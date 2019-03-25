3 ETFs For Diversified Dividends In April

Buying a dividend stock at the right time can be much more rewarding than doing the same for a "normal" stock in that you not only gain alpha via excess returns but also by "locking in" a superior yield. While I encourage investors to choose a stock via a handful of statistically relevant factors, many investors ignore the market-timing aspect due to the commonly held belief that you cannot time the market. Yet many stocks and ETFs show strong seasonal patterns that allow an investor to - on average - buy at relative lows.

The Dividend Mindset Applied to Seasonality

Just as dividend investors implicitly believe that past results predict future results (i.e., many dividend investors look to yearly dividend hikes - such as those seen in "dividend aristocrats" - as evidence that a particular stock will continue raising dividends), I believe that stocks performing well a certain month within the year for many years will continue to do so. We do not always understand the reason behind such seasonality, but a couple possibilities include strong quarterly earnings coinciding with a certain month or business/macro seasonality.

Every X month, I run backtests on stocks and ETFs to create my "Monthly 100" and "Monthly 0" shortlists. The former refers to stocks that have risen every X month for the current volatility regime, while the latter refers to those that have fallen (and thus create a shortlist of short opportunities). As we are focusing on dividends in this article and do not want to be held liable for paying dividends to the lender, we are only looking at the long opportunities.

What follows is a subsection of said shortlist. I have filtered the April 100 shortlist for (1) funds, (2) paying dividends, and (3) of reasonable volatility so that we option traders can utilize the list. Here are my three ideas for April.

Junk Bonds

With the Fed quietly stepping away from its previously hawkish stance, junk bonds stand to gain. Here, two funds in particular stand to excel. The more popular and expensive of the two is the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG); the SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) has a lower expense ratio and price, but offers much of the same.

For both funds, April has been the best performing. Not only does April offer the best Sharpe ratio, but it also has never let investors down. Both have an average ROI of 1.5% in April:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

In addition, both of these funds pay dividends monthly, meaning you will not be forcing yourself into a quarterly position just for dividends. Junk bonds are undergoing upward momentum, in part due to an increasingly dovish Fed. To achieve their high yields (above 5%), these funds hold mostly sub-investment grade bonds, which sound risky, but in practice are not - especially should you only hold for one month.

Buying in now also makes sense from a technical perspective, as junk bonds have recently broken through a resistance level. Take HYG, for instance, the fund has held above its previous resistance level of ~$85.5 for over one week, creating a new support. Money flow indicators also show an influx of cash for these securities for almost the entire year of 2019.

International Real Estate

Don't ask me why, but international real estate tends to excel in April. The fund to play here is the SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX). This ETF is primarily composed of commercial REITs as well as real estate development stocks outside the United States and is highly liquid.

Roughly one-third of its holdings are in Japan, which is not a bad thing, as this country has (to my knowledge) the highest ratio of rent prices to real estate prices in the developed world. Its second and third largest holdings are in Australia and the UK. It offers a yield of roughly 5%.

My pattern recognition analysis shows the fund to be in the middle of a cyclical pattern. It is currently exactly on course with the simulated path. The important takeaway from this machine-learning analysis is that the potential upside is much higher than the downside; the most bullish of these cycles produce an extra 20.9% ROI from here, while the most bearish result in a loss of 5.6%, making the risk/reward here convex for the bulls.

See if you can spot the pattern:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

The cycle has about a 50/50 chance of continuing its run versus pulling back. The key is that a continued run will produce an extra 6.4% ROI on average, whereas a pullback from here will typically result in a mere 2.6% loss. With April being a solid month for RWX, my money is on a continuation:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

RWX has showed strong momentum this month. However, the last two days helped the fund pull back and out from its overbought status. This could be a good entry point for anyone interested in gaining exposure to the international real estate market.

Closed-End Funds

This is a relatively unpopular fund type and also relatively rare compared to mutual funds and standard ETFs. Investors in closed-end funds are usually looking for both income generation and protection against dilution. The latter comes as a result of closed-end funds being created with a permanently fixed number of shares.

Researching a closed-end fund is not much different from researching any other fund, except for the increased emphasis on the premium/discount to NAV. However, due to this article's focus on seasonality, we need not worry too much about each individual fund. For some reason, the entire basket of closed-end funds in the US market excels in April, as per my analysis on the Invesco Closed-End Fund Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF):

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

This "fund of funds" offers a monthly dividend with yields of nearly 8%. It also gives automatic diversification, as it gives you exposure to roughly half of the closed-end funds on the market. The main drawback with this one is its expense ratio of over 2%, but the expected gains in April more than account for this.

Conclusion

While we have only looked at funds offering dividends here, my April 100 and April 0 list contain several other ideas - do let me know in the comments section below if you are interested in others (e.g., stocks that always rise in April). As for dividend investors looking for diversification, the three funds above offer a lot. Even if you only hold for April, you can expect (in the statistical manner) excess gains and "locked-in" high yields.

If you dislike funds for whatever reason, you can still run with these ideas. Buy some individual corporate bonds and ride the seasonality along with the Fed's dovishness. Or check out some international (especially Japanese) real estate companies, such as Mitsui Fudosan (OTCPK:MTSFF). The closed-end fund market tends to have upward momentum in April, as well, so you might want to take a peek into this market - or even an overlap between closed-end funds and corporate bond funds, such as the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT), which is a closed-end alternative to HYG.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.