After The Predicted Rally, Where Does The Market Go Next?

The unprecedented, predicted Q1 2019

With a hearty, self-congratulatory pat on the back, now seems like an appropriate time to say “I told you so”, as markets have approached a high-water mark, just one quarter after sinking to what seemed to many like inescapable depths. At the market bottom, I pointed to the macroeconomic data, which was never as weak as the indices which broadly track it suggested, and predicted that the S&P would test a new high in the first half of 2019. Readers were not impressed by my call, and made sure to let me know about it. The market, of course, has been on precisely the predicted path to start the year.

Predictions for Q2 2019, and beyond: peaks and valleys

What, then, might be next?

Just as economic data was nowhere near weak enough to warrant the “Panic of Q4 2018”, our proprietary economic indicators suggest that the “Rip Your Face Off Rally of 2019” is equally misguided. Manic buying replaced panic selling, as I explicitly predicted in the midst of the chaos.

With the Fed ostensibly standing pat on rates, and good news seemingly likely on the horizon for trade, risk aversion disappeared quickly. Given how weak macroeconomic data has remained, the current optimism is on tenuous ground. Granted, equity flows, until now, have remained slow to warm to the rally. With smart and dumb money alike sitting on the sidelines, there may be short-term potential for further upside to this fundamentally-unsupported-rally.

Now for the bad news:

As the markets eagerly await good news in U.S.-China trade negotiations, U.S. macroeconomic health is not robust. Many pessimists are trading the rumors, and likely preparing to sell the news, of any trade agreement. This may prove a wise strategy, as a non-comprehensive deal is far more likely than a substantive one replete with all the necessary teeth to ensure meaningful changes and proper enforcement mechanisms.

Unlikely as I believe it to be, a comprehensive trade deal might, counter-intuitively, in the medium term be worse. The increasing hope of a looming rate cut, i.e. the primary driver of the recent ebullience, is misplaced. If inflation regains a semblance of a pulse, as it might be expected to do with continuing high employment, low unemployment, and rising wages, the Fed will soon regain the track that it only recently abandoned, to what Q4 2018 would suggest would be a devastating effect. There is little doubt that a substantive trade deal would jumpstart Q2 and subsequent GDP expectations, and with them a raft of inflationary pressures. While growth has moderated, even minimal over-performance relative to low expectations will put interest rate increases back in play.

A Chinese trade deal, then, could be a double-edged sword. While the lack of a real deal, and/or implementation of further tariffs and trade war tactics, would deflate the current run-up, and further suppress long-term rates, the deal everyone thinks they want will inflate short term rates. While the time horizons vary, both scenarios feature the current sugar high wearing off, the very real slow down in Chinese manufacturing (and consumption, to follow) eventually overwhelming existing momentum, and rising short- and/or falling long-term rates inverting significantly, and for some time. This in turn will lead to tighter credit and hardships for the banking and finance sectors, followed by corporate lending, currently pushing the boundaries of excess, getting hammered. By the time the Fed does resort to rate cuts, the die will already have been cast, and a full-blown recession will be unavoidable.

Near-term outlook

Whew, that got dark quick.

While all of this, in even a worst-case scenario, would still take some time to pan out, investors should prepare for near-term market volatility to once again raise its head. In the best-case scenario, the rally continues through a substantive trade pact, the Chinese economy limps along for some time yet, and U.S. macroeconomic data gradually improves. While the timelines diverge, all but the most optimistic scenarios point to a near-term market high followed by at-least-near-term retrenchment.

While my fund itself continues to be long on the market, for now, as it is purely non-discretionary, I see potential upside in the near term to be short-lived. Beyond that, beware the return of volatility as fear and/or profit-taking find a new excuse to fuel a sell-off as the broader economy continues to look for substantive signs for direction.

