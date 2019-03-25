Consol Energy: From Deleveraging To Growth

Investment Thesis

CONSOL Energy (CEIX) is a pure-play coal stock that has been focused on deleveraging its balance sheet - with great success. Now, management is shifting gears towards future growth, making CEIX a fantastic investment.

Company Overview

(Source: CONSOL Energy)

CEIX owns and operates a mining complex in Pennsylvania, as well as rights to mine in other regions.

(Source: CONSOL Energy)

This complex is the primary revenue generator of CEIX and is a shared operation. This complex is 25% owned by its master limited partnership, CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR). The original mine was opened in 1984, and the most recent mine began operations in 2015.

CEIX also operates one of the only two coal marine terminals on the eastern seaboard. This terminal is also services by two different rail lines, making it extreme versatile for sending coal internationally or domestically.

(Source: CONSOL Energy)

This terminal provides CEIX a rare opportunity to ship its goods around the world without having to pay a competitor to do so. Coal demand is lowering in the United States and Europe as countries try to diversify their energy production to alternative and renewable sources. However, CEIX readily ships its coal to the Asia-Pacific region, where demand remains strong.

(Source: BP)

Global demand for coal in "developed" countries - meaning here the United States and European countries - has seen steady decline; however, the Asia Pacific region - where CEIX has ready access to export via its terminal - has seen a share demand and consumption increase. This provides strength to CEIX financially - as demand wanes domestically, its marine terminal proves more and more vital.

Financial Check-Up

CEIX had a solid 2018. Its total sales of coal hit a company record for the year, producing and selling 5.7% more coal than 2017. Furthermore, its terminal facility saw record revenue too and went the entire year without a safety incident.

(Source: CEIX/CCR Earning Slides)

Throughout the year, CEIX's PAMC (Penn Mining Complex) saw strong revenue that provided the backbone of the company's strength. This performance is set to continue looking into 2019 and beyond.

(Source: CEIX/CCR Earning Slides)

CEIX has almost entirely contracted out its coal production for this year and is seeing strong contracting for the next two years. This contracted position places CEIX ahead of its peers for confirmed coal production and ensures that the company isn't overproducing versus the demand for its coal.

(Source: CEIX/CCR Earning Slides)

CEIX's peers all have decently strong contracting, but all are benefiting from increased international desire for coal power. The company, however, produces both thermal (for energy) and MET coal. This two-part focus allows its coal production to see strong contracting from both groups.

(Source: CEIX/CCR Earning Slides)

CEIX has primarily been focused in the past on selling to domestic customers and saw its international exports as producing a smaller segment of the business. This mix used to be focused on a 70% domestic and 30% international sales. The strength of demand for their products internationally has pushed that ratio closer to 60% domestic and 40% international. Part of this shift is the demand and long-term contracts for its coal in India, as well as newly opened coal power plants in the Dominican Republic. This new power plant is expected to burn 2.5 million tons of coal annually, and CEIX has won commissioning contracts to supply some of this coal - the exact amount hasn't been announced.

In the 10-K filing, CEIX sums up its 2018 success as follows:

... despite recent challenging domestic market conditions driven largely by relatively mild weather, low natural gas prices, and stagnant electricity demand, which caused total U.S. coal production to fall by approximately 15% from 2015 to 2018, PAMC managed to grow production by approximately 21% during this same period.

Debt and Shares Outstanding

Financially, CEIX is seeing solid growth in its production and sales remain strong. Management had been focused throughout 2018 on reducing the company's debt and positioning CEIX to be strong moving forward. Their actions were readily evident throughout the year.

(Source: CEIX/CCR Earning Slides)

CEIX consistently, quarter after quarter, paid down its debt and repurchased shares of CEIX and units of CCR. $56 million worth of debt was retired ahead of schedule by the company. Furthermore, due to CEIX's outstanding performance in 2018, it was required in February of 2019 to make an additional $110 million payment towards its Term Loan B. This term loan stood at $396 million and comprises almost half of the company's overall debt. This additional payment will bring its balance down to $286 million and continues to reduce CEIX's interest expenses.

Management actively repurchased shares of both halves of the company, reducing the cost of CCR's distribution but also promoting a strong share price.

Where Do We Go From Here?

CEIX is at a turning point. The market seems to be able to handle any amount of coal it is able to produce and demands more. CEIX could consider moving into other avenues of growth - like its peer Alliance Resource (ARLP), which is moving into gas and oil acreage.

CEIX has decided to remain focused on what it's good at - mining and selling coal. This all-in strategy has its benefits and risks. CEIX is looking to open an additional mine on acreage it owns. This additional mine would be located in nearby West Virginia and has been consistently referenced at the Itmann mine. This mine is considered an organic growth project by CEIX and will focus solely on metallurgical coal. Met coal isn't used for power generation, and thus, avoids many of the political potholes that coal faces from political pressure.

Coal remains the primary power source worldwide and new power plants are still opening internationally - the perfect example is in the Dominican Republic as mentioned above. Over 20 countries in Africa alone are switching to coal for power and an additional 65 coal-fired power plants may be opened by 2025. This rising demand internationally is offsetting the demand for thermal coal - used in power generation - from the United States and Europe.

Risks

No investment is without risks. Coal faces strong political pressure and additional pressure from environmental groups. This adds a level of risk to any investment in coal stocks. In the United States, the political winds towards coal have become more favorable, but politics is an ever-changing factor. CEIX could face strong external pressure should those winds change.

The company also faces challengers overseas. Enviva Partners (EVA) actively sells wood pellets to burn for power. These pellets can be used in coal-fired power plants on their own or in tandem with coal. Many European nations are purchasing this biomass option to meet their renewable targets and are slowly displacing coal produced by CEIX, ARLP and others. CEIX has actively shifted sales to India and other nations as its prior European partners move away from coal. This risk is actively mitigated by management, but investors should be aware of it.

Investor Takeaway

CEIX is transitioning from strengthening its balance sheet to focusing of future growth. The company's additional mine focused on Met Coal is an important choice due to it being shielded from political strife. CEIX is a strong choice for those looking for a growth stock in coal. As for those looking for a high-yield distribution payer, CCR is the choice for them. CCR directly benefits from any steps CEIX takes to improve the PAMC and is the route CEIX would go to recycle its capital once opening the Itmann mine.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVA, CCR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.