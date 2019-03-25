Broadcom Is A FCF King, But Deleveraging Is Required

Image Source: Broadcom

By Callum Turcan

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a major player in the semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions space with customers all around the globe. The company designs, develops, and supplies semiconductors that are used in anything from smartphones to data centers to renewable energy systems. Broadcom generates a lot of free cash flow and the firm strives to pay out half of its prior fiscal year’s free cash flow as dividends in any given year. Broadcom yields 3.6% as of this writing. Several acquisitions, including the recent all-cash purchase of CA Technologies in a deal valued at $21.1 billion, have greatly increased Broadcom’s leverage. We will be monitoring the integration process as Broadcom’s 2019 fiscal year gets underway.

We note that the semiconductor industry is one of the toughest to be in with constant investments in R&D needed to remain competitive, and even then, that just earns the company a seat at the table. Technological breakthroughs aren’t a given. Broadcom spent $2.7 billion, $3.3 billion and $3.8 billion on R&D expenses in FY2016, FY2017, and FY2018, respectively. That level of spending is required to keep up with its competitors like Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) and Intel Corporation (INTC), and we appreciate Broadcom is investing heavily in the business yet is still very free cash flow positive. Note that this growth was aided by the US Congress making the R&D tax credit permanent back in 2015 and Broadcom redomiciling to America in 2018.

Free cash flow

What we really like about Broadcom is its free cash flow generation potential, which is defined as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures. During its FY2016, the company generated $3.4 billion in net operating cash flow and spent $0.7 billion on capital expenditures, allowing for $2.7 billion in free cash flow. By FY2017, its net operating cash flow surged upwards by 92% year-over-year to $6.5 billion, while its capital expenditures rose by 48% to $1.1 billion, allowing for $5.5 billion in free cash flow. In the span of just one year, Broadcom doubled its free cash flow generation and the story doesn’t end there.

During FY2018, Broadcom’s net operating cash flow surged by 36% annually to $8.9 billion while its capital expenditures dropped 41% to $0.6 billion, allowing for $8.2 billion in free cash flow. From FY2016 to FY2018, Broadcom tripled its annual free cash flow generation. Part of that trajectory had to do with its acquisitions (inorganic growth), and part had to do with the company performing very well in the semiconductor space.

Broadcom’s $8.2 billion free cash flow stream in FY2018 easily covered $3.0 billion in dividend payments and the majority of the $7.3 billion used to buy back stock that fiscal year. In order to gauge a company’s dividend coverage over the long-haul we use our proprietary Dividend Cushion ratio. That measure takes into account the firm’s expected free cash flow over the next five years less its net debt position (or vis-versa for net cash), with that total divided by its projected dividend payments during that period. Broadcom sports a Dividend Cushion Ratio of 1x at the time of this writing, almost entirely due to its large net debt load.

Image Shown: Broadcom’s Dividend Cushion Cash Flow Bridge is a visual representation of the factors at play when calculating its Dividend Cushion Ratio

Debt mountain

At the end of Broadcom’s first quarter for FY2019 (which ended February 3, 2019) the company was sitting on $34.1 billion in long-term debt, $3.5 billion in short-term debt, and $5.1 billion in cash & cash equivalents. That is good for a net debt position of $32.5 billion.

In light of Broadcom being very free cash flow positive and due to its ability to keep tapping capital markets as needed in the future, the net debt situation should be viewed more so a hindrance to its income growth trajectory than an existential threat to its business. Where net debt will hit Broadcom the hardest is its ability to keep growing the dividend over the long-term, particularly if there is a downturn at its semiconductor business. That's why Broadcom's Dividend Cushion ratio is near parity (1). The Dividend Cushion ratio is our metric for gauging a company's ability and willingness to keep growing its quarterly dividend payouts in the future (not to be confused with a rating focused solely on historical growth).

In the past, management has mentioned that all of Broadcom’s free cash flow this fiscal year will be allocated towards buying back shares and paying out dividends and it doesn’t look like that has changed since. Broadcom trades at the upper end of our range of potential outcomes, meaning the top end of our fair value estimates which we derived through rigorous discounted cash flow analysis.

