prices.

Price to Earnings Ratio

I mentioned before that when I bought the stock the yield was 2.5% and the yield is certainly much higher now than when I purchased my initial shares. I also have documented that the P/E ratio when I first bought was 15.4. At the time I thought that was great, because the industry average was 19.9, so the P/E of CVS was more than 20% below the industry average.

Well, now the forward P/E of CVS is 8.5. The stock is basically trading like the earnings will never grow again. I don't know if you believe that, but I tend to think the earnings for CVS will certainly grow again, and I think they'll grow quickly.

So based on this metric, I once again believe the shares of CVS are undervalued.

Conclusion

My analysis shows a company that is experiencing setbacks. They anticipate slower-than-normal growth as they integrate the Aetna acquisition. We've discussed how the balance sheet is a bit scarier than it was before this acquisition. And we haven't even talked about the political winds swirling around the healthcare sector that may or may not present challenges for CVS and many other healthcare companies. All of these have conspired to bring the stock price to levels I certainly did not foresee in October of 2017 when I made my first purchase of CVS stock.

However, we also see how diligent the management of this company seems to be with regards to the balance sheet. Suspending stock buybacks and freezing the dividend are not things I generally like to see, but if the net result is the debt gets paid down that much faster, then I can live with it (I hate debt).

We also know that the stock being down such a large amount (30% below the 52 week high) that a potentially rare opportunity has presented itself. The yield is at historic highs. As I type this you can get yourself 3.5% while you wait for the picture to sort itself out. The debt is being paid down, and being paid down rather aggressively. The free cash flow is still quite impressive. And finally, the payout ratio (as a percentage of free cash flow) is still quite low. So low in fact that when they stop using that extra 5.5 to 6 or 7 billion dollars to attack the debt, they will almost certainly reinstate the share buybacks and start aggressively raising the dividend once again.

The downside now is that owning this stock will take a little more work. I am going to have to keep an eye on it, and certainly listen to (or read) the quarterly earnings calls to make sure the plan is being followed. To be clear, I like the plan! But I need to make sure management is following through on their word.

To wrap up, I wanted to share with you the dates and the three transactions that I have made so far regarding CVS. I have received $87 so far in dividends, and going forward will receive $37.50 per quarter, which will hopefully be raised in the next couple of years.

I hope you enjoyed the article, and consider jumping on board. There are certainly risks and only you can decide if this stock is right for your portfolio. I have decided that at these prices it is something I wanted to buy more of. Best of luck to you, and thanks for reading this!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.