Image Shown: Broadcom is trading at the upper end of our range of potential fair value outcomes as of this writing

Share buybacks are a tax-free way to reward loyal shareholders who don’t want to sell their holdings. In theory, material share repurchases should put upward pressure on the share price thus leading to better unrealized gains. However, purchasing shares when they are already trading at the upper end of their fair value doesn’t represent a great use of capital. We would prefer Broadcom focus on deleveraging in the future.

During Broadcom’s latest quarterly conference call with investors, management highlighted just how free cash flow positive the company was and how that fits in with shareholder returns;

“We spent $99 million on capital expenditures. As a result, we had record Q1 free cash flow from operations at $2.03 billion, or 35% of revenue. This represents 39% growth in free cash flow from operations compared to Q1 of 2018. I would note a couple things. One, fiscal Q1 is typically our seasonally weakest cash flow quarter, due to the annual performance bonus payment we make to our employees in the quarter that we accrue for throughout the prior fiscal year. In Q1, we paid approximately $530 million in APB cash bonuses to our employees. And second, I would also note that, we accrued $723 million of restructuring integration expenses of which that includes $363 million of cash payments in the quarter. In Q1, we returned $4.6 billion to stockholders consisting of $1.1 billion in the form of cash dividends and $3.5 billion for the repurchase and elimination of 14.2 million AVGO shares.”

There wasn’t much talk of debt during the conference call, but on the plus side, the company roared out of the gate to start FY2019. Revenue was up 9% year-over-year to $5.8 billion in the first quarter while Broadcom’s GAAP gross margin skyrocketed by 610 basis points to 55.4%, indicating this was real top-line growth and not the product of gimmicky sales tactics. 76% of its sales for the first quarter of FY2019 were derived from its semiconductor business, down from 90% during the final quarter of FY2018, as infrastructure software leapt from generating just 9% of its sales to 24%. This was entirely a product of Broadcom’s acquisitions and showcases the firm is making headway in diversifying its business profile.

Acquisition activity

Broadcom closed its purchase of CA Technologies at the beginning of November 2018 in a transaction valued at $21.1 billion ($18.8 billion in cash plus taking on $2.25 billion in debt) as mentioned previously. The reasoning behind this deal was to give Broadcom a way into the IT management software and solutions business as it added mission critical mainframe and enterprise software solutions capabilities to this side of its business. Broadcom now offers an end-to-end digital management infrastructure platform, which allows enterprises to enter the digital age more seamlessly by managing risks and workloads over multi-cloud hybrid environments.

Back in the middle of November 2017, Broadcom closed on its purchase of Brocade in a transaction worth $10 billion. That deal involved Broadcom paying $5.3 billion in cash for Brocade, taking on $4.0 billion of Brocade’s debt, and paying off $0.7 billion of a term loan. Broadcom purchased Brocade to gain better access to the data center market, as Brocade’s fiber channel switches speed up data transfers between servers and storage units. This is expected to be a nice growth area for Broadcom going forward.

These deals bolstered Broadcom’s existing offerings and helped the company seriously push into new territory. However, there are risks involved with these integration processes. Broadcom accrued $0.7 billion in integration expenses relating to restructuring last quarter, and that included $0.4 billion in cash payments. Those expenses, on top of the premiums paid to acquire these assets and the interest expenses that will be incurred to cover the debt taken on to fund these purchases, are a bet that Broadcom can truly extract operational synergies going forward.

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) downgraded Broadcom’s credit rating from Baa2 to Baa3 with a stable outlook back in October 2018 in light of the debt taken on as part of the CA Technologies deal. The credit rating agency notes that one of its concerns is free cash flow going towards shareholder returns and not deleveraging. S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) gives Broadcom a BBB- credit rating with a stable outlook, which was revised down from a positive outlook after the CA Technologies news broke.

Concluding thoughts

Broadcom plans to allocate $12 billion during FY2019 towards dividend payments and share buybacks, all while maintaining its investment grade credit rating. That should be achievable if Broadcom shows serious progress in integrating its new assets into company-wide operations so synergies can properly be realized. We will be closely monitoring the integration process and are keeping Broadcom on our radar, but we aren’t buyers at these levels due to the firm’s stock already being generously valued.

Image Shown: A visual breakdown of Broadcom’s intrinsic value derived from our rigorous and disciplined discounted cash flow analysis





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan works as an independent contractor for Valuentum Securities.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.